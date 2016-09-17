Fake identities generator for node.js (names, addresses, phones, IPs and others).
This is node.js port of ruby's Faker library (v1.4.3 now), that generates fake identities for names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and others.
browserify is supported with some differences:
$ npm install charlatan
var Charlatan = require('charlatan');
var name = Charlatan.Name.name(); // Joshua Lemke MD
var email = Charlatan.Internet.email(); // glover_ii@voluptas.name
var company = Charlatan.Company.name(); // Wilkinson LLC
Different countries have different data formats. Charlatan support locales as solution of this problem.
Currently available locales are here,
en is default.
var Charlatan = require('charlatan');
Charlatan.setLocale('en-US');
Charlatan.Name.name();
Also you can use your own locale in yaml, json or plain hash.
var Charlatan = require('charlatan');
Charlatan.addLocale(myLocaleName, myLocaleFile);
Charlatan.setLocale(myLocaleName);
Charlatan.Name.name();
Note: If phrase not found in current locale, charlatan tries to then
fallback into to base language, and then to
en. For example
ru-RU -> ru -> en.
Author Eugene Shkuropat
MIT license.