📊 Seamless & fully customizable bar chart race component for React.
|Colors
|Style
|Speed
npm install --save chart-race-react
import BarChart from 'chart-race-react';
You should wrap
BarChart inside a container
div that acts as a sandbox. The width of the
BarChart fits the container width.
<div style={{width: "500px"}}>
<BarChart />
</div>
Passing props.
You will need to pass your own props to the
BarChart component. Refer to
examples for more information.
|Prop
|Type
|Explanation
|start
|Boolean
|Defines whether the bar chart race has started. Default is
true and the chart race will start as the component mounts.
|data
|Object
|An object with keys being the data field name and value being Array data.
data[key].length should be equal to len.
|timeline
|Array
|An array defining the time indices. Length should be equal to len.
|labels
|Object
|An object with keys being the data field name and value being a HTML element that acts as the data field's label.
|colors
|Object
|An object with keys being the data field name and value being the color the data bar.
|timeout
|Integer
|Transition time between adjacent time indices (in ms).
|delay
|Integer
|Waiting time between adjacent time indices (in ms).
|timelineStyle
|Object
|CSS style objects for time indices.
|textBoxStyle
|Object
|CSS style objects for data text.
|barStyle
|Object
|CSS style object defining the style of all the bars. It is advised to use
height to define the thickness and
marginTop to define the distance between adjacent bars.
|width
|Array
|Defines the width allocation for label, bar, and text box. Values in width should add up to 100.
|maxItems
|Integer
|Defines the maximum number of items to show in the chart. Should be less or equal to
Object.keys(data).length.
Easibly define custom data, text styles, colors, duration, and layout.
Add images to data labels.
Plugin your own data.