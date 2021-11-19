This package is created for people who using Chakra-UI's and react-markdown together.
CSSReset component is turning down every default style of elements that provided by browser. HTML elements like h1, h2, h3... aren't get default styles but Markdown need them for rendering purposes. This package is solving the problem by changing renderer defaults with chakra-ui's components.
For example, when you want to render level 2 heading component, it is rendering:
<Heading as="h2" size="xl">Your Header Title</Heading>.
Make @chakra-ui/react installation how they tell you on their Getting Started - Chakra UI page.
$ yarn add @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react @emotion/styled framer-motion chakra-ui-markdown-renderer
# or
$ npm i @chakra-ui/react @emotion/react @emotion/styled framer-motion chakra-ui-markdown-renderer
import ChakraUIRenderer from 'chakra-ui-markdown-renderer';
<ReactMarkdown components={ChakraUIRenderer()} children={markdown} skipHtml />;
chakra-ui-markdown-renderer is merging standart theme with your theme by default.
import ChakraUIRenderer from 'chakra-ui-markdown-renderer';
const newTheme = {
p: props => {
const { children } = props;
return (
<Text mb={2} fontSize={'12px'}>
{children}
</Text>
);
},
};
<ReactMarkdown
components={ChakraUIRenderer(newTheme)}
children={markdown}
skipHtml
/>;