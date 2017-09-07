charset

Get the content charset from header and html content-type.

Install

$ npm install charset --save

Usage

Detect charset from http client response and content

var charset = require ( 'charset' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); http.get( 'http://nodejs.org' , function ( res ) { res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { console .log(charset(res.headers, chunk)); res.destroy(); }); });

Stdout will should log: utf8 .

Detect from String

charset(res.headers[ 'content-type' ]);

Detect combine with jschardet

As you know, charset only detect from http response headers and html content-type meta tag. You can combine with jschardet to help you detect the finally charset.

This example codes come from stackoverflow#12326688:

var request = require ( 'request' ); var charset = require ( 'charset' ); var jschardet = require ( 'jschardet' ); request({ url : 'http://www.example.com' , encoding : null }, function ( err, res, body ) { if (err) { throw err; } enc = charset(res.headers, body); enc = enc || jschardet.detect(body).encoding.toLowerCase(); console .log(enc); });

License

MIT