A git log to CHANGELOG.md tool

changelog-maker is a formalisation of the Node.js CHANGELOG.md entry process but flexible enough to be used on other repositories.

changelog-maker will look at the git log of the current directory, pulling entries since the last tag. Commits with just a version number in the summary are removed, as are commits prior to, and including summaries that say working on <version> (this is an io.js / Node ism).

After collecting the list of commits, any that have PR-URL: <url> in them are looked up on GitHub and the labels of the pull request are collected, specifically looking for labels that start with semver (the assumption is that semver-minor , semver-major labels are used to indicate non-patch version bumps).

Finally, the list is formatted as Markdown and printed to stdout.

Each commit will come out something like this (on one line):

* [ [`20f8e7f17a` ]( https://github.com/nodejs/io.js/commit/20f8e7f17a )] - **test** : remove flaky test functionality (Rod Vagg) [ #812 ]( https://github.com/nodejs/io.js/pull/812 )

Note:

When running changelog-maker on the command-line, the default GitHub repo is computed from the package.json that exists on cwd , otherwise fallback to nodejs/node , you can change this by supplying the user/org as the first argument and project as the second. e.g changelog-maker joyent node .

If a commit summary starts with a word, followed by a : , this is treated as a special label and rendered in bold

When printing to a console some special behaviours are invoked:

Commits with a summary that starts with doc: are rendered in grey

are rendered in grey Commits that have a semver* label on the pull request referred to in their PR-URL are rendered in bold green

Install

npm i changelog-maker -g

Usage

changelog-maker [--plaintext|p] [--markdown|md] [--sha] [--group|-g] [--reverse] [--commit-url=<url/with/{ref}>] [--start-ref=<ref>] [--end-ref=<ref>] [github-user[, github-project]]

github-user and github-project should point to the GitHub repository that can be used to find the PR-URL data if just an issue number is provided and will also impact how the PR-URL issue numbers are displayed

--format : dictates what formatting the output will have. Possible options are: simple , markdown , plaintext , and sha . The default is to print a simple output suitable for stdout. simple : don't print full markdown output, good for console printing without the additional fluff. sha : print only the 10-character truncated commit hashes. plaintext : a very simple form, without commit details, implies --group . markdown : a Markdown formatted from, with links and proper escaping.

: same as . --group : reorder commits so that they are listed in groups where the xyz: prefix of the commit message defines the group. Commits are listed in original order within group.

: reverse the order of commits when printed, does not work with --commit-url : pass in a url template which will be used to generate commit URLs for a repository not hosted in Github. {ref} is the placeholder that will be replaced with the commit, i.e. --commit-url=https://gitlab.com/myUser/myRepo/commit/{ref}

: pass in a url template which will be used to generate commit URLs for a repository not hosted in Github. is the placeholder that will be replaced with the commit, i.e. --start-ref=<ref> : use the given git <ref> as a starting point rather than the last tag. The <ref> can be anything commit-ish including a commit sha, tag, branch name. If you specify a --start-ref argument the commit log will not be pruned so that version commits and working on <version> commits are left in the list.

: use the given git as a starting point rather than the last tag. The can be anything commit-ish including a commit sha, tag, branch name. If you specify a argument the commit log will not be pruned so that version commits and commits are left in the list. --end-ref=<ref> : use the given git <ref> as a end-point rather than the now. The <ref> can be anything commit-ish including a commit sha, tag, branch name.

: use the given git as a end-point rather than the now. The can be anything commit-ish including a commit sha, tag, branch name. --filter-release : exclude Node-style release commits from the list. e.g. "Working on v1.0.0" or "2015-10-21 Version 2.0.0" and also "npm version X" style commits containing only an x.y.z semver designator.

: exclude Node-style release commits from the list. e.g. "Working on v1.0.0" or "2015-10-21 Version 2.0.0" and also "npm version X" style commits containing only an semver designator. --quiet or -q : do not print to process.stdout

or : do not print to --all or -a : process all commits since beginning, instead of last tag.

or : process all commits since beginning, instead of last tag. --help or -h : show usage and help.

Development

Tests require GitHub authentication in order to fetch pull request metadata. ghauth will generate, store and load a personal access token in your local user configuration when changelog-maker is run during normal operation. To run the tests, you will need to ensure that you have a token in place. There are two ways to do this:

Run node ./changelog-maker.js -a to cause changelog-maker to fetch metadata on a commit with a PR-URL . Manually generate a personal access token with public_repo scope. Then create a config.json file: { "user" : "MY_GITHUB_USERNAME" , "token" : "MY_SECRET_TOKEN" } user is your username, and token is the token you generated above. The location of config.json depends on the OS, please see https://github.com/LinusU/node-application-config#config-location

License

changelog-maker is Copyright (c) 2015 Rod Vagg @rvagg and licenced under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE.md file for more details.