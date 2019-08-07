Welcome to Chakra UI ⚡️

Works out of the box. Chakra UI contains a set of polished React components that work out of the box.

Flexible & composable. Chakra UI components are built on top of a React UI Primitive for endless composability.

Accessible. Chakra UI components follows the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications.

Dark Mode 😍: All components are dark mode compatible.

Installing Chakra UI

⚡️Chakra UI is made up of multiple components and tools which you can import one by one. All you need to do is install the chakra-ui package:

$ yarn add chakra-ui $ npm install --save chakra-ui

Getting set up

To start using the components, please follow these steps:

Wrap your application in a ThemeProvider provded by chakra-ui

import { ThemeProvider, ColorModeProvider } from "fannypack" ; const App = () => ( < ThemeProvider > < ColorModeProvider > {/* Your app */} </ ColorModeProvider > </ ThemeProvider > );

ColorModeProvider is a context that provides light mode and dark mode values to the components. It also comes with a function to toggle between light/dark mode.

Now you can start using components like so!:

import { Button } from "chakra-ui" ; const App = () => < Button > I just consumed some ⚡️Chakra! </ Button > ;

Contributing

Feel like contributing? That's awesome! We have a contributing guide to help guide you.

The components to be built come the Aria Practices Design Patterns and Widgets.

Here is a table of the components and their status.

✅ - Released

⚠️ - Released but buggy

🛠 - Planning to Build

❓ - Might Build?