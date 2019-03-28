openbase logo
chalk-table

by BM
1.0.2 (see all)

A mini terminal table tool with chalk support out of the box.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Chalk Table

A mini terminal table tool with chalk support out of the box.

chalk-table is a project I forked from @deoxxa's cool asciitable package. I've added support for chalk and a few extra fixes. In case you're wondering, it can still render simple tables with headings and pretty hyphen/pipe character-based formatting.

Install

npm i chalk-table --save

If you use yarn, you know how it goes. :D

Quick example:

We'll render the following ascii table:

The above example table has been built with the following code:

const chalk = require("chalk");
const chalkTable = require("../src");

const options = {
  leftPad: 2,
  columns: [
    { field: "id",     name: chalk.cyan("ID") },
    { field: "fruit",  name: chalk.magenta("Fruit") },
    { field: "veggie", name: chalk.green("Vegetable") },
    { field: "other",  name: chalk.yellow("Other") }
  ]
};

const table = chalkTable(options, [
  { id: 0, fruit: "🍇 Grapes",     veggie: "🌽 Maize",    other: "🍕 Pizza" },
  { id: 1, fruit: "🍈 Melon",      veggie: "🍅 Tomato",   other: "🍔 Hamburger" },
  { id: 2, fruit: "🍉 Watermelon", veggie: "🥑 Avocado",  other: "🌭 Hot Dog" },
  { id: 3, fruit: "🍊 Tangerine",  veggie: "🥦 Broccoli", other: "🥪 Sandwich" },
  { id: 4, fruit: "🍍 Pineapple",  veggie: "🥒 Cucumber", other: "🌮 Taco" }
]);

console.log(table);

There are a few key differences from asciitable's default settings. For instance:

  • the intersectionCharacter option defaults to a + character.
  • There's an additional leftPad option which allows control over how many padding the table should be from the left of the terminal view.
  • There's also no skinny option.

For more documentation or a getting-started guide, head over to asciitable's repository.

Happy hacking!

