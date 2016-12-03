Use ansi terminal characters to write colors and cursor positions.
var charm = require('charm')();
charm.pipe(process.stdout);
charm.reset();
var colors = [ 'red', 'cyan', 'yellow', 'green', 'blue' ];
var text = 'Always after me lucky charms.';
var offset = 0;
var iv = setInterval(function () {
var y = 0, dy = 1;
for (var i = 0; i < 40; i++) {
var color = colors[(i + offset) % colors.length];
var c = text[(i + offset) % text.length];
charm
.move(1, dy)
.foreground(color)
.write(c)
;
y += dy;
if (y <= 0 || y >= 5) dy *= -1;
}
charm.position(0, 1);
offset ++;
}, 150);
Charm objects pass along the data events from their input stream except for events generated from querying the terminal device.
Because charm puts stdin into raw mode, charm emits two special events: "^C" and "^D" when the user types those combos. It's super convenient with these events to do:
charm.on('^C', process.exit)
The above is set on all
charm streams. If you want to add your own handling for these
special events simply:
charm.removeAllListeners('^C')
charm.on('^C', function () {
// Don't exit. Do some mad science instead.
})
Create a new readable/writable
charm stream.
You can pass in readable or writable streams as parameters and they will be
piped to or from accordingly. You can also pass
process in which case
process.stdin and
process.stdout will be used.
You can
pipe() to and from the
charm object you get back.
Reset the entire screen, like the /usr/bin/reset command.
Emit an
"end" event downstream.
Pass along
msg to the output stream.
Set the cursor position to the absolute coordinates
x, y.
Query the absolute cursor position from the input stream through the output
stream (the shell does this automatically) and get the response back as
cb(x, y).
Move the cursor position by the relative coordinates
x, y.
Move the cursor up by
y rows.
Move the cursor down by
y rows.
Move the cursor left by
x columns.
Move the cursor right by
x columns.
Push the cursor state and optionally the attribute state.
Pop the cursor state and optionally the attribute state.
Erase a region defined by the string
s.
s can be:
Delete
'line' or
'char's.
delete differs from erase
because it does not write over the deleted characters with whitesapce,
but instead removes the deleted space.
mode can be
'line' or
'char'.
n is the number of items to be deleted.
n must be a positive integer.
The cursor position is not updated.
Insert space into the terminal.
insert is the opposite of
delete,
and the arguments are the same.
Set the display mode with the string
attr.
attr can be:
Set the foreground color with the string
color, which can be:
or
color can be an integer from 0 to 255, inclusive.
Set the background color with the string
color, which can be:
or
color can be an integer from 0 to 255, inclusive.
Set the cursor visibility with a boolean
visible.
With npm do:
npm install charm