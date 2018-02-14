Command line tool (and Node module) that generates a changelog in color output, markdown, or json for modules in npmjs.org's registry as well as any public github.com repo.
Modules do not need to be installed to generate changelog but they must define their
repository url in their package.json.
$ changelog {npm module name} [release] [options]
npm module: The module name, such as
express,
npm,
grunt, etc.
Changelog also works on any public Github repo.
$ changelog {Github.com repo} [options]
Github.com repo url: Urls can be any format, such as
https://github.com/dylang/changelog or
git@github.com:dylang/changelog.git or even just
dylang/changelog.
changelog --help
Usage:
changelog <npm module name> [versions] [options]
changelog <github repo url> [versions] [options]
Module name:
$ changelog npm
Github repo:
$ changelog github.com/isaacs/npm
$ changelog isaacs/npm
Versions:
latest Default: Show only the latest versions. ex: $ changelog npm latest
all Show all versions. ex: $ changelog npm all
number Show that many recent versions. ex: $ changelog npm 3
n.n.n Show changes for a specific version. ex: $ changelog npm 1.3.11
Options:
-c, --color Output as Color (terminal default)
-m, --markdown Output as Github-flavored Markdown (file default)
-j, --json Output as JSON
-d, --debug Enable debugging
-h, --help Display help and usage details
Changelog can be easily integrated into other tools.
name string, required NPM module name from registry.
versions integer or semver, optional Number of versions, or the semver version to show.
var changelog = require('changelog');
changelog.generate(NpmPackageName, countOrVersions)
.then(changelog.markdown);
var changelog = require('changelog');
changelog.generate('grunt')
.then(showChanges);
function showChanges(data) {
//With npm each "version" corresponds to all changes for that build pushed on npm
//With github each "version" is one GMT day of changes
data.versions.forEach(function(version) {
console.log(version.version); //currently npm projects only
console.log(version.date); //JS Date
//version.changes is an array of commit messages for that version
version.changes.forEach(function(change) {
console.log(' * ' + change);
});
});
//Information about the project
console.log(data.project);
}
npm with the commit history from the Github's API.
Dylan Greene built this because he was always curious what was changed when doing
npm update.
This module's name is inspired by listening to TheChangelog Podcast on the way to work.
Hello fellow developer! My name is Dylan Greene. When not overwhelmed with my two kids I enjoy contributing to the open source community. I'm a tech lead at Opower. I lead a team using Grunt and Angular to build software that successfully helps people like us use less power. Not too long ago I co-created Doodle or Die, a hilarious web game with millions of doodles that won us Node Knockout for the "most fun" category. I'm dylang on Twitter and other places.
Some of my other Node projects:
|Name
|Description
|Github Stars
|Npm Installs
grunt-notify
|Automatic desktop notifications for Grunt errors and warnings using Growl for OS X or Windows, Mountain Lion and Mavericks Notification Center, and Notify-Send.
|798
|36,294
grunt-prompt
|Interactive prompt for your Grunt config using console checkboxes, text input with filtering, password fields.
|244
|5,804
shortid
|Amazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique id generator.
|262
|8,357
rss
|RSS feed generator. A really simple API to add RSS feeds to any project.
|243
|15,147
npm-check
|Check for outdated, incorrect, and unused dependencies.
|New!
|1,164
xml
|Fast and simple xml generator. Supports attributes, CDATA, etc. Includes tests and examples.
|56
|21,139
logging
|Super sexy color console logging with cluster support.
|24
|541
grunt-attention
|Display attention-grabbing messages in the terminal
|New!
|6,253
observatory
|Beautiful UI for showing tasks running on the command line.
|31
|3,516
flowdock-refined
|Flowdock desktop app custom UI
|New!
|59
anthology
|Module information and stats for any @npmjs user
|New!
|216
grunt-cat
|Echo a file to the terminal. Works with text, figlets, ascii art, and full-color ansi.
|New!
|102
This list was generated using anthology.
Copyright (c) 2014 undefined, contributors.
Released under the MIT license.
Screenshots are CC BY-SA (Attribution-ShareAlike).
Generated using grunt-readme with grunt-templates-dylang on Monday, October 6, 2014.