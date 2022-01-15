An Accessible Autocomplete Utility for Chakra UI that composes Downshift ComboBox
*Warning This Package is still WIP at the Moment and there might be some missing features
npm install --save chakra-ui-autocomplete
import React from 'react'
import { CUIAutoComplete } from 'chakra-ui-autocomplete'
export interface Item {
label: string;
value: string;
}
const countries = [
{ value: "ghana", label: "Ghana" },
{ value: "nigeria", label: "Nigeria" },
{ value: "kenya", label: "Kenya" },
{ value: "southAfrica", label: "South Africa" },
{ value: "unitedStates", label: "United States" },
{ value: "canada", label: "Canada" },
{ value: "germany", label: "Germany" }
];
export default function App() {
const [pickerItems, setPickerItems] = React.useState(countries);
const [selectedItems, setSelectedItems] = React.useState<Item[]>([]);
const handleCreateItem = (item: Item) => {
setPickerItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
setSelectedItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
};
const handleSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems?: Item[]) => {
if (selectedItems) {
setSelectedItems(selectedItems);
}
};
return (
<CUIAutoComplete
label="Choose preferred work locations"
placeholder="Type a Country"
onCreateItem={handleCreateItem}
items={pickerItems}
selectedItems={selectedItems}
onSelectedItemsChange={(changes) =>
handleSelectedItemsChange(changes.selectedItems)
}
/>
);
}
import React from 'react'
import { Text, Flex, Avatar } from '@chakra-ui/react'
import { CUIAutoComplete } from 'chakra-ui-autocomplete'
const countries = [
{ value: "ghana", label: "Ghana" },
{ value: "nigeria", label: "Nigeria" },
{ value: "kenya", label: "Kenya" },
{ value: "southAfrica", label: "South Africa" },
{ value: "unitedStates", label: "United States" },
{ value: "canada", label: "Canada" },
{ value: "germany", label: "Germany" }
];
export default function App() {
const [pickerItems, setPickerItems] = React.useState(countries);
const [selectedItems, setSelectedItems] = React.useState([]);
const handleCreateItem = (item) => {
setPickerItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
setSelectedItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
};
const handleSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems) => {
if (selectedItems) {
setSelectedItems(selectedItems);
}
};
const customRender = (selected) => {
return (
<Flex flexDir="row" alignItems="center">
<Avatar mr={2} size="sm" name={selected.label} />
<Text>{selected.label}</Text>
</Flex>
)
}
const customCreateItemRender = (value) => {
return (
<Text>
<Box as='span'>Create</Box>{' '}
<Box as='span' bg='red.300' fontWeight='bold'>
"{value}"
</Box>
</Text>
)
}
return (
<CUIAutoComplete
tagStyleProps={{
rounded: 'full'
}}
label="Choose preferred work locations"
placeholder="Type a Country"
onCreateItem={handleCreateItem}
items={pickerItems}
itemRenderer={customRender}
createItemRenderer={customCreateItemRender}
selectedItems={selectedItems}
onSelectedItemsChange={(changes) =>
handleSelectedItemsChange(changes.selectedItems)
}
/>
);
}
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Decscription
|items
|Array
|Yes
|An array of the items to be selected within the input field
|placeholder
|string
|The placeholder for the input field
|label
|string
|Yes
|Input Form Label to describe the activity or process
|highlightItemBg
|string
|For accessibility, you can define a custom color for the highlight color when user is typing also accept props like
yellow.300 based on chakra theme provider
|onCreateItem
|Function
|Yes
|Function to handle creating new Item
|optionFilterFunc
|Function
|Yes
|You can define a custom Function to handle filter logic
|itemRenderer
|Function
|Custom Function that can either return a JSX Element or String, in order to control how the list items within the Dropdown is rendered
|labelStyleProps
|Object
|Custom style props based on chakra-ui for labels, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
|inputStyleProps
|Object
|Custom style props based on chakra-ui for input field, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
|toggleButtonStyleProps
|Object
|Custom style props based on chakra-ui for toggle button, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
|tagStyleProps
|Object
|Custom style props based on chakra-ui for multi option tags, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
|listStyleProps
|Object
|Custom style props based on chakra-ui for dropdown list, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
|listItemStyleProps
|Object
|Custom style props based on chakra-ui for single list item in dropdown, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
|selectedIconProps
|Object
|Custom style props based on chakra-ui for the green tick icon in dropdown list, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
|icon
|Object
|CheckCircleIcon
|@chakra-ui/icons Icon to be displayed instead of CheckCircleIcon
|hideToggleButton
|boolean
|Hide the toggle button
|disableCreateItem
|boolean
|Disable the "create new" list Item. Default is
false
|createItemRenderer
|Function
|Custom Function that can either return a JSX Element or String, in order to control how the create new item within the Dropdown is rendered. The input value is passed as the first function parameter, Example:
(value) => `Create ${value}`
|renderCustomInput
|Function
|Custom function to render input from outside chakra-ui-autocomplete. Receives input props for the input element and toggleButtonProps for the toggle button. Can use this to render chakra-ui's
<InputGroup>. Example:
(inputProps) => (<InputGroup><InputLeftElement pointerEvents="none" children={<PhoneIcon color="gray.300" />} /><Input {...inputProps} /></InputGroup>)
chakra-ui components that will render in place of
Tags, MenuList, TextInput, Form Label will check render props or headless UI patterns.
|
Arafat Zahan
💻
|
João Viana
💻
|
Hamed Sedighi
💻
|
Akash Singh
💻
|
Anthony Master
📖 ⚠️ 💻
|
Vidur Murali
💻
|
Marco Nalon
⚠️ 💻 📖
|
U.M Andrew
📖 ⚠️ 💻
|
sr.cristofher
📖
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
MIT © koolamusic