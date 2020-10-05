Update [Unreleased] in CHANGELOG.md to current package version.

Expects the changelog to follow keepachangelog.com v1.0.0 guidelines.

Usage

Install with npm:

$ npm i -D changelog-updater

Add script version to package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "version" : "changelog-updater && git add CHANGELOG.md" } }

Options

Creates a new changelog if it does not exist.

Set repository in package.json :

{ "repository" : { "url" : "https://github.com/username/repository.git" } }

Use in the root of your new project:

$ npx changelog-updater --init

Fails if the changelog does not have any changes under [Unreleased], otherwise exits normally without updating the changelog.

Use as a pre-commit hook or in testing pipelines:

$ npx changelog-updater --check

Or, use as a preversion script: