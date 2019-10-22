openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
crr

chart-race-react

by Mckinsey666
1.0.2 (see all)

📊 Seamless bar chart race component for React.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

471

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chart-race-react

📊 Seamless & fully customizable bar chart race component for React.

https://www.npmjs.com/package/chart-race-react .


Colors

Style

Speed

Quick Start

npm install --save chart-race-react

import BarChart from 'chart-race-react';

You should wrap BarChart inside a container div that acts as a sandbox. The width of the BarChart fits the container width.

<div style={{width: "500px"}}>
    <BarChart />
</div>

Usage

Passing props.

You will need to pass your own props to the BarChart component. Refer to examples for more information.

PropTypeExplanation
startBooleanDefines whether the bar chart race has started. Default is true and the chart race will start as the component mounts.
dataObjectAn object with keys being the data field name and value being Array data. data[key].length should be equal to len.
timelineArrayAn array defining the time indices. Length should be equal to len.
labelsObjectAn object with keys being the data field name and value being a HTML element that acts as the data field's label.
colorsObjectAn object with keys being the data field name and value being the color the data bar.
timeoutIntegerTransition time between adjacent time indices (in ms).
delayIntegerWaiting time between adjacent time indices (in ms).
timelineStyleObjectCSS style objects for time indices.
textBoxStyleObjectCSS style objects for data text.
barStyleObjectCSS style object defining the style of all the bars. It is advised to use height to define the thickness and marginTop to define the distance between adjacent bars.
widthArrayDefines the width allocation for label, bar, and text box. Values in width should add up to 100.
maxItemsIntegerDefines the maximum number of items to show in the chart. Should be less or equal to Object.keys(data).length.

More Demo

Easibly define custom data, text styles, colors, duration, and layout.

Add images to data labels.


Plugin your own data.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial