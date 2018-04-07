Colorful animations in terminal output

Available animations

Name Preview rainbow pulse glitch radar neon karaoke

Install

$ npm i chalk-animation

Usage

const chalkAnimation = require ( 'chalk-animation' ); chalkAnimation.rainbow( 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet' );

Start and stop

You can stop and resume an animation with stop() and start() .

When created, the instance of chalkAnimation starts automatically.

const rainbow = chalkAnimation.rainbow( 'Lorem ipsum' ); setTimeout( () => { rainbow.stop(); }, 1000 ); setTimeout( () => { rainbow.start(); }, 2000 );

Automatic stop

Anything printed to the console will stop the previous animation automatically

chalkAnimation.rainbow( 'Lorem ipsum' ); setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'dolor sit amet' ); }, 1000 );

Changing speed

Change the animation speed using a second parameter. Should be greater than 0, default is 1.

chalkAnimation.rainbow( 'Lorem ipsum' , 2 );

Changing text

Change the animated text seamlessly with replace()

let str = 'Loading...' ; const rainbow = chalkAnimation.rainbow(str); setInterval( () => { rainbow.replace(str += '.' ); }, 1000 );

Manual rendering

Manually render frames with render() , or get the content of the next frame with frame()

const rainbow = chalkAnimation.rainbow( 'Lorem ipsum' ).stop(); rainbow.render(); const frame = rainbow.frame(); console .log(frame);

CLI mode

$ npm install --global chalk-animation

$ chalk- animation --help Colorful animations in terminal output Usage $ chalk- animation <name> [options] [text...] Options --duration Duration of the animation in ms, defaults to Infinity --speed Animation speed as number > 0, defaults to 1 Available animations rainbow pulse glitch radar neon karaoke Example $ chalk- animation rainbow Hello world!

License

MIT © Boris K