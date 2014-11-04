Chaikin's smoothing algorithm for 2D polylines.
var smooth = require('chaikin-smooth')
var path = [ [0, 0], [25, 25], [13, 13] ]
var smoothedPath = smooth(path)
The result will be:
[ [ 0, 0 ],
[ 6.25, 6.25 ],
[ 18.75, 18.75 ],
[ 22, 22 ],
[ 16, 16 ],
[ 13, 13 ] ]
smooth(path[, output])
Performs the smoothing algorithm on the specified path, returning a list populated with the additional smoothed points. If the input path has a length of <= 2, the result will be a new array with the same points as the input.
If
output is provided, it will push the points onto the specified path instead of creating a new one. This is useful to build a smooth polyline out of several inputs, or to re-use arrays to avoid GC thrashing. If reusing, you should clear the path first to zero-length.
Note: This uses a strict array test, so it is safe to use
map and other array functions on it:
var smoothedPaths = paths.map(smooth)
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.