openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

chalk

by chalk
5.0.0 (see all)

🖍 Terminal string styling done right

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

169M

GitHub Stars

18K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Color, Vanilla JavaScript Logging

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/575
Read All Reviews
karolis-shjrbgitparimalyeole1mohit9905rajamcasoftabhijithvijayanchiraggshah

Top Feedback

31Easy to Use
21Great Documentation
14Performant
5Bleeding Edge
3Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme



Chalk


Terminal string styling done right

Coverage Status npm dependents Downloads run on repl.it Support Chalk on DEV



Highlights

Install

npm install chalk

IMPORTANT: Chalk 5 is ESM. If you want to use Chalk with TypeScript or a build tool, you will probably want to use Chalk 4 for now. Read more.

Usage

import chalk from 'chalk';

console.log(chalk.blue('Hello world!'));

Chalk comes with an easy to use composable API where you just chain and nest the styles you want.

import chalk from 'chalk';

const log = console.log;

// Combine styled and normal strings
log(chalk.blue('Hello') + ' World' + chalk.red('!'));

// Compose multiple styles using the chainable API
log(chalk.blue.bgRed.bold('Hello world!'));

// Pass in multiple arguments
log(chalk.blue('Hello', 'World!', 'Foo', 'bar', 'biz', 'baz'));

// Nest styles
log(chalk.red('Hello', chalk.underline.bgBlue('world') + '!'));

// Nest styles of the same type even (color, underline, background)
log(chalk.green(
    'I am a green line ' +
    chalk.blue.underline.bold('with a blue substring') +
    ' that becomes green again!'
));

// ES2015 template literal
log(`
CPU: ${chalk.red('90%')}
RAM: ${chalk.green('40%')}
DISK: ${chalk.yellow('70%')}
`);

// Use RGB colors in terminal emulators that support it.
log(chalk.rgb(123, 45, 67).underline('Underlined reddish color'));
log(chalk.hex('#DEADED').bold('Bold gray!'));

Easily define your own themes:

import chalk from 'chalk';

const error = chalk.bold.red;
const warning = chalk.hex('#FFA500'); // Orange color

console.log(error('Error!'));
console.log(warning('Warning!'));

Take advantage of console.log string substitution:

import chalk from 'chalk';

const name = 'Sindre';
console.log(chalk.green('Hello %s'), name);
//=> 'Hello Sindre'

API

chalk.<style>[.<style>...](string, [string...])

Example: chalk.red.bold.underline('Hello', 'world');

Chain styles and call the last one as a method with a string argument. Order doesn't matter, and later styles take precedent in case of a conflict. This simply means that chalk.red.yellow.green is equivalent to chalk.green.

Multiple arguments will be separated by space.

chalk.level

Specifies the level of color support.

Color support is automatically detected, but you can override it by setting the level property. You should however only do this in your own code as it applies globally to all Chalk consumers.

If you need to change this in a reusable module, create a new instance:

import {Chalk} from 'chalk';

const customChalk = new Chalk({level: 0});
LevelDescription
0All colors disabled
1Basic color support (16 colors)
2256 color support
3Truecolor support (16 million colors)

supportsColor

Detect whether the terminal supports color. Used internally and handled for you, but exposed for convenience.

Can be overridden by the user with the flags --color and --no-color. For situations where using --color is not possible, use the environment variable FORCE_COLOR=1 (level 1), FORCE_COLOR=2 (level 2), or FORCE_COLOR=3 (level 3) to forcefully enable color, or FORCE_COLOR=0 to forcefully disable. The use of FORCE_COLOR overrides all other color support checks.

Explicit 256/Truecolor mode can be enabled using the --color=256 and --color=16m flags, respectively.

chalkStderr and supportsColorStderr

chalkStderr contains a separate instance configured with color support detected for stderr stream instead of stdout. Override rules from supportsColor apply to this too. supportsColorStderr is exposed for convenience.

Styles

Modifiers

  • reset - Reset the current style.
  • bold - Make the text bold.
  • dim - Make the text have lower opacity.
  • italic - Make the text italic. (Not widely supported)
  • underline - Put a horizontal line below the text. (Not widely supported)
  • overline - Put a horizontal line above the text. (Not widely supported)
  • inverse- Invert background and foreground colors.
  • hidden - Print the text but make it invisible.
  • strikethrough - Puts a horizontal line through the center of the text. (Not widely supported)
  • visible- Print the text only when Chalk has a color level above zero. Can be useful for things that are purely cosmetic.

Colors

  • black
  • red
  • green
  • yellow
  • blue
  • magenta
  • cyan
  • white
  • blackBright (alias: gray, grey)
  • redBright
  • greenBright
  • yellowBright
  • blueBright
  • magentaBright
  • cyanBright
  • whiteBright

Background colors

  • bgBlack
  • bgRed
  • bgGreen
  • bgYellow
  • bgBlue
  • bgMagenta
  • bgCyan
  • bgWhite
  • bgBlackBright (alias: bgGray, bgGrey)
  • bgRedBright
  • bgGreenBright
  • bgYellowBright
  • bgBlueBright
  • bgMagentaBright
  • bgCyanBright
  • bgWhiteBright

256 and Truecolor color support

Chalk supports 256 colors and Truecolor (16 million colors) on supported terminal apps.

Colors are downsampled from 16 million RGB values to an ANSI color format that is supported by the terminal emulator (or by specifying {level: n} as a Chalk option). For example, Chalk configured to run at level 1 (basic color support) will downsample an RGB value of #FF0000 (red) to 31 (ANSI escape for red).

Examples:

  • chalk.hex('#DEADED').underline('Hello, world!')
  • chalk.rgb(15, 100, 204).inverse('Hello!')

Background versions of these models are prefixed with bg and the first level of the module capitalized (e.g. hex for foreground colors and bgHex for background colors).

  • chalk.bgHex('#DEADED').underline('Hello, world!')
  • chalk.bgRgb(15, 100, 204).inverse('Hello!')

The following color models can be used:

  • rgb - Example: chalk.rgb(255, 136, 0).bold('Orange!')
  • hex - Example: chalk.hex('#FF8800').bold('Orange!')
  • ansi256 - Example: chalk.bgAnsi256(194)('Honeydew, more or less')

Browser support

Since Chrome 69, ANSI escape codes are natively supported in the developer console.

Windows

If you're on Windows, do yourself a favor and use Windows Terminal instead of cmd.exe.

Origin story

colors.js used to be the most popular string styling module, but it has serious deficiencies like extending String.prototype which causes all kinds of problems and the package is unmaintained. Although there are other packages, they either do too much or not enough. Chalk is a clean and focused alternative.

chalk for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of chalk and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Maintainers

Rate & Review

Great Documentation21
Easy to Use31
Performant14
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge5
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 17, 2020
Easy to Use

The API might be a bit hard to read if you're trying to combine lots of colors. But it's just one of those packages that you add without thinking, use it happily without even thinking.

2
vishnuprasad-95aswanikv
jr00tEarth7 Ratings5 Reviews
jr00t
6 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Any time I build something that has output to the command line I always use this package. Just like @karolis-sh said - it's one of those packages you add without even thinking.... It's just part of the development process. Plus, when I feel like procrastinating or I'm stuck on something, I can spend a few minutes tinkering around with making the output look nice -- not sure if anyone else does this?

1
sajinimarychandy
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I have developed a CLI tool for internal company usage for fun projects. We use commander and inquired modules as well. We had to add a lot of logs for users to get feedback and prompts to receive user feedback. And know other CLI tools we knew that we have to add color to your logs and prompts and Chalk node module provides a very intuitive way to add color. Only issue is we have to add a lot of boilerplate code, I mean you have to be very verbose.

0
mohit990550 Ratings59 Reviews
5 months ago
Easy to Use

Debugging using terminal and reading log is very frustrating task , it consumes a lots of time while reading the terminal output or error logs . This great package can make that tasks a little bit less sophisticated by adding a variety of colors to your terminal window . It increases our productivity by enhancing the terminals look. A must to have package for everyone who uses terminals.

0
rajamcasoftIndia43 Ratings45 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use

As I am a backend developer most of the time I am using debugger or the console.log only. Either we can see a red or black color. Just for a visual change I am using this now and in different colors I can see the message with some basic formatting as well. Helps you while reviewing the huge console content. Must one for the developer.

0

Alternatives

col
color:rainbow: Javascript color conversion and manipulation library
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
17M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
cj
chroma-jsJavaScript library for all kinds of color manipulations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
314K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
col
colorsget colors in your node.js console
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
28M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10Easy to Use
7Great Documentation
5Performant
ran
randomcolorA tiny script for generating attractive colors
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
100K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
col
colorette🌈Easily set your terminal text color & styles.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21M
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial