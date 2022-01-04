Change log parser for node.
npm install changelog-parser
This module exports a single function. It supports both callbacks and promises.
var parseChangelog = require('changelog-parser')
If provided with a callback,
parseChangelog will invoke the function with the parsed changelog.
parseChangelog('path/to/CHANGELOG.md', function (err, result) {
if (err) throw err
// changelog object
console.log(result)
})
If no callback is provided,
parseChangelog will return a Promise.
parseChangelog('path/to/CHANGELOG.md')
.then(function (result) {
// changelog object
console.log(result)
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Whoops, something went wrong!
console.error(err)
})
You can optionally provide a configuration object
parseChangelog function.
You must provide either
filePath or
text.
Path to changelog file.
parseChangelog({
filePath: 'path/to/CHANGELOG.md'
})
Text of changelog file (you can use this instead of
filePath).
parseChangelog({
text: 'raw changelog text in string format'
})
Removes the markdown markup from the changelog entries by default. You can change its value to
false to keep the markdown.
parseChangelog({
filePath: 'path/to/CHANGELOG.md',
removeMarkdown: false // default: true
})
There is also a command-line interface available if you install it with
-g.
npm install -g changelog-parser
This installs a program called
changelog-parser that you simply pass a
CHANGELOG.md file.
changelog-parser path/to/CHANGELOG.md
This will print the JSON object representing the change log to the terminal.
Alternately you can run it without arguments and it will look for a
CHANGELOG.md file in the working directory.
This module assumes your change log is a markdown file structured roughly like so:
# changelog title
A cool description (optional).
## unreleased
* foo
## x.y.z - YYYY-MM-DD (or DD.MM.YYYY, D/M/YY, etc.)
* bar
## [a.b.c]
### Changes
* Update API
* Fix bug #1
## 2.2.3-pre.1 - 2013-02-14
* Update API
## 2.0.0-x.7.z.92 - 2013-02-14
* bark bark
* woof
* arf
## v1.3.0
* make it so
## [1.2.3](link)
* init
[a.b.c]: http://altavista.com
Parsing the above example will return the following object:
{
title: 'changelog title',
description: 'A cool description (optional).',
versions: [
{ version: null,
title: 'unreleased',
date: null,
body: '* foo',
parsed: {
_: [
'foo'
]
}
},
{ version: 'x.y.z',
title: 'x.y.z - YYYY-MM-DD',
date: null,
body: '* bar',
parsed: {
_: [
'bar'
]
}
},
{ version: 'a.b.c',
title: '[a.b.c]',
date: null,
body: '### Changes\n\n* Update API\n* Fix bug #1',
parsed: {
_: [
'Update API',
'Fix bug #1'
],
Changes: [
'Update API',
'Fix bug #1'
]
}
},
{ version: '2.2.3-pre.1',
title: '2.2.3-pre.1 - 2013-02-14',
date: '2013-02-14',
body: '* Update API',
parsed: {
_: [
'Update API'
]
}
},
{ version: '2.0.0-x.7.z.92',
title: '2.0.0-x.7.z.92 - 2013-02-14',
date: '2013-02-14',
body: '* bark bark\n* woof\n* arf',
parsed: {
_: [
'bark bark',
'woof',
'arf'
]
}
},
{ version: '1.3.0',
title: 'v1.3.0',
date: null,
body: '* make it so',
parsed: {
_: [
'make it so'
]
}
},
{ version: '1.2.3',
title: '[1.2.3](link)',
date: null,
body: '* init',
parsed: {
_: [
'init'
]
}
}
]
}
Expects versions to be semver compliant, otherwise sets
version to null.
Each entry is available as an object in the
versions array. The body of a given entry can be accessed using the following properties:
body - A string containing all of the updates/changes/etc. for the current entry. This property includes both plain text and markdown.
parsed - An object which points to one or more arrays of data for the current entry. All data for the current entry is present in the array at key
_ (eg.
parsed._). If the entry contains subheadings (eg.
### Added,
### Changed), then any items underneath each subheading will be present in an array at the corresponding key (eg.
parsed.Added,
parsed.Changed). Each array contains plain text.
CHANGELOG.md standards are inspired by keepachangelog.com.
Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.