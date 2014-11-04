openbase logo
by Brent Burgoyne
0.6.1

A go style channel implementation for JavaScript that works well with co

Documentation
38.8K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Chan

Chan

A golang like channel implementation for JavaScript that works well with co.

Features

  • CSP Style channels in JavaScript
  • Buffered or Unbuffered channels
  • Channels can be closed
  • API designed to work well with generators and co
  • Can be used without generators
  • Channels can be selected similar to Go's select statement

Installation

$ npm install chan --save

The Basics

Chan is inspired by golang's channels. It is implemented as a function that represents an asynchronous first in first out queue.

var makeChan = require('chan')
// make a new unbuffered channel
var ch = makeChan()
typeof ch // -> 'function'

Sending values to the channel

Values are added to the channel by calling the function with either (value) or (error, value). The return value is a thunk (a function that take a node-style callback as its only argument). The callback given to the thunk is called once the value is added.

ch('foo')(function (err) {
  if (err) {
    // There was an error putting the value on the channel
  } else {
    // The value was successfully put on the channel
  }
})

Receiving values from the channel

Values are removed from the channel by calling it with a node-style callback as this first argument. When a value is available on the channel the callback is called with the value or error. In this case the channel itself can also be a thunk.

ch(function (err, val) {
  // called when there is a value or error on the channel
})

Generators

Because thunks are yield-able in a co generator, chan works very well when combined with co. Using them together makes chan feel very similar to go channels.

var co = require('co')

co(function *() {
  var val = yield ch
})

co(function *() {
  yield ch('foo')
})

Buffer

Close

Select

