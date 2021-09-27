Terminal string styling done right
$ npm install --global chalk-cli
$ chalk --help
Usage
$ chalk <style> ... <string>
$ echo <string> | chalk <style> ...
Options
--template, -t Style template. The `~` character negates the style.
--stdin Read input from stdin rather than from arguments.
--no-newline, -n Don't emit a newline (`\n`) after the input.
--demo Demo of all Chalk styles.
Examples
$ chalk red bold 'Unicorns & Rainbows'
$ chalk -t '{red.bold Unicorns & Rainbows}'
$ chalk -t '{red.bold Dungeons and Dragons {~bold.blue (with added fairies)}}'
$ echo 'Unicorns from stdin' | chalk --stdin red bold
See supported styles.
{red.bold unicorn}
{red.bold unicorns} are {blue FUN!!!}
{red.bold unicorn {blue.underline dancing}}
{red red {~red normal}}
{red hey\} still red} not red
{red hey\\} not red