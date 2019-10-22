📊 Seamless & fully customizable bar chart race component for React.

Colors Style Speed

Quick Start

npm install --save chart-race-react

import BarChart from 'chart-race-react' ;

You should wrap BarChart inside a container div that acts as a sandbox. The width of the BarChart fits the container width.

<div style={{ width : "500px" }}> < BarChart /> </ div >

Usage

Passing props.

You will need to pass your own props to the BarChart component. Refer to examples for more information.

Prop Type Explanation start Boolean Defines whether the bar chart race has started. Default is true and the chart race will start as the component mounts. data Object An object with keys being the data field name and value being Array data. data[key].length should be equal to len. timeline Array An array defining the time indices. Length should be equal to len. labels Object An object with keys being the data field name and value being a HTML element that acts as the data field's label. colors Object An object with keys being the data field name and value being the color the data bar. timeout Integer Transition time between adjacent time indices (in ms). delay Integer Waiting time between adjacent time indices (in ms). timelineStyle Object CSS style objects for time indices. textBoxStyle Object CSS style objects for data text. barStyle Object CSS style object defining the style of all the bars. It is advised to use height to define the thickness and marginTop to define the distance between adjacent bars. width Array Defines the width allocation for label, bar, and text box. Values in width should add up to 100. maxItems Integer Defines the maximum number of items to show in the chart. Should be less or equal to Object.keys(data).length .

More Demo

Easibly define custom data, text styles, colors, duration, and layout.

Add images to data labels.

