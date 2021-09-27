openbase logo
chalk-cli

by chalk
5.0.0 (see all)

Terminal string styling done right

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

244

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chalk-cli

Terminal string styling done right

Install

$ npm install --global chalk-cli

Usage

$ chalk --help

  Usage
    $ chalk <style> ... <string>
    $ echo <string> | chalk <style> ...

  Options
    --template, -t    Style template. The `~` character negates the style.
    --stdin           Read input from stdin rather than from arguments.
    --no-newline, -n  Don't emit a newline (`\n`) after the input.
    --demo            Demo of all Chalk styles.

  Examples
    $ chalk red bold 'Unicorns & Rainbows'
    $ chalk -t '{red.bold Unicorns & Rainbows}'
    $ chalk -t '{red.bold Dungeons and Dragons {~bold.blue (with added fairies)}}'
    $ echo 'Unicorns from stdin' | chalk --stdin red bold

See supported styles.

Template syntax

  • {red.bold unicorn}
  • {red.bold unicorns} are {blue FUN!!!}
  • {red.bold unicorn {blue.underline dancing}}
  • {red red {~red normal}}
  • {red hey\} still red} not red
  • {red hey\\} not red
  • chalk - API for this module

Maintainers

