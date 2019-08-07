openbase logo
484

GitHub Stars

438

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Welcome to Chakra UI ⚡️

  • Works out of the box. Chakra UI contains a set of polished React components that work out of the box.

  • Flexible & composable. Chakra UI components are built on top of a React UI Primitive for endless composability.

  • Accessible. Chakra UI components follows the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications.

  • Dark Mode 😍: All components are dark mode compatible.

Installing Chakra UI

⚡️Chakra UI is made up of multiple components and tools which you can import one by one. All you need to do is install the chakra-ui package:

$ yarn add chakra-ui
# or
$ npm install --save chakra-ui

Getting set up

To start using the components, please follow these steps:

  1. Wrap your application in a ThemeProvider provded by chakra-ui
import { ThemeProvider, ColorModeProvider } from "fannypack";

const App = () => (
  <ThemeProvider>
    <ColorModeProvider>{/* Your app */}</ColorModeProvider>
  </ThemeProvider>
);

ColorModeProvider is a context that provides light mode and dark mode values to the components. It also comes with a function to toggle between light/dark mode.

  1. Now you can start using components like so!:
import { Button } from "chakra-ui";

const App = () => <Button>I just consumed some ⚡️Chakra!</Button>;

Contributing

Feel like contributing? That's awesome! We have a contributing guide to help guide you.

The components to be built come the Aria Practices Design Patterns and Widgets.

Here is a table of the components and their status.

✅ - Released
⚠️ - Released but buggy
🛠 - Planning to Build
❓ - Might Build?

StatusName
Accordion
Alert
Alert Dialog
Breadcrumb
Button
Box
Checkbox
🛠Combo Box
Dialog (Modal)
🛠Disclosure
Feed
Link
🛠Listbox
🛠Menu or Menu bar
Menu Button
Popover
Pseudo Box
Radio Group
⚠️Slider
🛠Slider (Multi-Thumb)
Table
Tabs
Toolbar
Tooltip
🛠Tree View
Treegrid
Window Splitter

I used to hate any kind of framework and don't use it until it is required by my workplace. But this is one of a kind UI framework which I really enjoyed using. The api is really good, the documentation is on point and the design language is simple yet beautiful. Overall a good combo that I can enjoy. Very happy with Chakra Right now.

0
YOGESH KUMAR57 Ratings0 Reviews
10 days ago

I dont use any design library to do my personal projects, But this one is quite different as it takes inspiration from Tailwind CSS and Styled systems, so it is very easy to customize the components and it is very lightweight, so very awesome combination to work in.

0
kristian3 Ratings0 Reviews
JavaScript Engineer @infinum
November 1, 2020

Great UI library for your app. It has everything you might need and much more. It has some default styles but everything is highly customizable.

0
Sumin Son197 Ratings0 Reviews
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Eugene Lee1 Rating0 Reviews
October 22, 2020

