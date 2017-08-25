How does it work

Get last version from git tag, if no tags it defaults to 0.0.0

Get the commits since last version Prompt user to enter the type of each commit Infer the new version from the types of all commits

Generate markdown string from commits and prompt answers

Create or prepend to CHANGELOG.md and update package.json version field

and update version field Commits changes and create new git tag

Install

$ yarn global add changelog.md

Usage

$ changelog

Recipes

Commit types

patch: Bug fixes

minor: Backward-compatible updates

major: Introducing breaking changes

ignore: Do not include this commit in changelog

Besides choosing ignore in prompts to exclude commits from changelog, the commit message that starts with ignore: will also be excluded.

You can also use format like type: message to pre-define commit type, they will be converted to the commit type we use:

semantic type description commit type 0.y.z chore changes to build process ignore docs documentation only changes ignore feat a new feature minor patch fix bug fix patch refactor code refactor patch style code style changes ignore test add missing tests ignore breaking introduce breaking changes major minor perf performance improvements patch tweaks don't know how to describe patch

Note: in 0.y.z versions, major changes will affect y , other changes and patches will affect z . So in such situation you can never reach 1.0.0 do you? Then just explicitly specific the version for your next release, like: changelog 1.0.0

For tweaks: subject , a message with only tweaks or tweak will also be a patch.

You don't have to use these types in your commit message since you can set them one by one when actually running changelog (only for CHANGELOG.md, will not update the commit itself).

Work with npm publish

$ git commit -am "feat: change the world" $ npm test $ changelog $ git push --follow-tags $ npm publish

Projects using this

SAO: ⚔️ Futuristic scaffolding tool.

docute: 📜 Effortlessly documentation done right.

welcome to add your project here...

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

changelog.md © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).