Chance - Random generator helper for JavaScript

Homepage: http://chancejs.com

Many more details on http://chancejs.com but this single library can generate random numbers, characters, strings, names, addresses, dice, and pretty much anything else.

It includes the basic building blocks for all these items and is built on top of a Mersenne Twister so it can generate these things with repeatability, if desired.

Usage

See the full docs for details on installation and usage.

