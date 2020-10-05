openbase logo
changelog-updater

by Pavel Nikolajev
2.0.2

Update [Unreleased] in CHANGELOG.md to current package version.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

changelog-updater

Update [Unreleased] in CHANGELOG.md to current package version.

Expects the changelog to follow keepachangelog.com v1.0.0 guidelines.

Usage

  1. Install with npm:
$ npm i -D changelog-updater
  1. Add script version to package.json:
{
  "scripts": {
    "version": "changelog-updater && git add CHANGELOG.md"
  }
}

Options

--init

Creates a new changelog if it does not exist.

Set repository in package.json:

{
  "repository": {
    "url": "https://github.com/username/repository.git"
  }
}

Use in the root of your new project:

$ npx changelog-updater --init

--check

Fails if the changelog does not have any changes under [Unreleased], otherwise exits normally without updating the changelog.

Use as a pre-commit hook or in testing pipelines:

$ npx changelog-updater --check

Or, use as a preversion script:

{
  "scripts": {
    "preversion": "changelog-updater --check",
    "version": "changelog-updater && git add CHANGELOG.md"
  }
}

