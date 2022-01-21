Chargebee Node Client Library - API V2

This is the node.js Library for integrating with Chargebee. Sign up for a Chargebee account here.

Chargebee now supports two API versions - V1 and V2, of which V2 is the latest release and all future developments will happen in V2. This library is for API version V2. If you’re looking for V1, head to chargebee-v1 branch.

Processing Webhooks - API Version Check

An attribute, apiversion, is added to the Event resource, which indicates the API version based on which the event content is structured. In your webhook servers, ensure this _api_version is the same as the API version used by your webhook server's client library.

Installation

Install the latest version 2.x.x of the library with the following commands:

npm install chargebee@ ">=2 <3"

Then require the library as:

var chargebee = require ( 'chargebee' );

Documentation

The full documentation can be found on the chargebee site here:

https://apidocs.chargebee.com/docs/api?lang=node

License

See the LICENSE file.