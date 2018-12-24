openbase logo
changes-stream

by Jarrett Cruger
2.2.0 (see all)

A fault tolerant changes stream for couchdb

8.7K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

changes-stream

build status

A fault tolerant changes stream with builtin retry HEAVILY inspired by follow. This module is a Readable Stream with all of the fun stream methods that you would expect.

install

npm install changes-stream --save

Options

So changes-stream can take a fair bit of options in order so that you can fully customize your _changes request. They include the following:

{
  db: 'http://localhost:5984/my_db', // full database URL
  feed: 'continuous', // Can also be longpoll technically but not currently implemented
  filter: 'docs/whatever', // Can be a defined couchdb view, a local filter function or an array of IDs
  inactivity_ms: 60 * 60 * 1000, // time allow inactivity before retrying request
  timeout: undefined, // How long couchdb should wait for a change to show up before closing the feed. in milliseconds
  requestTimeout: 2 * 60 * 1000, // http timeout
  agent: undefined, // http agent
  since: 0, // update sequence to start from, 'now' will start it from latest
  heartbeat: 30 * 1000, // how often we want couchdb to send us a heartbeat message
  style: 'main_only', // specifies how many revisions returned all_docs would return leaf revs
  include_docs: false, // whether or not we want to return the full document as a property
  query_params: {}, // custom arbitrary params to send in request e.g. { hello: 'world' }
  use_post: false // switch the default HTTP method to POST (cannot be used with a filter array)
}

Example

const ChangesStream = require('changes-stream');

const changes = new ChangesStream('http://localhost:5984/my_database');

changes.on('readable', () => {
  const change = changes.read();
});

