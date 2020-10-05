Update [Unreleased] in CHANGELOG.md to current package version.
Expects the changelog to follow keepachangelog.com v1.0.0 guidelines.
$ npm i -D changelog-updater
version to
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"version": "changelog-updater && git add CHANGELOG.md"
}
}
--init
Creates a new changelog if it does not exist.
Set
repository in
package.json:
{
"repository": {
"url": "https://github.com/username/repository.git"
}
}
Use in the root of your new project:
$ npx changelog-updater --init
--check
Fails if the changelog does not have any changes under [Unreleased], otherwise exits normally without updating the changelog.
Use as a pre-commit hook or in testing pipelines:
$ npx changelog-updater --check
Or, use as a
preversion script:
{
"scripts": {
"preversion": "changelog-updater --check",
"version": "changelog-updater && git add CHANGELOG.md"
}
}