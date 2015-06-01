Put a little spinner on process.stderr, as unobtrusively as possible.
var spinner = require("char-spinner")
// All options are optional
// even the options argument itself is optional
var interval = spinner(options)
// the return value is the interval.
// to stop the spinner, you can just clearInterval on it
clearInterval(interval)
// then to restart it again, just call the function again
interval = spinner(options)
Usually the defaults are what you want. Mostly they're just configurable for testing purposes.
stream Output stream. Default=
process.stderr
tty Only show spinner if output stream has a truish
.isTTY. Default=
true
string String of chars to spin. Default=
'/-\\|'
interval Number of ms between frames, bigger = slower. Default=
50
cleanup Print
'\r \r' to stream on process exit. Default=
true
unref Unreference the spinner interval so that the process can
exit normally. Default=
true
delay Number of frames to "skip over" before printing the spinner.
Useful if you want to avoid showing the spinner for very fast
actions. Default=
2
Returns the generated interval, if one was created.