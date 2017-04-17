Listen for changes. Like an event emitter that only emits a single event type. Really tiny.

I extracted this from Redux's createStore() because I found it to be useful in other contexts. Use it where you want the most minimal event subscription implementation possible.

Usage

import { createChangeEmitter } from 'change-emitter' const emitter = createChangeEmitter() const unlisten = emitter.listen( ( ...args ) => { console .log(args) }) emitter.emit( 1 , 2 , 3 ) unlisten() emitter.emit( 4 , 5 , 6 )

Larger example

Here's a (partial) implementation of Redux's createStore :