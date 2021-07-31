Chakra paginator

Deprecation notice: this package has been moved to @ajna/pagination

Table of Contents

Version

Installation

npm

npm i chakra-paginator

Yarn

yarn add chakra-paginator

Demo with all options applied

Components API

Paginator

Prop Description Type Default Required pagesQuantity The total number of pages, calculated based on Backend data number 0 yes onPageChange On change handler which returns the last selected page (nextPage: number) => void yes isDisabled Disables all of the pagination components. You can always disable each individual component via the isDisabled prop, as the components render HTML buttons boolean false no activeStyles The styles of the active page button ButtonProps {} no normalStyles The styles of the inactive page buttons ButtonProps {} no separatorStyles The styles of the separator wrapper ButtonProps {} no outerLimit The amount of pages to show at the start and at the end number 0 no innerLimit The amount of pages to show from the currentPage backwards and forward number 0 no currentPage Manually set the currentPage of the pagination number 1 no

usePaginator

Options

Prop Description Type Default Required total The total amount of items obtained from a Backend call number 0 no initialState Initial states for pagination values InitialState yes

Returned values

Prop Description Type Default Required offset Generic offset value generated if pageSize is provided number 0 no pagesQuantity Automatically calculated based on total and pageSize. Keep in mind that you can pass this directly to Paginator. This is a commodity if you know the total number 0 no currentPage The current page number number yes pageSize The amount of items per page number 10 no isDisabled Disabled or enables all the pagination components boolean false no setPageSize A setter for the pageSize value Dispatch<SetStateAction > no setIsDisabled A setter for the isDisabled value Dispatch<SetStateAction > no setCurrentPage A setter for the currentPage value Dispatch<SetStateAction > yes

Container

Container is a _Flex_ component, so any _FlexProps_ are accepted

PageGroup

PageGroup is a _Stack_ component, so any _StackProps_ are accepted

Previous

Previous is a _Button_ component, so any _ButtonProps_ are accepted

Next

Next is a _Button_ component, so any _ButtonProps_ are accepted

Usage

Minimal

This is the bare minimum set up you need to get it up and working

import React, { FC, ChangeEvent, useEffect, useState } from "react"; import { ChakraProvider } from "@chakra-ui/react"; import { Paginator, Container, Previous, Next, PageGroup, usePaginator } from "chakra-paginator"; const Demo: FC = () => { const pagesQuantity = 12; const { currentPage, setCurrentPage } = usePaginator({ initialState: { currentPage: 1 } }); return ( <ChakraProvider> <Paginator pagesQuantity={pagesQuantity} currentPage={currentPage} onPageChange={setCurrentPage} > <Container align="center" justify="space-between" w="full" p={4}> <Previous> Previous {/* Or an icon from `react-icons` */} </Previous> <PageGroup isInline align="center" /> <Next> Next {/* Or an icon from `react-icons` */} </Next> </Container> </Paginator> </ChakraProvider> ); }; export default Demo;

+ From here on, the examples are only partial. You can think of them as modules you can add to the previous component + Merge them togheter and you would be adding the given functionality

Styling

Add styles to the possible components inside PageGroup First: the styles for the unselected and selected page buttons Second: the styles for the separator button

const normalStyles: ButtonProps = { w: 7, bg: "red.300" fontSize: "sm" _hover: { bg: "green.300" }, }; const activeStyles: ButtonProps = { w: 7, bg: "green.300" fontSize: "sm" _hover: { bg: "blue.300" }, }; const separatorStyles: ButtonProps = { w: 7, bg: "green.200" }; <Paginator activeStyles={activeStyles} normalStyles={normalStyles} separatorStyles={separatorStyles} >

Disabling

It's provided a commodity disable prop to disable/enable all your pagination components at once

const { isDisabled, setIsDisabled } = usePaginator({ initialState: { isDisabled: false } }); const handleDisableClick = () => { return setIsDisabled((oldState) => !oldState); }; <Paginator isDisabled={isDisabled} >

Page size

const { pageSize, setPageSize } = usePaginator({ initialState: { pageSize: 5 } }); const handlePageSizeChange = (event: ChangeEvent<HTMLSelectElement>) => { const pageSize = Number(event.target.value); setPageSize(pageSize); }; <Paginator pageSize={pageSize} >

Limits

You can trim the ammount of pages you show by passing both limits at the same time You need to pass them both , otherwise no limits will be applied

const outerLimit = 2; const innerLimit = 2; <Paginator outerLimit={outerLimit} innerLimit={innerLimit} >

Offset

It 's possible that the API for the pagination you are consuming works with an offset One it' s calculated and provided for you using the pageSize and currentPage values

This is calculated with the next formula: [currentPage * pageSize - pageSize] currentPage === 1 && pageSize === 5 // offset = 0 ; currentPage === 2 && pageSize === 5 // offset = 5 ; currentPage === 3 && pageSize === 5 // offset = 10 ;

const { offset } = usePaginator({ initialState: { pageSize: 5 } }); fetchUsingOffset(pageSize, offset).then((data) => { // use data });

Pages quantity

Keep in mind that if you know the total amount of items of the requested endpoint, which is not a strange thing to be returned, you can use that to generate the pages quantity value for you

const { pagesQuantity } = usePaginator({ total: 4021, initialState: { pageSize: 5 } }); <Paginator pagesQuantity={pagesQuantity} >

Full usage example

In this example you can see all the possible features provided by the library being applied to show 10 pokemons names, with the ability to play with the page size and disable state