A fault tolerant changes stream with builtin retry HEAVILY inspired by follow . This module is a Readable Stream with all of the fun stream methods that you would expect.

install

npm install changes-stream --save

Options

So changes-stream can take a fair bit of options in order so that you can fully customize your _changes request. They include the following:

{ db : 'http://localhost:5984/my_db' , feed : 'continuous' , filter : 'docs/whatever' , inactivity_ms : 60 * 60 * 1000 , timeout : undefined , requestTimeout : 2 * 60 * 1000 , agent : undefined , since : 0 , heartbeat : 30 * 1000 , style : 'main_only' , include_docs : false , query_params : {}, use_post : false }

Example