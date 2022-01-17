A git log to CHANGELOG.md tool
changelog-maker is a formalisation of the Node.js CHANGELOG.md entry process but flexible enough to be used on other repositories.
changelog-maker will look at the git log of the current directory, pulling entries since the last tag. Commits with just a version number in the summary are removed, as are commits prior to, and including summaries that say
working on <version> (this is an io.js / Node ism).
After collecting the list of commits, any that have
PR-URL: <url> in them are looked up on GitHub and the labels of the pull request are collected, specifically looking for labels that start with
semver (the assumption is that
semver-minor,
semver-major labels are used to indicate non-patch version bumps).
Finally, the list is formatted as Markdown and printed to stdout.
Each commit will come out something like this (on one line):
* [[`20f8e7f17a`](https://github.com/nodejs/io.js/commit/20f8e7f17a)] -
**test**: remove flaky test functionality (Rod Vagg)
[#812](https://github.com/nodejs/io.js/pull/812)
Note:
changelog-maker on the command-line, the default GitHub repo is computed from the
package.json that exists on
cwd, otherwise fallback to
nodejs/node, you can change this by supplying the user/org as the first argument and project as the second. e.g
changelog-maker joyent node.
:, this is treated as a special label and rendered in bold
semver* labels on the pull request referred to in their
PR-URL have those labels printed out at the start of the summary, in bold, upper cased.
PR-URL data, if it matches the assumed repo (default: nodejs/node) then just a
# followed by the number, if another repo then a full
user/project#number.
When printing to a console some special behaviours are invoked:
doc: are rendered in grey
semver* label on the pull request referred to in their
PR-URL are rendered in bold green
npm i changelog-maker -g
changelog-maker [--plaintext|p] [--markdown|md] [--sha] [--group|-g] [--reverse] [--commit-url=<url/with/{ref}>] [--start-ref=<ref>] [--end-ref=<ref>] [github-user[, github-project]]
github-user and
github-project should point to the GitHub repository that can be used to find the
PR-URL data if just an issue number is provided and will also impact how the PR-URL issue numbers are displayed
--format: dictates what formatting the output will have. Possible options are:
simple,
markdown,
plaintext, and
sha. The default is to print a
simple output suitable for stdout.
simple: don't print full markdown output, good for console printing without the additional fluff.
sha: print only the 10-character truncated commit hashes.
plaintext: a very simple form, without commit details, implies
--group.
markdown: a Markdown formatted from, with links and proper escaping.
--sha: same as
--format=sha.
--plaintext: same as
--format=plaintext.
--markdown: same as
--format=markdown.
--group: reorder commits so that they are listed in groups where the
xyz: prefix of the commit message defines the group. Commits are listed in original order within group.
--reverse: reverse the order of commits when printed, does not work with
--reverse
--commit-url: pass in a url template which will be used to generate commit URLs for a repository not hosted in Github.
{ref} is the placeholder that will be replaced with the commit, i.e.
--commit-url=https://gitlab.com/myUser/myRepo/commit/{ref}
--start-ref=<ref>: use the given git
<ref> as a starting point rather than the last tag. The
<ref> can be anything commit-ish including a commit sha, tag, branch name. If you specify a
--start-ref argument the commit log will not be pruned so that version commits and
working on <version> commits are left in the list.
--end-ref=<ref>: use the given git
<ref> as a end-point rather than the now. The
<ref> can be anything commit-ish including a commit sha, tag, branch name.
--filter-release: exclude Node-style release commits from the list. e.g. "Working on v1.0.0" or "2015-10-21 Version 2.0.0" and also "npm version X" style commits containing only an
x.y.z semver designator.
--quiet or
-q: do not print to
process.stdout
--all or
-a: process all commits since beginning, instead of last tag.
--help or
-h: show usage and help.
Tests require GitHub authentication in order to fetch pull request metadata. ghauth will generate, store and load a personal access token in your local user configuration when changelog-maker is run during normal operation. To run the tests, you will need to ensure that you have a token in place. There are two ways to do this:
Run
node ./changelog-maker.js -a to cause changelog-maker to fetch metadata on a commit with a
PR-URL.
Manually generate a personal access token with
public_repo scope. Then create a config.json file:
{
"user": "MY_GITHUB_USERNAME",
"token": "MY_SECRET_TOKEN"
}
user is your username, and
token is the token you generated above. The location of
config.json depends on the OS, please see https://github.com/LinusU/node-application-config#config-location
changelog-maker is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.