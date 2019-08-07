Works out of the box. Chakra UI contains a set of polished React components that work out of the box.
Flexible & composable. Chakra UI components are built on top of a React UI Primitive for endless composability.
Accessible. Chakra UI components follows the WAI-ARIA guidelines specifications.
Dark Mode 😍: All components are dark mode compatible.
⚡️Chakra UI is made up of multiple components and tools which you can import
one by one. All you need to do is install the
chakra-ui package:
$ yarn add chakra-ui
# or
$ npm install --save chakra-ui
To start using the components, please follow these steps:
ThemeProvider provded by chakra-ui
import { ThemeProvider, ColorModeProvider } from "fannypack";
const App = () => (
<ThemeProvider>
<ColorModeProvider>{/* Your app */}</ColorModeProvider>
</ThemeProvider>
);
ColorModeProvider is a context that provides light mode and dark mode values
to the components. It also comes with a function to toggle between light/dark
mode.
import { Button } from "chakra-ui";
const App = () => <Button>I just consumed some ⚡️Chakra!</Button>;
Feel like contributing? That's awesome! We have a contributing guide to help guide you.
The components to be built come the Aria Practices Design Patterns and Widgets.
Here is a table of the components and their status.
✅ - Released
⚠️ - Released but buggy
🛠 - Planning to Build
❓ - Might Build?
|Status
|Name
|✅
|Accordion
|✅
|Alert
|✅
|Alert Dialog
|✅
|Breadcrumb
|✅
|Button
|✅
|Box
|✅
|Checkbox
|🛠
|Combo Box
|✅
|Dialog (Modal)
|🛠
|Disclosure
|❓
|Feed
|✅
|Link
|🛠
|Listbox
|🛠
|Menu or Menu bar
|✅
|Menu Button
|✅
|Popover
|✅
|Pseudo Box
|✅
|Radio Group
|⚠️
|Slider
|🛠
|Slider (Multi-Thumb)
|❓
|Table
|✅
|Tabs
|❓
|Toolbar
|✅
|Tooltip
|🛠
|Tree View
|❓
|Treegrid
|❓
|Window Splitter
I used to hate any kind of framework and don't use it until it is required by my workplace. But this is one of a kind UI framework which I really enjoyed using. The api is really good, the documentation is on point and the design language is simple yet beautiful. Overall a good combo that I can enjoy. Very happy with Chakra Right now.
I dont use any design library to do my personal projects, But this one is quite different as it takes inspiration from Tailwind CSS and Styled systems, so it is very easy to customize the components and it is very lightweight, so very awesome combination to work in.
Great UI library for your app. It has everything you might need and much more. It has some default styles but everything is highly customizable.