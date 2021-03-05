openbase logo
changeset

by Eugene Ware
0.2.6

Library to diff JSON objects into atomic put and delete operations, and apply change sets to objects. Useful with Levelup/LevelDB object synchronization.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

changeset

Generate diff changesets for javascript objects, decomposing diffs into a series of puts and delete operations. The format is similar to the levelup batch operation list for bulk operations.

Handles circular references of Objects and Arrays.

build status

Example

Take a diff of two objects and produce a list of transformation operations:

var diff = require('changeset');
var a = {
  name: 'Eugene',
  number: 42,
  tags: ['tag1', 'tag2', 'tag3'],
  scores: {
    tetris: 1000,
    carmageddon: 3
  }
};

var b = {
  name: 'Susan',
  number: 43,
  tags: ['tag1', 'tag4'],
  scores: {
    carmageddon: 3,
    zelda: 3000
  },
  age: 37
};

var changes = diff(a, b);
expect(changes).to.deep.equal([
  { type: 'put', key: ['name'], value: 'Susan' },
  { type: 'put', key: ['number'], value: 43 },
  { type: 'put', key: ['tags', '1'], value: 'tag4' },
  { type: 'del', key: ['tags', '2'] },
  { type: 'del', key: ['scores', 'tetris'] },
  { type: 'put', key: ['scores', 'zelda'], value: 3000 },
  { type: 'put', key: ['age'], value: 37 }
]);

Apply an operational changeset and apply it to an object to get a transformed object:

var diff = require('changeset');

var changes = [
  { type: 'put', key: ['name'], value: 'Susan' },
  { type: 'put', key: ['number'], value: 43 },
  { type: 'put', key: ['tags', '1'], value: 'tag4' },
  { type: 'del', key: ['tags', '2'] },
  { type: 'del', key: ['scores', 'tetris'] },
  { type: 'put', key: ['scores', 'zelda'], value: 3000 },
  { type: 'put', key: ['age'], value: 37 }
];

var a = {
  name: 'Eugene',
  number: 42,
  tags: ['tag1', 'tag2', 'tag3'],
  scores: {
    tetris: 1000,
    carmageddon: 3
  }
};

// apply the changes to a
var b_ = diff.apply(changes, a);

var b = {
  name: 'Susan',
  number: 43,
  tags: ['tag1', 'tag4'],
  scores: {
    carmageddon: 3,
    zelda: 3000
  },
  age: 37
};

// the transformed object should now equal b
expect(b_).to.deep.equals(b);

By default apply will return a new modified object after applying the changeset. If you want to modify the destination, pass true as the third parameter:

// apply the changes to a and modify a
var b_ = diff.apply(changes, a, true);
// a is now modified, and b_ is the same as a
expect(b_).to.equal(a);

