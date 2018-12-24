A fault tolerant changes stream with builtin retry HEAVILY inspired by
follow. This module is a
Readable Stream with all of
the fun stream methods that you would expect.
npm install changes-stream --save
So
changes-stream can take a fair bit of options in order so that you can
fully customize your
_changes request. They include the following:
{
db: 'http://localhost:5984/my_db', // full database URL
feed: 'continuous', // Can also be longpoll technically but not currently implemented
filter: 'docs/whatever', // Can be a defined couchdb view, a local filter function or an array of IDs
inactivity_ms: 60 * 60 * 1000, // time allow inactivity before retrying request
timeout: undefined, // How long couchdb should wait for a change to show up before closing the feed. in milliseconds
requestTimeout: 2 * 60 * 1000, // http timeout
agent: undefined, // http agent
since: 0, // update sequence to start from, 'now' will start it from latest
heartbeat: 30 * 1000, // how often we want couchdb to send us a heartbeat message
style: 'main_only', // specifies how many revisions returned all_docs would return leaf revs
include_docs: false, // whether or not we want to return the full document as a property
query_params: {}, // custom arbitrary params to send in request e.g. { hello: 'world' }
use_post: false // switch the default HTTP method to POST (cannot be used with a filter array)
}
const ChangesStream = require('changes-stream');
const changes = new ChangesStream('http://localhost:5984/my_database');
changes.on('readable', () => {
const change = changes.read();
});