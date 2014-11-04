Chaikin's smoothing algorithm for 2D polylines.

var smooth = require ( 'chaikin-smooth' ) var path = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 25 , 25 ], [ 13 , 13 ] ] var smoothedPath = smooth(path)

The result will be:

[ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 6.25 , 6.25 ], [ 18.75 , 18.75 ], [ 22 , 22 ], [ 16 , 16 ], [ 13 , 13 ] ]

Usage

Performs the smoothing algorithm on the specified path, returning a list populated with the additional smoothed points. If the input path has a length of <= 2, the result will be a new array with the same points as the input.

If output is provided, it will push the points onto the specified path instead of creating a new one. This is useful to build a smooth polyline out of several inputs, or to re-use arrays to avoid GC thrashing. If reusing, you should clear the path first to zero-length.

Note: This uses a strict array test, so it is safe to use map and other array functions on it:

var smoothedPaths = paths.map(smooth)

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.