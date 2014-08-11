chainit3

Turn an asynchronous JavaScript api into an asynchronous chainable JavaScript api.

This is a fork of chainit, with more work into getting a well-defined behavior of the transformation.

usage

function MyApi ( ) {} MyApi.prototype.method1 = function ( cb ) {cb()} MyApi.prototype.method2 = function ( cb ) {cb()} var chainit = require ( 'chainit' ); var MyChainApi = chainit(MyApi); var obj = new MyChainApi(); obj .method1() .method2() .method1( function ( /* args */ ) { this .method1(); }) .method2();

Adding or overriding methods

Adding and overriding methods works at both prototype level and instance level.

You must use chainit.add(chain, methodName, method) , since direct assignations won't wrap your method properly.

function MyApi ( ) {} MyApi.prototype.method1 = function ( cb ) {cb()} MyApi.prototype.method2 = function ( cb ) {cb()} var chainit = require ( 'chainit' ); var MyChainApi = chainit(MyApi); var obj = new MyChainApi(); chainit.add(obj, 'method1' , function ( cb ) { cb() }); obj .method1() .method2(); chainit.add(obj, 'method1' , MyApi.prototype.method1); chainit.add(MyChainApi, 'method1' , function ( cb ) { cb() }); var obj2 = new MyChainApi(); obj2.method1();

Like a state machine

It is also possible to have a custom function called immediately, in addition to the function that is queued:

chainit.add(obj, 'method1' , function queued1 ( sub, cb ) { }, function now1 ( sub ) { this .chainState = { one : true }; }); chainit.add(obj, 'method2' , function queued2 ( var1, var2, cb ) { }, function now2 ( var1, var2 ) { if (! this .chainState || ! this .chainState.one) throw new Error ( "method2 must be called after method1" ); this .chainState.one = false ; }); obj.method1(a, b).method2(a, b) obj.method1(a, b, function ( ) { this .method2(a, b); this .method2(a, b); });

The first function is pushed to the queue, the second function is called immediately.

The second function can set this.chainState = someObject and the queued function will be able to access that object.

this.chainState reference is copied to the next queued (and immediate if any) functions: this behavior allows queued functions to get information about which functions were queued before or after them.

error handling

Upon error, execution is stopped and the nearest callback is called, or the error is thrown:

obj .method1() .methodError() .notactuallycalled( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Uncaught errors are also caught and handled the same way - which adds some safety to the original API.

variable length arguments

Methods that have a variable number of arguments require special handling. It is advised to define those methods with the smallest number of required arguments:

function ( uri, cb ) { var opts = {}; if ( typeof cb != "function" ) { opts = cb; cb = arguments [ 2 ]; } }

This automatically excludes the case where the function can accept (uri, myfun, cb) with myfun as an optional argument. This is actually a good thing because it prevents undefined behavior.

features

Features:

supports async apis

supports (crazy) nested calls

supports static and prototype methods

preserves nested calls order

preserves context in cb()

preserves cb(args)

stops execution on error

propagates error to the nearest callback

throws error if no callback can handle it

supports method(fun, cb) signatures

supports process.nextTick(cb)

supports setTimeout(cb)

supports methods redifinition

supports adding new methods

fully tested! local: npm install -g mocha && mocha , saucelabs: npm test

mixing async/sync apis

There is no easy way to mix sync/async chainable apis because there is no way to differenciate sync/async calls.

obj .asyncMethod() .syncMethod()

We cannot know that syncMethod is synchronous and that we do not need to wait for a callback to be called to continue.

Either your api is fully asynchronous and every method takes a callback.

Either your api is fully synchronous. If you want synchronous support, make a pull request adding chainit.sync(Constructor) .

credits

This module is using jessetane/queue.

A chainable api is queueing methods and reordering calls, so we use a queue.

This module was built to replace the chainable api from webdriverjs.

It is now used by more modules and is maintained with general use in mind now.