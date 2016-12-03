charm

Use ansi terminal characters to write colors and cursor positions.

example

lucky

var charm = require ( 'charm' )(); charm.pipe(process.stdout); charm.reset(); var colors = [ 'red' , 'cyan' , 'yellow' , 'green' , 'blue' ]; var text = 'Always after me lucky charms.' ; var offset = 0 ; var iv = setInterval( function ( ) { var y = 0 , dy = 1 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 40 ; i++) { var color = colors[(i + offset) % colors.length]; var c = text[(i + offset) % text.length]; charm .move( 1 , dy) .foreground(color) .write(c) ; y += dy; if (y <= 0 || y >= 5 ) dy *= -1 ; } charm.position( 0 , 1 ); offset ++; }, 150 );

events

Charm objects pass along the data events from their input stream except for events generated from querying the terminal device.

Because charm puts stdin into raw mode, charm emits two special events: "^C" and "^D" when the user types those combos. It's super convenient with these events to do:

charm.on( '^C' , process.exit)

The above is set on all charm streams. If you want to add your own handling for these special events simply:

charm.removeAllListeners( '^C' ) charm.on( '^C' , function ( ) { })

methods

var charm = require('charm')(param or stream, ...)

Create a new readable/writable charm stream.

You can pass in readable or writable streams as parameters and they will be piped to or from accordingly. You can also pass process in which case process.stdin and process.stdout will be used.

You can pipe() to and from the charm object you get back.

Reset the entire screen, like the /usr/bin/reset command.

Emit an "end" event downstream.

Pass along msg to the output stream.

Set the cursor position to the absolute coordinates x, y .

Query the absolute cursor position from the input stream through the output stream (the shell does this automatically) and get the response back as cb(x, y) .

Move the cursor position by the relative coordinates x, y .

Move the cursor up by y rows.

Move the cursor down by y rows.

Move the cursor left by x columns.

Move the cursor right by x columns.

Push the cursor state and optionally the attribute state.

Pop the cursor state and optionally the attribute state.

Erase a region defined by the string s .

s can be:

end - erase from the cursor to the end of the line

start - erase from the cursor to the start of the line

line - erase the current line

down - erase everything below the current line

up - erase everything above the current line

screen - erase the entire screen

Delete 'line' or 'char' s. delete differs from erase because it does not write over the deleted characters with whitesapce, but instead removes the deleted space.

mode can be 'line' or 'char' . n is the number of items to be deleted. n must be a positive integer.

The cursor position is not updated.

Insert space into the terminal. insert is the opposite of delete , and the arguments are the same.

Set the display mode with the string attr .

attr can be:

reset

bright

dim

underscore

blink

reverse

hidden

Set the foreground color with the string color , which can be:

red

yellow

green

blue

cyan

magenta

black

white

or color can be an integer from 0 to 255, inclusive.

Set the background color with the string color , which can be:

red

yellow

green

blue

cyan

magenta

black

white

or color can be an integer from 0 to 255, inclusive.

Set the cursor visibility with a boolean visible .

install

With npm do: