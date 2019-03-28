Chalk Table

A mini terminal table tool with chalk support out of the box.

chalk-table is a project I forked from @deoxxa's cool asciitable package. I've added support for chalk and a few extra fixes. In case you're wondering, it can still render simple tables with headings and pretty hyphen/pipe character-based formatting.

Install

npm i chalk-table --save

If you use yarn, you know how it goes. :D

Quick example:

We'll render the following ascii table:

The above example table has been built with the following code:

const chalk = require ( "chalk" ); const chalkTable = require ( "../src" ); const options = { leftPad : 2 , columns : [ { field : "id" , name : chalk.cyan( "ID" ) }, { field : "fruit" , name : chalk.magenta( "Fruit" ) }, { field : "veggie" , name : chalk.green( "Vegetable" ) }, { field : "other" , name : chalk.yellow( "Other" ) } ] }; const table = chalkTable(options, [ { id : 0 , fruit : "🍇 Grapes" , veggie : "🌽 Maize" , other : "🍕 Pizza" }, { id : 1 , fruit : "🍈 Melon" , veggie : "🍅 Tomato" , other : "🍔 Hamburger" }, { id : 2 , fruit : "🍉 Watermelon" , veggie : "🥑 Avocado" , other : "🌭 Hot Dog" }, { id : 3 , fruit : "🍊 Tangerine" , veggie : "🥦 Broccoli" , other : "🥪 Sandwich" }, { id : 4 , fruit : "🍍 Pineapple" , veggie : "🥒 Cucumber" , other : "🌮 Taco" } ]); console .log(table);

There are a few key differences from asciitable 's default settings. For instance:

the intersectionCharacter option defaults to a + character.

option defaults to a character. There's an additional leftPad option which allows control over how many padding the table should be from the left of the terminal view.

option which allows control over how many padding the table should be from the left of the terminal view. There's also no skinny option.

For more documentation or a getting-started guide, head over to asciitable 's repository.

Happy hacking!