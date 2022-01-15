Chakra-UI AutoComplete

An Accessible Autocomplete Utility for Chakra UI that composes Downshift ComboBox

Install

*Warning This Package is still WIP at the Moment and there might be some missing features

npm install --save chakra-ui-autocomplete

Usage

Usage Example with TSX/Typescript

import React from 'react' import { CUIAutoComplete } from 'chakra-ui-autocomplete' export interface Item { label: string; value: string; } const countries = [ { value: "ghana", label: "Ghana" }, { value: "nigeria", label: "Nigeria" }, { value: "kenya", label: "Kenya" }, { value: "southAfrica", label: "South Africa" }, { value: "unitedStates", label: "United States" }, { value: "canada", label: "Canada" }, { value: "germany", label: "Germany" } ]; export default function App() { const [pickerItems, setPickerItems] = React.useState(countries); const [selectedItems, setSelectedItems] = React.useState<Item[]>([]); const handleCreateItem = (item: Item) => { setPickerItems((curr) => [...curr, item]); setSelectedItems((curr) => [...curr, item]); }; const handleSelectedItemsChange = (selectedItems?: Item[]) => { if (selectedItems) { setSelectedItems(selectedItems); } }; return ( <CUIAutoComplete label="Choose preferred work locations" placeholder="Type a Country" onCreateItem={handleCreateItem} items={pickerItems} selectedItems={selectedItems} onSelectedItemsChange={(changes) => handleSelectedItemsChange(changes.selectedItems) } /> ); }

Usage Example with JSX/Javascript

import React from 'react' import { CUIAutoComplete } from 'chakra-ui-autocomplete' const countries = [ { value : "ghana" , label : "Ghana" }, { value : "nigeria" , label : "Nigeria" }, { value : "kenya" , label : "Kenya" }, { value : "southAfrica" , label : "South Africa" }, { value : "unitedStates" , label : "United States" }, { value : "canada" , label : "Canada" }, { value : "germany" , label : "Germany" } ]; export default function App ( ) { const [pickerItems, setPickerItems] = React.useState(countries); const [selectedItems, setSelectedItems] = React.useState([]); const handleCreateItem = ( item ) => { setPickerItems( ( curr ) => [...curr, item]); setSelectedItems( ( curr ) => [...curr, item]); }; const handleSelectedItemsChange = ( selectedItems ) => { if (selectedItems) { setSelectedItems(selectedItems); } }; return ( < CUIAutoComplete label = "Choose preferred work locations" placeholder = "Type a Country" onCreateItem = {handleCreateItem} items = {pickerItems} selectedItems = {selectedItems} onSelectedItemsChange = {(changes) => handleSelectedItemsChange(changes.selectedItems) } /> ); }

Usage Example with Custom Item Renderer

import React from 'react' import { Text, Flex, Avatar } from '@chakra-ui/react' import { CUIAutoComplete } from 'chakra-ui-autocomplete' const countries = [ { value : "ghana" , label : "Ghana" }, { value : "nigeria" , label : "Nigeria" }, { value : "kenya" , label : "Kenya" }, { value : "southAfrica" , label : "South Africa" }, { value : "unitedStates" , label : "United States" }, { value : "canada" , label : "Canada" }, { value : "germany" , label : "Germany" } ]; export default function App ( ) { const [pickerItems, setPickerItems] = React.useState(countries); const [selectedItems, setSelectedItems] = React.useState([]); const handleCreateItem = ( item ) => { setPickerItems( ( curr ) => [...curr, item]); setSelectedItems( ( curr ) => [...curr, item]); }; const handleSelectedItemsChange = ( selectedItems ) => { if (selectedItems) { setSelectedItems(selectedItems); } }; const customRender = ( selected ) => { return ( <Flex flexDir="row" alignItems="center"> <Avatar mr={2} size="sm" name={selected.label} /> <Text>{selected.label}</Text> </Flex> ) } const customCreateItemRender = (value) => { return ( <Text> <Box as='span'>Create</Box>{' '} <Box as='span' bg='red.300' fontWeight='bold'> "{value}" </Box> </Text> ) } return ( <CUIAutoComplete tagStyleProps={{ rounded: 'full' }} label="Choose preferred work locations" placeholder="Type a Country" onCreateItem={handleCreateItem} items={pickerItems} itemRenderer={customRender} createItemRenderer={customCreateItemRender} selectedItems={selectedItems} onSelectedItemsChange={(changes) => handleSelectedItemsChange(changes.selectedItems) } /> ); }

Props

Property Type Required Decscription items Array Yes An array of the items to be selected within the input field placeholder string The placeholder for the input field label string Yes Input Form Label to describe the activity or process highlightItemBg string For accessibility, you can define a custom color for the highlight color when user is typing also accept props like yellow.300 based on chakra theme provider onCreateItem Function Yes Function to handle creating new Item optionFilterFunc Function Yes You can define a custom Function to handle filter logic itemRenderer Function Custom Function that can either return a JSX Element or String, in order to control how the list items within the Dropdown is rendered labelStyleProps Object Custom style props based on chakra-ui for labels, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}} inputStyleProps Object Custom style props based on chakra-ui for input field, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}} toggleButtonStyleProps Object Custom style props based on chakra-ui for toggle button, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}} tagStyleProps Object Custom style props based on chakra-ui for multi option tags, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}} listStyleProps Object Custom style props based on chakra-ui for dropdown list, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}} listItemStyleProps Object Custom style props based on chakra-ui for single list item in dropdown, Example`{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}} selectedIconProps Object Custom style props based on chakra-ui for the green tick icon in dropdown list, Example `{{ bg: 'gray.100', pt: '4'}} icon Object CheckCircleIcon @chakra-ui/icons Icon to be displayed instead of CheckCircleIcon hideToggleButton boolean Hide the toggle button disableCreateItem boolean Disable the "create new" list Item. Default is false createItemRenderer Function Custom Function that can either return a JSX Element or String, in order to control how the create new item within the Dropdown is rendered. The input value is passed as the first function parameter, Example: (value) => `Create ${value}` renderCustomInput Function Custom function to render input from outside chakra-ui-autocomplete. Receives input props for the input element and toggleButtonProps for the toggle button. Can use this to render chakra-ui's <InputGroup> . Example: (inputProps) => (<InputGroup><InputLeftElement pointerEvents="none" children={<PhoneIcon color="gray.300" />} /><Input {...inputProps} /></InputGroup>)

Todo

Add Combobox Support for Single Select Downshift Combobox

Add Combobox Support for Single Select Downshift Combobox Multi Select Support

Multi Select Support Feature to Create when not in list

Feature to Create when not in list Add prop for Items Renderer to enable rendering of React Element

Add prop for Items Renderer to enable rendering of React Element Ability to define chakra-ui components that will render in place of Tags, MenuList, TextInput, Form Label will check render props or headless UI patterns.

License

MIT © koolamusic