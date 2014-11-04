Chan

A golang like channel implementation for JavaScript that works well with co.

Features

CSP Style channels in JavaScript

Buffered or Unbuffered channels

Channels can be closed

API designed to work well with generators and co

Can be used without generators

Channels can be selected similar to Go's select statement

Installation

$ npm install chan --save

The Basics

Chan is inspired by golang's channels. It is implemented as a function that represents an asynchronous first in first out queue.

var makeChan = require ( 'chan' ) var ch = makeChan() typeof ch

Sending values to the channel

Values are added to the channel by calling the function with either (value) or (error, value) . The return value is a thunk (a function that take a node-style callback as its only argument). The callback given to the thunk is called once the value is added.

ch( 'foo' )( function ( err ) { if (err) { } else { } })

Receiving values from the channel

Values are removed from the channel by calling it with a node-style callback as this first argument. When a value is available on the channel the callback is called with the value or error. In this case the channel itself can also be a thunk.

ch( function ( err, val ) { })

Generators

Because thunks are yield-able in a co generator, chan works very well when combined with co. Using them together makes chan feel very similar to go channels.

var co = require ( 'co' ) co( function *( ) { var val = yield ch }) co( function *( ) { yield ch( 'foo' ) })

Buffer

Docs coming soon...

Close

Docs coming soon...

Select

Docs coming soon...