Returns all commit messages between 2 versions of an NPM module

Install

npm install -g changed-log

How to use

What has changed for module 'chalk' between version 0.3.0 and 0.5.1?

$ changed-log chalk 0.3 .0 0.5 .1 found 30 commits finishing with the latest commit 994758f Changelog for module chalk repo chalk/chalk from 0.3 .0 to 0.5 .1 0.5 .1 994758f: 0.5 .1 ca250ab: Merge pull request 7ef6f4c: dont use slice on arguments 4291833: return a new function for each getter 0.5 .0 3073fa3: 0.5 .0 af17529: use rawgithub to workaround npm website bug with relative image paths 3ab833d: bench - increase iterations for more reliable results ... 0.4 .0 0a33a27: 0.4 .0 ... 15f928f: Update readme

The information is fetched from the github repo corresponding to the NPM package. Alternatively you can provide github username / repo instead of NPM package name

$ changed-log kensho/ng-describe 0.3 .0 0.5 .0

For private repos, you can authenticate one time (including 2Factor) by passing commandline option --auth with the command

Edge cases

To find all changes between a module and the latest release use the command

$ changed- log < name > < from > latest $ changed- log pre-git 1.2 .0 latest

You can omit "latest" and just specify name and "from" version

$ changed- log < name > < from >

If you only provide a single version from a folder that contains package.json it will read the 'from' version from the the package.json , assuming you have only provided the 'to' version

$ changed- log < name > < to > # reads name "from" version in the package.json

If you do not provide any version information, it tries to read 'from' version in the package.json and uses latest for 'to' version

$ changed- log < name > # shows list of commits between the current version in package.json and latest

Using as a module

You can use changed-log as a module from your application.

var changedLog = require ( 'changed-log' ); changedLog(options, reportingOptions);

The changedLog function returns a promise, resolved after report printing is complete. The promise is resolved with an instance of Report , see src/report.js

Debug

If something is not working, you can see verbose log output, just run the program with DEBUG=changed environment variable set

DEBUG =changed changed-log ...

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

