changedpi

by shutterstock
1.0.4 (see all)

Javascript library that allows you to change an image's DPI settings in the browser

Readme

changeDPI

changeDPI provides 2 utility functions that can change the dpi of canvas-generated image, of either dataUrl or blob formats. The functions separate the header from the image data, convert and manipulate just the header, then sticks the header back on the file. In this way, very large images can be converted quickly without having to convert the entire contents of an image file. This process is non-destructive—image data does not get modified in the process.

Install

This project depends on node and npm.

npm install --save changedpi

Usage

From a canvas element dataUrl:

// create the dataUrl at standard 72dpi
var dataUrl = canvas.toDataURL('image/jpeg', 0.92);
var daurl150dpi = changeDpiDataUrl(dataUrl, 150);

From a canvas element blob:

// create the blob at standard 72dpi
canvas.toBlob(function(blob) {
  changeDpiBlob(blob, 300).then(function(blob){
    // use your changed blob
  })
},'image/jpeg', 0.92);

  TODO add example with file reader.

ES6

This module uses ES6. To see a compiled ES5 version, run npm run build and look in dist/.

Testing

npm install .
npm run test

Contribute

Please do contribute! Open an issue or submit a pull request.

The project falls under @Shutterstock's Code of Conduct.

License

MIT.

