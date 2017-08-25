0.0.0
CHANGELOG.md and update
package.json version field
$ yarn global add changelog.md
$ changelog
Besides choosing
ignore in prompts to exclude commits from changelog, the commit message that starts with
ignore: will also be excluded.
You can also use format like
type: message to pre-define commit type, they will be converted to the commit type we use:
|semantic type
|description
|commit type
|0.y.z
|chore
|changes to build process
|ignore
|docs
|documentation only changes
|ignore
|feat
|a new feature
|minor
|patch
|fix
|bug fix
|patch
|refactor
|code refactor
|patch
|style
|code style changes
|ignore
|test
|add missing tests
|ignore
|breaking
|introduce breaking changes
|major
|minor
|perf
|performance improvements
|patch
|tweaks
|don't know how to describe
|patch
Note: in 0.y.z versions, major changes will affect
y, other changes and patches will affect
z. So in such situation you can never reach
1.0.0 do you? Then just explicitly specific the version for your next release, like:
changelog 1.0.0
For
tweaks: subject, a message with only
tweaks or
tweak will also be a patch.
You don't have to use these types in your commit message since you can set them one by one when actually running
changelog (only for CHANGELOG.md, will not update the commit itself).
# made some changes to your code...
$ git commit -am "feat: change the world"
$ npm test
$ changelog
$ git push --follow-tags
$ npm publish
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
