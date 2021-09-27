Terminal string styling done right

Install

$ npm install

Usage

$ chalk -- help Usage $ chalk <style> ... <string> $ echo <string> | chalk <style> ... Options --template, -t Style template. The `~` character negates the style. --stdin Read input from stdin rather than from arguments. --no-newline, -n Don 't emit a newline (`

`) after the input. --demo Demo of all Chalk styles. Examples $ chalk red bold ' Unicorns & Rainbows ' $ chalk -t ' {red.bold Unicorns & Rainbows} ' $ chalk -t ' {red.bold Dungeons and Dragons {~bold.blue (with added fairies)}} ' $ echo ' Unicorns from stdin ' | chalk --stdin red bold

See supported styles.

Template syntax

{red.bold unicorn}

{red.bold unicorns} are {blue FUN!!!}

{red.bold unicorn {blue.underline dancing}}

{red red {~red normal}}

{red hey\} still red} not red

{red hey\\} not red

