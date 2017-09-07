openbase logo
charset

by node-modules
1.0.1 (see all)

Get the content charset from header and html content-type.

Readme

Install

$ npm install charset --save

Usage

Detect charset from http client response and content

var charset = require('charset');
var http = require('http');

http.get('http://nodejs.org', function (res) {
  res.on('data', function (chunk) {
    console.log(charset(res.headers, chunk));
    // or `console.log(charset(res, chunk));`
    res.destroy();
  });
});

Stdout will should log: utf8 .

Detect from String

charset(res.headers['content-type']);

Detect combine with jschardet

As you know, charset only detect from http response headers and html content-type meta tag. You can combine with jschardet to help you detect the finally charset.

This example codes come from stackoverflow#12326688:

var request = require('request');
var charset = require('charset');
var jschardet = require('jschardet');

request({
  url: 'http://www.example.com',
  encoding: null
}, function (err, res, body) {
  if (err) {
    throw err;
  }
  enc = charset(res.headers, body);
  enc = enc || jschardet.detect(body).encoding.toLowerCase();
  console.log(enc);
});

License

MIT

