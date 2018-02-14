changelog

Command line tool (and Node module) that generates a changelog in color output, markdown, or json for modules in npmjs.org's registry as well as any public github.com repo.

Command-line Usage

Node Modules in NPM

Modules do not need to be installed to generate changelog but they must define their repository url in their package.json.

$ changelog {npm module name} [release] [options]

npm module : The module name, such as express , npm , grunt , etc.

Any Public Github.com Repository

Changelog also works on any public Github repo.

$ changelog {Github.com repo} [options]

Github.com repo url : Urls can be any format, such as https://github.com/dylang/changelog or git@github.com:dylang/changelog.git or even just dylang/changelog .

Help

changelog --help

Usage: changelog <npm module name> [versions] [options] changelog <github repo url> [versions] [options] Module name: $ changelog npm Github repo: $ changelog github.com/isaacs/npm $ changelog isaacs/npm Versions: latest Default: Show only the latest versions. ex: $ changelog npm latest all Show all versions. ex: $ changelog npm all number Show that many recent versions. ex: $ changelog npm 3 n.n.n Show changes for a specific version. ex: $ changelog npm 1.3 .11 Options: -c, --color Output as Color (terminal default) -m, --markdown Output as Github-flavored Markdown (file default) -j, --json Output as JSON -d, --debug Enable debugging -h, --help Display help and usage details

More Examples

Changelog API

Changelog can be easily integrated into other tools.

name string, required NPM module name from registry.

string, required NPM module name from registry. versions integer or semver, optional Number of versions, or the semver version to show.

var changelog = require ( 'changelog' ); changelog.generate(NpmPackageName, countOrVersions) .then(changelog.markdown);

var changelog = require ( 'changelog' ); changelog.generate( 'grunt' ) .then(showChanges); function showChanges ( data ) { data.versions.forEach( function ( version ) { console .log(version.version); console .log(version.date); version.changes.forEach( function ( change ) { console .log( ' * ' + change); }); }); console .log(data.project); }

How it works

Changelog uses npmjs.org API to get the list of versions and the publish dates.

It cross-references the versions in npm with the commit history from the Github's API.

Inspiration

Dylan Greene built this because he was always curious what was changed when doing npm update . This module's name is inspired by listening to TheChangelog Podcast on the way to work.

