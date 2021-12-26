Chance - Random generator helper for JavaScript
Homepage: http://chancejs.com
Many more details on http://chancejs.com but this single library can generate random numbers, characters, strings, names, addresses, dice, and pretty much anything else.
It includes the basic building blocks for all these items and is built on top of a Mersenne Twister so it can generate these things with repeatability, if desired.
See the full docs for details on installation and usage.
Or view all of the dependents on npm
Know a library that uses Chance that isn't here? Update the README and submit a PR!
https://www.victorquinn.com @victorquinn
Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or suggestions.
THANK YOU!
Be a part of this project! You can run the test using the following.
npm install
npm test
This project is licensed under the MIT License so feel free to hack away :)
Proudly written in Washington, D.C.
We use this all the time at my work for randomly generating names and whatnot in our tests and in mocking out test environments. I really like this mocking library, it has everything you need and then some!
This is a very cool library for those who wants to create fake data in database. We have written a database de-identifier using this library - overall very smooth experience.
Good library to create random mock data. Great for working with creating complex objects for example, in your tests.