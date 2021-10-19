openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cha

chardet

by Dmitry Shirokov
1.4.0 (see all)

Character encoding detection tool for NodeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17M

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chardet

Chardet is a character detection module written in pure Javascript (Typescript). Module uses occurrence analysis to determine the most probable encoding.

  • Packed size is only 22 KB
  • Works in all environments: Node / Browser / Native
  • Works on all platforms: Linux / Mac / Windows
  • No dependencies
  • No native code / bindings
  • 100% written in Typescript
  • Extensive code coverage

Installation

npm i chardet

Usage

To return the encoding with the highest confidence:

const chardet = require('chardet');

chardet.detect(Buffer.from('hello there!'));
// or
chardet.detectFile('/path/to/file').then(encoding => console.log(encoding));
// or
chardet.detectFileSync('/path/to/file');

To return the full list of possible encodings use analyse method.

const chardet = require('chardet');
chardet.analyse(Buffer.from('hello there!'));

Returned value is an array of objects sorted by confidence value in decending order

[
  { confidence: 90, name: 'UTF-8' },
  { confidence: 20, name: 'windows-1252', lang: 'fr' }
];

Working with large data sets

Sometimes, when data set is huge and you want to optimize performace (in tradeoff of less accuracy), you can sample only first N bytes of the buffer:

chardet
  .detectFile('/path/to/file', { sampleSize: 32 })
  .then(encoding => console.log(encoding));

Supported Encodings:

  • UTF-8
  • UTF-16 LE
  • UTF-16 BE
  • UTF-32 LE
  • UTF-32 BE
  • ISO-2022-JP
  • ISO-2022-KR
  • ISO-2022-CN
  • Shift_JIS
  • Big5
  • EUC-JP
  • EUC-KR
  • GB18030
  • ISO-8859-1
  • ISO-8859-2
  • ISO-8859-5
  • ISO-8859-6
  • ISO-8859-7
  • ISO-8859-8
  • ISO-8859-9
  • windows-1250
  • windows-1251
  • windows-1252
  • windows-1253
  • windows-1254
  • windows-1255
  • windows-1256
  • KOI8-R

Currently only these encodings are supported.

Typescript?

Yes. Type definitions are included.

References

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial