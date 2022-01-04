Change log parser for node.

Install

npm install changelog-parser

Usage

This module exports a single function. It supports both callbacks and promises.

var parseChangelog = require ( 'changelog-parser' )

Callback

If provided with a callback, parseChangelog will invoke the function with the parsed changelog.

parseChangelog( 'path/to/CHANGELOG.md' , function ( err, result ) { if (err) throw err console .log(result) })

Promise

If no callback is provided, parseChangelog will return a Promise.

parseChangelog( 'path/to/CHANGELOG.md' ) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result) }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err) })

Options

You can optionally provide a configuration object parseChangelog function.

You must provide either filePath or text .

filePath

Path to changelog file.

parseChangelog({ filePath : 'path/to/CHANGELOG.md' })

text

Text of changelog file (you can use this instead of filePath ).

parseChangelog({ text : 'raw changelog text in string format' })

removeMarkdown

Removes the markdown markup from the changelog entries by default. You can change its value to false to keep the markdown.

parseChangelog({ filePath : 'path/to/CHANGELOG.md' , removeMarkdown : false })

Command-line interface

There is also a command-line interface available if you install it with -g .

npm install -g changelog-parser

This installs a program called changelog-parser that you simply pass a CHANGELOG.md file.

changelog- parser path / to /CHANGELOG.md

This will print the JSON object representing the change log to the terminal.

Alternately you can run it without arguments and it will look for a CHANGELOG.md file in the working directory.

Standards

This module assumes your change log is a markdown file structured roughly like so:

# changelog title A cool description (optional). ## unreleased * foo ## x.y.z - YYYY-MM-DD (or DD.MM.YYYY, D/M/YY, etc.) * bar ## [a.b.c] ### Changes * Update API * Fix bug #1 ## 2.2.3-pre.1 - 2013-02-14 * Update API ## 2.0.0-x.7.z.92 - 2013-02-14 * bark bark * woof * arf ## v1.3.0 * make it so ## [1.2.3](link) * init [ a.b.c ]: http://altavista.com

Parsing the above example will return the following object:

{ title : 'changelog title' , description : 'A cool description (optional).' , versions : [ { version : null , title : 'unreleased' , date : null , body : '* foo' , parsed : { _ : [ 'foo' ] } }, { version : 'x.y.z' , title : 'x.y.z - YYYY-MM-DD' , date : null , body : '* bar' , parsed : { _ : [ 'bar' ] } }, { version : 'a.b.c' , title : '[a.b.c]' , date : null , body : '### Changes



* Update API

* Fix bug #1' , parsed : { _ : [ 'Update API' , 'Fix bug #1' ], Changes : [ 'Update API' , 'Fix bug #1' ] } }, { version : '2.2.3-pre.1' , title : '2.2.3-pre.1 - 2013-02-14' , date : '2013-02-14' , body : '* Update API' , parsed : { _ : [ 'Update API' ] } }, { version : '2.0.0-x.7.z.92' , title : '2.0.0-x.7.z.92 - 2013-02-14' , date : '2013-02-14' , body : '* bark bark

* woof

* arf' , parsed : { _ : [ 'bark bark' , 'woof' , 'arf' ] } }, { version : '1.3.0' , title : 'v1.3.0' , date : null , body : '* make it so' , parsed : { _ : [ 'make it so' ] } }, { version : '1.2.3' , title : '[1.2.3](link)' , date : null , body : '* init' , parsed : { _ : [ 'init' ] } } ] }

Expects versions to be semver compliant, otherwise sets version to null.

Each entry is available as an object in the versions array. The body of a given entry can be accessed using the following properties:

body - A string containing all of the updates/changes/etc. for the current entry. This property includes both plain text and markdown.

- A string containing all of the updates/changes/etc. for the current entry. This property includes both plain text and markdown. parsed - An object which points to one or more arrays of data for the current entry. All data for the current entry is present in the array at key _ (eg. parsed._ ). If the entry contains subheadings (eg. ### Added , ### Changed ), then any items underneath each subheading will be present in an array at the corresponding key (eg. parsed.Added , parsed.Changed ). Each array contains plain text.

CHANGELOG.md standards are inspired by keepachangelog.com.

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

See Also

License

ISC