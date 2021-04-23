Create chalk style schemes with simpler style strings
$ npm install chalk-pipe
import chalkPipe from 'chalk-pipe';
console.log(chalkPipe('blue.bold')('Hello world!'));
Use dot
. to separeate multiple styles:
const link = chalkPipe('blue.underline');
const error = chalkPipe('bgRed.#cccccc');
const warning = chalkPipe('orange.bold');
console.log(link('Link!'));
console.log(error('Error!'));
console.log(warning('Warning!'));
chalkPipe is also
chalk:
const blue = chalkPipe('blue');
const link = blue.underline;
console.log(link('Link!'));
import chalk from 'chalk';
import chalkPipe from 'chalk-pipe';
const text = chalkPipe('underline', chalk.blue)('Link!');
console.log(text);
Example:
chalkPipe('blue.underline')('Link!');
Example:
import chalk from 'chalk';
chalk.enable = true;
chalkPipe('underline', chalk.blue)('Link!');
MIT © LitoMore