charming

Lettering.js in vanilla JavaScript

Supports changing the tag name or class name of the inserted DOM elements

Supports controlling how the contents of the element are wrapped

Usage

HTML:

< h1 > foo </ h1 >

JavaScript:

const charming = require ( 'charming' ) const element = document .querySelector( 'h1' ) charming(element)

Boom:

< h1 aria-label = "foo" > < span class = "char1" aria-hidden = "true" > f </ span > < span class = "char2" aria-hidden = "true" > o </ span > < span class = "char3" aria-hidden = "true" > o </ span > </ h1 >

Charming also works when the given element contains other (possibly nested) DOM elements; any character that is inside a text node in the given element will be wrapped.

For accessibility, Charming adds an aria-label attribute on the given element and aria-hidden attributes on each of the inserted DOM elements.

API

const charming = require ( 'charming' )

element is a DOM element

is a DOM element options is an optional configuration object

Use options.tagName to change the tag name of the wrapper element:

charming(element, { tagName : 'b' })

Use options.setClassName to change the class name on each wrapper element:

charming(element, { setClassName : function ( index, letter ) { return `index- ${index} letter- ${letter} ` } })

Use options.split to control how the contents of the element are wrapped:

charming(element, { split : function ( string ) { return string.split( /(\s+)/ ) }, setClassName : function ( index ) { return `word- ${index} ` } })

Installation

$ yarn add charming

License

MIT