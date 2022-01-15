openbase logo
cua

chakra-ui-autocomplete

by U.M Andrew
1.4.5 (see all)

An utility autocomplete UI library to use with Chakra UI

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Categories

Readme

Chakra-UI AutoComplete

All Contributors

An Accessible Autocomplete Utility for Chakra UI that composes Downshift ComboBox

An Accessible Autocomplete Utility for Chakra UI that composes Downshift ComboBox

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

demo-image

Install

*Warning This Package is still WIP at the Moment and there might be some missing features

npm install --save chakra-ui-autocomplete

Usage

  • Usage Example with TSX/Typescript
import React from 'react'
import { CUIAutoComplete } from 'chakra-ui-autocomplete'


export interface Item {
  label: string;
  value: string;
}
const countries = [
  { value: "ghana", label: "Ghana" },
  { value: "nigeria", label: "Nigeria" },
  { value: "kenya", label: "Kenya" },
  { value: "southAfrica", label: "South Africa" },
  { value: "unitedStates", label: "United States" },
  { value: "canada", label: "Canada" },
  { value: "germany", label: "Germany" }
];

export default function App() {
  const [pickerItems, setPickerItems] = React.useState(countries);
  const [selectedItems, setSelectedItems] = React.useState<Item[]>([]);

  const handleCreateItem = (item: Item) => {
    setPickerItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
    setSelectedItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
  };

  const handleSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems?: Item[]) => {
    if (selectedItems) {
      setSelectedItems(selectedItems);
    }
  };

  return (
        <CUIAutoComplete
          label="Choose preferred work locations"
          placeholder="Type a Country"
          onCreateItem={handleCreateItem}
          items={pickerItems}
          selectedItems={selectedItems}
          onSelectedItemsChange={(changes) =>
            handleSelectedItemsChange(changes.selectedItems)
          }
        />
  );
}
  • Usage Example with JSX/Javascript
import React from 'react'
import { CUIAutoComplete } from 'chakra-ui-autocomplete'

const countries = [
  { value: "ghana", label: "Ghana" },
  { value: "nigeria", label: "Nigeria" },
  { value: "kenya", label: "Kenya" },
  { value: "southAfrica", label: "South Africa" },
  { value: "unitedStates", label: "United States" },
  { value: "canada", label: "Canada" },
  { value: "germany", label: "Germany" }
];

export default function App() {
  const [pickerItems, setPickerItems] = React.useState(countries);
  const [selectedItems, setSelectedItems] = React.useState([]);

  const handleCreateItem = (item) => {
    setPickerItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
    setSelectedItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
  };

  const handleSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems) => {
    if (selectedItems) {
      setSelectedItems(selectedItems);
    }
  };

  return (
        <CUIAutoComplete
          label="Choose preferred work locations"
          placeholder="Type a Country"
          onCreateItem={handleCreateItem}
          items={pickerItems}
          selectedItems={selectedItems}
          onSelectedItemsChange={(changes) =>
            handleSelectedItemsChange(changes.selectedItems)
          }
        />
  );
}

View on CodeSandbox 109296467-3cdbe100-7828-11eb-9491-1bd069bf90a4

Usage Example with Custom Item Renderer

custom-render-image

import React from 'react'
import { Text, Flex, Avatar } from '@chakra-ui/react'
import { CUIAutoComplete } from 'chakra-ui-autocomplete'


const countries = [
  { value: "ghana", label: "Ghana" },
  { value: "nigeria", label: "Nigeria" },
  { value: "kenya", label: "Kenya" },
  { value: "southAfrica", label: "South Africa" },
  { value: "unitedStates", label: "United States" },
  { value: "canada", label: "Canada" },
  { value: "germany", label: "Germany" }
];

export default function App() {
  const [pickerItems, setPickerItems] = React.useState(countries);
  const [selectedItems, setSelectedItems] = React.useState([]);

  const handleCreateItem = (item) => {
    setPickerItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
    setSelectedItems((curr) => [...curr, item]);
  };

  const handleSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems) => {
    if (selectedItems) {
      setSelectedItems(selectedItems);
    }
  };

  const customRender = (selected) => {
    return (
      <Flex flexDir="row" alignItems="center">
        <Avatar mr={2} size="sm" name={selected.label} />
        <Text>{selected.label}</Text>
      </Flex>
    )
  }

  const customCreateItemRender = (value) => {
    return (
      <Text>
        <Box as='span'>Create</Box>{' '}
        <Box as='span' bg='red.300' fontWeight='bold'>
          "{value}"
        </Box>
      </Text>
    )
  }



  return (
          <CUIAutoComplete
            tagStyleProps={{
              rounded: 'full'
            }}
            label="Choose preferred work locations"
            placeholder="Type a Country"
            onCreateItem={handleCreateItem}
            items={pickerItems}
            itemRenderer={customRender}
            createItemRenderer={customCreateItemRender}
            selectedItems={selectedItems}
            onSelectedItemsChange={(changes) =>
              handleSelectedItemsChange(changes.selectedItems)
            }
          />
  );
}

Props

PropertyTypeRequiredDecscription
itemsArrayYesAn array of the items to be selected within the input field
placeholderstringThe placeholder for the input field
labelstringYesInput Form Label to describe the activity or process
highlightItemBgstringFor accessibility, you can define a custom color for the highlight color when user is typing also accept props like yellow.300 based on chakra theme provider
onCreateItemFunctionYesFunction to handle creating new Item
optionFilterFuncFunctionYesYou can define a custom Function to handle filter logic
itemRendererFunctionCustom Function that can either return a JSX Element or String, in order to control how the list items within the Dropdown is rendered
labelStylePropsObjectCustom style props based on chakra-ui for labels, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
inputStylePropsObjectCustom style props based on chakra-ui for input field, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
toggleButtonStylePropsObjectCustom style props based on chakra-ui for toggle button, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
tagStylePropsObjectCustom style props based on chakra-ui for multi option tags, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
listStylePropsObjectCustom style props based on chakra-ui for dropdown list, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
listItemStylePropsObjectCustom style props based on chakra-ui for single list item in dropdown, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
selectedIconPropsObjectCustom style props based on chakra-ui for the green tick icon in dropdown list, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}}
iconObjectCheckCircleIcon@chakra-ui/icons Icon to be displayed instead of CheckCircleIcon
hideToggleButtonbooleanHide the toggle button
disableCreateItembooleanDisable the "create new" list Item. Default is false
createItemRendererFunctionCustom Function that can either return a JSX Element or String, in order to control how the create new item within the Dropdown is rendered. The input value is passed as the first function parameter, Example: (value) => `Create ${value}`
renderCustomInputFunctionCustom function to render input from outside chakra-ui-autocomplete. Receives input props for the input element and toggleButtonProps for the toggle button. Can use this to render chakra-ui's <InputGroup>. Example: (inputProps) => (<InputGroup><InputLeftElement pointerEvents="none" children={<PhoneIcon color="gray.300" />} /><Input {...inputProps} /></InputGroup>)

Todo

  • Add Combobox Support for Single Select Downshift Combobox
  • Multi Select Support
  • Feature to Create when not in list
  • Add prop for Items Renderer to enable rendering of React Element
  • Ability to define chakra-ui components that will render in place of Tags, MenuList, TextInput, Form Label will check render props or headless UI patterns.

Contributors

Code Contributors


Arafat Zahan
💻
João Viana
💻
Hamed Sedighi
💻
Akash Singh
💻
Anthony Master
📖 ⚠️ 💻
Vidur Murali
💻
Marco Nalon
⚠️ 💻 📖
U.M Andrew
📖 ⚠️ 💻
sr.cristofher
📖

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

MIT © koolamusic

