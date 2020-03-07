Lettering.js in vanilla JavaScript
HTML:
<h1>foo</h1>
JavaScript:
const charming = require('charming')
const element = document.querySelector('h1')
charming(element)
Boom:
<h1 aria-label="foo">
<span class="char1" aria-hidden="true">f</span>
<span class="char2" aria-hidden="true">o</span>
<span class="char3" aria-hidden="true">o</span>
</h1>
aria-label attribute on the given element and
aria-hidden attributes on each of the inserted DOM elements.
const charming = require('charming')
element is a DOM element
options is an optional configuration object
Use
options.tagName to change the tag name of the wrapper element:
charming(element, {
tagName: 'b'
})
Use
options.setClassName to change the class name on each wrapper element:
charming(element, {
setClassName: function (index, letter) {
return `index-${index} letter-${letter}`
}
})
Use
options.split to control how the contents of the element are wrapped:
charming(element, {
split: function (string) {
return string.split(/(\s+)/)
},
setClassName: function (index) {
return `word-${index}`
}
})
$ yarn add charming