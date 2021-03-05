changeset

Generate diff changesets for javascript objects, decomposing diffs into a series of puts and delete operations. The format is similar to the levelup batch operation list for bulk operations.

Handles circular references of Objects and Arrays.

Example

Take a diff of two objects and produce a list of transformation operations:

var diff = require ( 'changeset' ); var a = { name : 'Eugene' , number : 42 , tags : [ 'tag1' , 'tag2' , 'tag3' ], scores : { tetris : 1000 , carmageddon : 3 } }; var b = { name : 'Susan' , number : 43 , tags : [ 'tag1' , 'tag4' ], scores : { carmageddon : 3 , zelda : 3000 }, age : 37 }; var changes = diff(a, b); expect(changes).to.deep.equal([ { type : 'put' , key : [ 'name' ], value : 'Susan' }, { type : 'put' , key : [ 'number' ], value : 43 }, { type : 'put' , key : [ 'tags' , '1' ], value : 'tag4' }, { type : 'del' , key : [ 'tags' , '2' ] }, { type : 'del' , key : [ 'scores' , 'tetris' ] }, { type : 'put' , key : [ 'scores' , 'zelda' ], value : 3000 }, { type : 'put' , key : [ 'age' ], value : 37 } ]);

Apply an operational changeset and apply it to an object to get a transformed object:

var diff = require ( 'changeset' ); var changes = [ { type : 'put' , key : [ 'name' ], value : 'Susan' }, { type : 'put' , key : [ 'number' ], value : 43 }, { type : 'put' , key : [ 'tags' , '1' ], value : 'tag4' }, { type : 'del' , key : [ 'tags' , '2' ] }, { type : 'del' , key : [ 'scores' , 'tetris' ] }, { type : 'put' , key : [ 'scores' , 'zelda' ], value : 3000 }, { type : 'put' , key : [ 'age' ], value : 37 } ]; var a = { name : 'Eugene' , number : 42 , tags : [ 'tag1' , 'tag2' , 'tag3' ], scores : { tetris : 1000 , carmageddon : 3 } }; var b_ = diff.apply(changes, a); var b = { name : 'Susan' , number : 43 , tags : [ 'tag1' , 'tag4' ], scores : { carmageddon : 3 , zelda : 3000 }, age : 37 }; expect(b_).to.deep.equals(b);

By default apply will return a new modified object after applying the changeset. If you want to modify the destination, pass true as the third parameter: