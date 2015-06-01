Put a little spinner on process.stderr, as unobtrusively as possible.

USAGE

var spinner = require ( "char-spinner" ) var interval = spinner(options) clearInterval(interval) interval = spinner(options)

OPTIONS

Usually the defaults are what you want. Mostly they're just configurable for testing purposes.

stream Output stream. Default= process.stderr

Output stream. Default= tty Only show spinner if output stream has a truish .isTTY . Default= true

Only show spinner if output stream has a truish . Default= string String of chars to spin. Default= '/-\\|'

String of chars to spin. Default= interval Number of ms between frames, bigger = slower. Default= 50

Number of ms between frames, bigger = slower. Default= cleanup Print '\r \r' to stream on process exit. Default= true

Print to stream on process exit. Default= unref Unreference the spinner interval so that the process can exit normally. Default= true

Unreference the spinner interval so that the process can exit normally. Default= delay Number of frames to "skip over" before printing the spinner. Useful if you want to avoid showing the spinner for very fast actions. Default= 2

Returns the generated interval, if one was created.