chance

by chancejs
1.1.8 (see all)

Chance - Random generator helper for JavaScript

Downloads/wk

823K

GitHub Stars

5.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

143

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/56
chase2981
tamal-thetaonelab
RubenMateus

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Chance

Chance Logo

Build Status GitHub license GitHub stars npm jsDelivr Hits npm Coverage Status awesomeness

Homepage: http://chancejs.com

Many more details on http://chancejs.com but this single library can generate random numbers, characters, strings, names, addresses, dice, and pretty much anything else.

It includes the basic building blocks for all these items and is built on top of a Mersenne Twister so it can generate these things with repeatability, if desired.

Usage

See the full docs for details on installation and usage.

Dependent tools

  • Chance CLI - Use Chance on the command line.
  • Chance Token Replacer - Replace tokens in a string with Chance generated items.
  • Dream.js - Lightweight json data generator
  • Fake JSON Schema - Use chance generators to populate JSON Schema samples.
  • Mocker Data Generator - Minimal JSON data generator.
  • swagger-mock-api - Generate API mocks from a Swagger spec file enriched with Chance types and constraints
  • fony - A simple command line tool for generating fake data from a template string

Or view all of the dependents on npm

Know a library that uses Chance that isn't here? Update the README and submit a PR!

Author

Victor Quinn

https://www.victorquinn.com @victorquinn

Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or suggestions.

Contributors

THANK YOU!

Contribute!

Be a part of this project! You can run the test using the following.

  1. Install dependencies from package.json by running npm install
  2. Run the test via npm test
  3. Make some fun new modules!

This project is licensed under the MIT License so feel free to hack away :)

Proudly written in Washington, D.C.

100
Chase GibbonsLogan, Ut61 Ratings26 Reviews
5 months ago

We use this all the time at my work for randomly generating names and whatnot in our tests and in mocking out test environments. I really like this mocking library, it has everything you need and then some!

0
Tamal Sen5 Ratings6 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

This is a very cool library for those who wants to create fake data in database. We have written a database de-identifier using this library - overall very smooth experience.

0
Ruben MateusLisbon, Portugal32 Ratings56 Reviews
October 13, 2020
Great Documentation

Good library to create random mock data. Great for working with creating complex objects for example, in your tests.

0
Jason FinchBrisbane, Australia5 Ratings0 Reviews
9 months ago
Junaid AtariChakwal, Pakistan52 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer, Designer & Writer
November 19, 2020

