csj

chart-stackedbar-js

by Christian Stuff
1.0.3 (see all)

StackedBar implementation for Chart.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

183

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Chart.StackedBar.js

This repository is no longer maintained since Chart.js v2.0 includes StackedBars per default. I highly recommend you to upgrade your project using Chart.js to the latest version of Chart.js. Thank you all for your support, your contributions, your questions, answers and hints!

StackedBar plugin for Chart.js chartjs.org

Documentation

You can find the documentation under /docs

License

Chart.StackedBar.js is available under the MIT license.

Bugs & issues

When reporting bugs or issues, if you could include a link to a simple jsbin or similar demonstrating the issue, that'd be really helpful.

