cp

chalk-pipe

by LitoMore
5.1.1 (see all)

🌈 Create chalk style schemes with simpler style strings

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

13.7K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

chalk-pipe

Create chalk style schemes with simpler style strings

Install

$ npm install chalk-pipe

Usage

import chalkPipe from 'chalk-pipe';

console.log(chalkPipe('blue.bold')('Hello world!'));

Use dot . to separeate multiple styles:

const link = chalkPipe('blue.underline');
const error = chalkPipe('bgRed.#cccccc');
const warning = chalkPipe('orange.bold');

console.log(link('Link!'));
console.log(error('Error!'));
console.log(warning('Warning!'));

chalkPipe is also chalk:

const blue = chalkPipe('blue');
const link = blue.underline;

console.log(link('Link!'));

Use custom chalk

import chalk from 'chalk';
import chalkPipe from 'chalk-pipe';

const text =  chalkPipe('underline', chalk.blue)('Link!');

console.log(text);

API

chalkPipe(styles)(text)

Example:

chalkPipe('blue.underline')('Link!');

chalkPipe(styles, chalk)(text)

Example:

import chalk from 'chalk';

chalk.enable = true;

chalkPipe('underline', chalk.blue)('Link!');

Valid styles

License

MIT © LitoMore

