Chakra paginator
Version
Installation
npm
npm i chakra-paginator
Yarn
yarn add chakra-paginator
Demo with all options applied
Components API
Paginator
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|pagesQuantity
|The total number of pages, calculated based on Backend data
|number
|0
|yes
|onPageChange
|On change handler which returns the last selected page
|(nextPage: number) => void
|yes
|isDisabled
|Disables all of the pagination components. You can always disable each individual component via the isDisabled prop, as the components render HTML buttons
|boolean
|false
|no
|activeStyles
|The styles of the active page button
|ButtonProps
|{}
|no
|normalStyles
|The styles of the inactive page buttons
|ButtonProps
|{}
|no
|separatorStyles
|The styles of the separator wrapper
|ButtonProps
|{}
|no
|outerLimit
|The amount of pages to show at the start and at the end
|number
|0
|no
|innerLimit
|The amount of pages to show from the currentPage backwards and forward
|number
|0
|no
|currentPage
|Manually set the currentPage of the pagination
|number
|1
|no
usePaginator
Options
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|total
|The total amount of items obtained from a Backend call
|number
|0
|no
|initialState
|Initial states for pagination values
|InitialState
|yes
Returned values
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|offset
|Generic offset value generated if pageSize is provided
|number
|0
|no
|pagesQuantity
|Automatically calculated based on total and pageSize. Keep in mind that you can pass this directly to Paginator. This is a commodity if you know the total
|number
|0
|no
|currentPage
|The current page number
|number
|yes
|pageSize
|The amount of items per page
|number
|10
|no
|isDisabled
|Disabled or enables all the pagination components
|boolean
|false
|no
|setPageSize
|A setter for the pageSize value
|Dispatch<SetStateAction >
|no
|setIsDisabled
|A setter for the isDisabled value
|Dispatch<SetStateAction >
|no
|setCurrentPage
|A setter for the currentPage value
|Dispatch<SetStateAction >
|yes
Container
Container is a _Flex_ component, so any _FlexProps_ are accepted
PageGroup
PageGroup is a _Stack_ component, so any _StackProps_ are accepted
Previous
Previous is a _Button_ component, so any _ButtonProps_ are accepted
Next
Next is a _Button_ component, so any _ButtonProps_ are accepted
Usage
Minimal
This is the bare minimum set up you need to get it up and working
import React, { FC, ChangeEvent, useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { ChakraProvider } from "@chakra-ui/react";
import {
Paginator,
Container,
Previous,
Next,
PageGroup,
usePaginator
} from "chakra-paginator";
const Demo: FC = () => {
const pagesQuantity = 12;
const { currentPage, setCurrentPage } = usePaginator({
initialState: { currentPage: 1 }
});
return (
<ChakraProvider>
<Paginator
pagesQuantity={pagesQuantity}
currentPage={currentPage}
onPageChange={setCurrentPage}
>
<Container align="center" justify="space-between" w="full" p={4}>
<Previous>
Previous
{/* Or an icon from `react-icons` */}
</Previous>
<PageGroup isInline align="center" />
<Next>
Next
{/* Or an icon from `react-icons` */}
</Next>
</Container>
</Paginator>
</ChakraProvider>
);
};
export default Demo;
+ From here on, the examples are only partial. You can think of them as modules you can add to the previous component
+ Merge them togheter and you would be adding the given functionality
Styling
Add styles to the possible components inside PageGroup
First: the styles for the unselected and selected page buttons
Second: the styles for the separator button
const normalStyles: ButtonProps = {
w: 7,
bg: "red.300"
fontSize: "sm"
_hover: {
bg: "green.300"
},
};
const activeStyles: ButtonProps = {
w: 7,
bg: "green.300"
fontSize: "sm"
_hover: {
bg: "blue.300"
},
};
const separatorStyles: ButtonProps = {
w: 7,
bg: "green.200"
};
<Paginator
activeStyles={activeStyles}
normalStyles={normalStyles}
separatorStyles={separatorStyles}
>
Disabling
It's provided a commodity disable prop to disable/enable all your pagination components at once
const { isDisabled, setIsDisabled } = usePaginator({
initialState: { isDisabled: false }
});
const handleDisableClick = () => {
return setIsDisabled((oldState) => !oldState);
};
<Paginator
isDisabled={isDisabled}
>
Page size
const { pageSize, setPageSize } = usePaginator({
initialState: { pageSize: 5 }
});
const handlePageSizeChange = (event: ChangeEvent<HTMLSelectElement>) => {
const pageSize = Number(event.target.value);
setPageSize(pageSize);
};
<Paginator
pageSize={pageSize}
>
Limits
You can trim the ammount of pages you show by passing both limits at the same time
You need to pass them both, otherwise no limits will be applied
const outerLimit = 2;
const innerLimit = 2;
<Paginator
outerLimit={outerLimit}
innerLimit={innerLimit}
>
Offset
It's possible that the API for the pagination you are consuming works with an offset
One it's calculated and provided for you using the pageSize and currentPage values
This is calculated with the next formula:
[currentPage * pageSize - pageSize]
currentPage === 1 && pageSize === 5 // offset = 0;
currentPage === 2 && pageSize === 5 // offset = 5;
currentPage === 3 && pageSize === 5 // offset = 10;
const { offset } = usePaginator({
initialState: { pageSize: 5 }
});
fetchUsingOffset(pageSize, offset).then((data) => {
// use data
});
Pages quantity
Keep in mind that if you know the total amount of items of the requested endpoint, which is not
a strange thing to be returned, you can use that to generate the pages quantity value for you
const { pagesQuantity } = usePaginator({
total: 4021,
initialState: { pageSize: 5 }
});
<Paginator
pagesQuantity={pagesQuantity}
>
Full usage example
In this example you can see all the possible features provided by the library being applied
to show 10 pokemons names, with the ability to play with the page size and disable state
import React, { FC, ChangeEvent, useEffect, useState } from "react";
import {
Grid,
Center,
Select,
ButtonProps,
Text,
Button,
ChakraProvider
} from "@chakra-ui/react";
import {
Paginator,
Container,
Previous,
usePaginator,
Next,
PageGroup
} from "chakra-paginator";
const fetchPokemons = (pageSize: number, offset: number) => {
return fetch(
`https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon?limit=${pageSize}&offset=${offset}`
).then((res) => res.json());
};
const Demo: FC = () => {
// states
const [pokemonsTotal, setPokemonsTotal] = useState<number | undefined>(
undefined
);
const [pokemons, setPokemons] = useState<any[]>([]);
// constants
const outerLimit = 2;
const innerLimit = 2;
const {
pagesQuantity,
offset,
currentPage,
setCurrentPage,
setIsDisabled,
isDisabled,
pageSize,
setPageSize
} = usePaginator({
total: pokemonsTotal,
initialState: {
pageSize: 5,
isDisabled: false,
currentPage: 1
}
});
// effects
useEffect(() => {
fetchPokemons(pageSize, offset).then((pokemons) => {
setPokemonsTotal(pokemons.count);
setPokemons(pokemons.results);
});
}, [currentPage, pageSize, offset]);
// styles
const baseStyles: ButtonProps = {
w: 7,
fontSize: "sm"
};
const normalStyles: ButtonProps = {
...baseStyles,
_hover: {
bg: "green.300"
},
bg: "red.300"
};
const activeStyles: ButtonProps = {
...baseStyles,
_hover: {
bg: "blue.300"
},
bg: "green.300"
};
const separatorStyles: ButtonProps = {
w: 7,
bg: "green.200"
};
// handlers
const handlePageChange = (nextPage: number) => {
// -> request new data using the page number
setCurrentPage(nextPage);
console.log("request new data with ->", nextPage);
};
const handlePageSizeChange = (event: ChangeEvent<HTMLSelectElement>) => {
const pageSize = Number(event.target.value);
setPageSize(pageSize);
};
const handleDisableClick = () => {
return setIsDisabled((oldState) => !oldState);
};
return (
<ChakraProvider>
<Paginator
isDisabled={isDisabled}
activeStyles={activeStyles}
innerLimit={innerLimit}
currentPage={currentPage}
outerLimit={outerLimit}
normalStyles={normalStyles}
separatorStyles={separatorStyles}
pagesQuantity={pagesQuantity}
onPageChange={handlePageChange}
>
<Container align="center" justify="space-between" w="full" p={4}>
<Previous>
Previous
{/* Or an icon from `react-icons` */}
</Previous>
<PageGroup isInline align="center" />
<Next>
Next
{/* Or an icon from `react-icons` */}
</Next>
</Container>
</Paginator>
<Center w="full">
<Button onClick={handleDisableClick}>Disable ON / OFF</Button>
<Select w={40} ml={3} onChange={handlePageSizeChange}>
<option value="10">10</option>
<option value="25">25</option>
<option value="50">50</option>
</Select>
</Center>
<Grid
templateRows="repeat(2, 1fr)"
templateColumns="repeat(5, 1fr)"
gap={3}
px={20}
mt={20}
>
{pokemons?.map(({ name }) => (
<Center p={4} bg="green.100" key={name}>
<Text>{name}</Text>
</Center>
))}
</Grid>
</ChakraProvider>
);
};
export default Demo;