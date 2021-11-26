Terminal string styling done right

Highlights

Expressive API

Highly performant

Ability to nest styles

256/Truecolor color support

Auto-detects color support

Doesn't extend String.prototype

Clean and focused

Actively maintained

Used by ~50,000 packages as of January 1, 2020

Install

npm install chalk

Usage

const chalk = require ( 'chalk' ); console .log(chalk.blue( 'Hello world!' ));

Chalk comes with an easy to use composable API where you just chain and nest the styles you want.

const chalk = require ( 'chalk' ); const log = console .log; log(chalk.blue( 'Hello' ) + ' World' + chalk.red( '!' )); log(chalk.blue.bgRed.bold( 'Hello world!' )); log(chalk.blue( 'Hello' , 'World!' , 'Foo' , 'bar' , 'biz' , 'baz' )); log(chalk.red( 'Hello' , chalk.underline.bgBlue( 'world' ) + '!' )); log(chalk.green( 'I am a green line ' + chalk.blue.underline.bold( 'with a blue substring' ) + ' that becomes green again!' )); log( ` CPU: ${chalk.red( '90%' )} RAM: ${chalk.green( '40%' )} DISK: ${chalk.yellow( '70%' )} ` ); log(chalk ` CPU: {red ${cpu.totalPercent} %} RAM: {green ${ram.used / ram.total * 100}%} DISK: {rgb(255,131,0) ${disk.used / disk.total * 100 } %} ` ); log(chalk.keyword( 'orange' )( 'Yay for orange colored text!' )); log(chalk.rgb( 123 , 45 , 67 ).underline( 'Underlined reddish color' )); log(chalk.hex( '#DEADED' ).bold( 'Bold gray!' ));

Easily define your own themes:

const chalk = require ( 'chalk' ); const error = chalk.bold.red; const warning = chalk.keyword( 'orange' ); console .log(error( 'Error!' )); console .log(warning( 'Warning!' ));

Take advantage of console.log string substitution:

const name = 'Sindre' ; console .log(chalk.green( 'Hello %s' ), name);

API

Example: chalk.red.bold.underline('Hello', 'world');

Chain styles and call the last one as a method with a string argument. Order doesn't matter, and later styles take precedent in case of a conflict. This simply means that chalk.red.yellow.green is equivalent to chalk.green .

Multiple arguments will be separated by space.

Specifies the level of color support.

Color support is automatically detected, but you can override it by setting the level property. You should however only do this in your own code as it applies globally to all Chalk consumers.

If you need to change this in a reusable module, create a new instance:

const ctx = new chalk.Instance({ level : 0 });

Level Description 0 All colors disabled 1 Basic color support (16 colors) 2 256 color support 3 Truecolor support (16 million colors)

Detect whether the terminal supports color. Used internally and handled for you, but exposed for convenience.

Can be overridden by the user with the flags --color and --no-color . For situations where using --color is not possible, use the environment variable FORCE_COLOR=1 (level 1), FORCE_COLOR=2 (level 2), or FORCE_COLOR=3 (level 3) to forcefully enable color, or FORCE_COLOR=0 to forcefully disable. The use of FORCE_COLOR overrides all other color support checks.

Explicit 256/Truecolor mode can be enabled using the --color=256 and --color=16m flags, respectively.

chalk.stderr and chalk.stderr.supportsColor

chalk.stderr contains a separate instance configured with color support detected for stderr stream instead of stdout . Override rules from chalk.supportsColor apply to this too. chalk.stderr.supportsColor is exposed for convenience.

Styles

Modifiers

reset - Resets the current color chain.

- Resets the current color chain. bold - Make text bold.

- Make text bold. dim - Emitting only a small amount of light.

- Emitting only a small amount of light. italic - Make text italic. (Not widely supported)

- Make text italic. (Not widely supported) underline - Make text underline. (Not widely supported)

- Make text underline. (Not widely supported) inverse - Inverse background and foreground colors.

- Inverse background and foreground colors. hidden - Prints the text, but makes it invisible.

- Prints the text, but makes it invisible. strikethrough - Puts a horizontal line through the center of the text. (Not widely supported)

- Puts a horizontal line through the center of the text. (Not widely supported) visible - Prints the text only when Chalk has a color level > 0. Can be useful for things that are purely cosmetic.

Colors

black

red

green

yellow

blue

magenta

cyan

white

blackBright (alias: gray , grey )

(alias: , ) redBright

greenBright

yellowBright

blueBright

magentaBright

cyanBright

whiteBright

Background colors

bgBlack

bgRed

bgGreen

bgYellow

bgBlue

bgMagenta

bgCyan

bgWhite

bgBlackBright (alias: bgGray , bgGrey )

(alias: , ) bgRedBright

bgGreenBright

bgYellowBright

bgBlueBright

bgMagentaBright

bgCyanBright

bgWhiteBright

Tagged template literal

Chalk can be used as a tagged template literal.

const chalk = require ( 'chalk' ); const miles = 18 ; const calculateFeet = miles => miles * 5280 ; console .log(chalk ` There are {bold 5280 feet} in a mile. In {bold ${miles} miles}, there are {green.bold ${calculateFeet(miles)} feet}. ` );

Blocks are delimited by an opening curly brace ( { ), a style, some content, and a closing curly brace ( } ).

Template styles are chained exactly like normal Chalk styles. The following three statements are equivalent:

console .log(chalk.bold.rgb( 10 , 100 , 200 )( 'Hello!' )); console .log(chalk.bold.rgb( 10 , 100 , 200 ) `Hello!` ); console .log(chalk `{bold.rgb(10,100,200) Hello!}` );

Note that function styles ( rgb() , hsl() , keyword() , etc.) may not contain spaces between parameters.

All interpolated values ( chalk`${foo}` ) are converted to strings via the .toString() method. All curly braces ( { and } ) in interpolated value strings are escaped.

256 and Truecolor color support

Chalk supports 256 colors and Truecolor (16 million colors) on supported terminal apps.

Colors are downsampled from 16 million RGB values to an ANSI color format that is supported by the terminal emulator (or by specifying {level: n} as a Chalk option). For example, Chalk configured to run at level 1 (basic color support) will downsample an RGB value of #FF0000 (red) to 31 (ANSI escape for red).

Examples:

chalk.hex('#DEADED').underline('Hello, world!')

chalk.keyword('orange')('Some orange text')

chalk.rgb(15, 100, 204).inverse('Hello!')

Background versions of these models are prefixed with bg and the first level of the module capitalized (e.g. keyword for foreground colors and bgKeyword for background colors).

chalk.bgHex('#DEADED').underline('Hello, world!')

chalk.bgKeyword('orange')('Some orange text')

chalk.bgRgb(15, 100, 204).inverse('Hello!')

The following color models can be used:

rgb - Example: chalk.rgb(255, 136, 0).bold('Orange!')

- Example: hex - Example: chalk.hex('#FF8800').bold('Orange!')

- Example: keyword (CSS keywords) - Example: chalk.keyword('orange').bold('Orange!')

(CSS keywords) - Example: hsl - Example: chalk.hsl(32, 100, 50).bold('Orange!')

- Example: hsv - Example: chalk.hsv(32, 100, 100).bold('Orange!')

- Example: hwb - Example: chalk.hwb(32, 0, 50).bold('Orange!')

- Example: ansi - Example: chalk.ansi(31).bgAnsi(93)('red on yellowBright')

- Example: ansi256 - Example: chalk.bgAnsi256(194)('Honeydew, more or less')

Windows

If you're on Windows, do yourself a favor and use Windows Terminal instead of cmd.exe .

Origin story

colors.js used to be the most popular string styling module, but it has serious deficiencies like extending String.prototype which causes all kinds of problems and the package is unmaintained. Although there are other packages, they either do too much or not enough. Chalk is a clean and focused alternative.

