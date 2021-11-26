Terminal string styling done right
$ npm install chalk
const chalk = require('chalk');
console.log(chalk.blue('Hello world!'));
Chalk comes with an easy to use composable API where you just chain and nest the styles you want.
const chalk = require('chalk');
const log = console.log;
// Combine styled and normal strings
log(chalk.blue('Hello') + ' World' + chalk.red('!'));
// Compose multiple styles using the chainable API
log(chalk.blue.bgRed.bold('Hello world!'));
// Pass in multiple arguments
log(chalk.blue('Hello', 'World!', 'Foo', 'bar', 'biz', 'baz'));
// Nest styles
log(chalk.red('Hello', chalk.underline.bgBlue('world') + '!'));
// Nest styles of the same type even (color, underline, background)
log(chalk.green(
'I am a green line ' +
chalk.blue.underline.bold('with a blue substring') +
' that becomes green again!'
));
// ES2015 template literal
log(`
CPU: ${chalk.red('90%')}
RAM: ${chalk.green('40%')}
DISK: ${chalk.yellow('70%')}
`);
// ES2015 tagged template literal
log(chalk`
CPU: {red ${cpu.totalPercent}%}
RAM: {green ${ram.used / ram.total * 100}%}
DISK: {rgb(255,131,0) ${disk.used / disk.total * 100}%}
`);
// Use RGB colors in terminal emulators that support it.
log(chalk.keyword('orange')('Yay for orange colored text!'));
log(chalk.rgb(123, 45, 67).underline('Underlined reddish color'));
log(chalk.hex('#DEADED').bold('Bold gray!'));
Easily define your own themes:
const chalk = require('chalk');
const error = chalk.bold.red;
const warning = chalk.keyword('orange');
console.log(error('Error!'));
console.log(warning('Warning!'));
Take advantage of console.log string substitution:
const name = 'Sindre';
console.log(chalk.green('Hello %s'), name);
//=> 'Hello Sindre'
<style>[.<style>...](string, [string...])
Example:
chalk.red.bold.underline('Hello', 'world');
Chain styles and call the last one as a method with a string argument. Order doesn't matter, and later styles take precedent in case of a conflict. This simply means that
chalk.red.yellow.green is equivalent to
chalk.green.
Multiple arguments will be separated by space.
Specifies the level of color support.
Color support is automatically detected, but you can override it by setting the
level property. You should however only do this in your own code as it applies globally to all Chalk consumers.
If you need to change this in a reusable module, create a new instance:
const ctx = new chalk.Instance({level: 0});
|Level
|Description
0
|All colors disabled
1
|Basic color support (16 colors)
2
|256 color support
3
|Truecolor support (16 million colors)
Detect whether the terminal supports color. Used internally and handled for you, but exposed for convenience.
Can be overridden by the user with the flags
--color and
--no-color. For situations where using
--color is not possible, use the environment variable
FORCE_COLOR=1 (level 1),
FORCE_COLOR=2 (level 2), or
FORCE_COLOR=3 (level 3) to forcefully enable color, or
FORCE_COLOR=0 to forcefully disable. The use of
FORCE_COLOR overrides all other color support checks.
Explicit 256/Truecolor mode can be enabled using the
--color=256 and
--color=16m flags, respectively.
chalk.stderr contains a separate instance configured with color support detected for
stderr stream instead of
stdout. Override rules from
chalk.supportsColor apply to this too.
chalk.stderr.supportsColor is exposed for convenience.
reset - Resets the current color chain.
bold - Make text bold.
dim - Emitting only a small amount of light.
italic - Make text italic. (Not widely supported)
underline - Make text underline. (Not widely supported)
inverse- Inverse background and foreground colors.
hidden - Prints the text, but makes it invisible.
strikethrough - Puts a horizontal line through the center of the text. (Not widely supported)
visible- Prints the text only when Chalk has a color level > 0. Can be useful for things that are purely cosmetic.
black
red
green
yellow
blue
magenta
cyan
white
blackBright (alias:
gray,
grey)
redBright
greenBright
yellowBright
blueBright
magentaBright
cyanBright
whiteBright
bgBlack
bgRed
bgGreen
bgYellow
bgBlue
bgMagenta
bgCyan
bgWhite
bgBlackBright (alias:
bgGray,
bgGrey)
bgRedBright
bgGreenBright
bgYellowBright
bgBlueBright
bgMagentaBright
bgCyanBright
bgWhiteBright
Chalk can be used as a tagged template literal.
const chalk = require('chalk');
const miles = 18;
const calculateFeet = miles => miles * 5280;
console.log(chalk`
There are {bold 5280 feet} in a mile.
In {bold ${miles} miles}, there are {green.bold ${calculateFeet(miles)} feet}.
`);
Blocks are delimited by an opening curly brace (
{), a style, some content, and a closing curly brace (
}).
Template styles are chained exactly like normal Chalk styles. The following three statements are equivalent:
console.log(chalk.bold.rgb(10, 100, 200)('Hello!'));
console.log(chalk.bold.rgb(10, 100, 200)`Hello!`);
console.log(chalk`{bold.rgb(10,100,200) Hello!}`);
Note that function styles (
rgb(),
hsl(),
keyword(), etc.) may not contain spaces between parameters.
All interpolated values (
chalk`${foo}`) are converted to strings via the
.toString() method. All curly braces (
{ and
}) in interpolated value strings are escaped.
Chalk supports 256 colors and Truecolor (16 million colors) on supported terminal apps.
Colors are downsampled from 16 million RGB values to an ANSI color format that is supported by the terminal emulator (or by specifying
{level: n} as a Chalk option). For example, Chalk configured to run at level 1 (basic color support) will downsample an RGB value of #FF0000 (red) to 31 (ANSI escape for red).
Examples:
chalk.hex('#DEADED').underline('Hello, world!')
chalk.keyword('orange')('Some orange text')
chalk.rgb(15, 100, 204).inverse('Hello!')
Background versions of these models are prefixed with
bg and the first level of the module capitalized (e.g.
keyword for foreground colors and
bgKeyword for background colors).
chalk.bgHex('#DEADED').underline('Hello, world!')
chalk.bgKeyword('orange')('Some orange text')
chalk.bgRgb(15, 100, 204).inverse('Hello!')
The following color models can be used:
rgb - Example:
chalk.rgb(255, 136, 0).bold('Orange!')
hex - Example:
chalk.hex('#FF8800').bold('Orange!')
keyword (CSS keywords) - Example:
chalk.keyword('orange').bold('Orange!')
hsl - Example:
chalk.hsl(32, 100, 50).bold('Orange!')
hsv - Example:
chalk.hsv(32, 100, 100).bold('Orange!')
hwb - Example:
chalk.hwb(32, 0, 50).bold('Orange!')
ansi - Example:
chalk.ansi(31).bgAnsi(93)('red on yellowBright')
ansi256 - Example:
chalk.bgAnsi256(194)('Honeydew, more or less')
If you're on Windows, do yourself a favor and use Windows Terminal instead of
cmd.exe.
colors.js used to be the most popular string styling module, but it has serious deficiencies like extending
String.prototype which causes all kinds of problems and the package is unmaintained. Although there are other packages, they either do too much or not enough. Chalk is a clean and focused alternative.
