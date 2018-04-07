Colorful animations in terminal output
|Name
|Preview
|rainbow
|pulse
|glitch
|radar
|neon
|karaoke
$ npm i chalk-animation
const chalkAnimation = require('chalk-animation');
chalkAnimation.rainbow('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet');
You can stop and resume an animation with
stop() and
start().
When created, the instance of chalkAnimation starts automatically.
const rainbow = chalkAnimation.rainbow('Lorem ipsum'); // Animation starts
setTimeout(() => {
rainbow.stop(); // Animation stops
}, 1000);
setTimeout(() => {
rainbow.start(); // Animation resumes
}, 2000);
Anything printed to the console will stop the previous animation automatically
chalkAnimation.rainbow('Lorem ipsum');
setTimeout(() => {
// Stop the 'Lorem ipsum' animation, then write on a new line.
console.log('dolor sit amet');
}, 1000);
Change the animation speed using a second parameter. Should be greater than 0, default is 1.
chalkAnimation.rainbow('Lorem ipsum', 2); // Two times faster than default
Change the animated text seamlessly with
replace()
let str = 'Loading...';
const rainbow = chalkAnimation.rainbow(str);
// Add a new dot every second
setInterval(() => {
rainbow.replace(str += '.');
}, 1000);
Manually render frames with
render(), or get the content of the next frame with
frame()
const rainbow = chalkAnimation.rainbow('Lorem ipsum').stop(); // Don't start the animation
rainbow.render(); // Display the first frame
const frame = rainbow.frame(); // Get the second frame
console.log(frame);
# Install package globally
$ npm install --global chalk-animation
$ chalk-animation --help
Usage
$ chalk-animation <name> [options] [text...]
Options
--duration Duration of the animation in ms, defaults to Infinity
--speed Animation speed as number > 0, defaults to 1
Available animations
rainbow
pulse
glitch
radar
neon
karaoke
Example
$ chalk-animation rainbow Hello world!
MIT © Boris K