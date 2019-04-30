openbase logo
cw

chai-webdriverio

by Marco de Jongh
1.0.0 (see all)

Chai assertions for use with webdriverio

Readme

chai-webdriverio Travis badge Greenkeeper badge

Provides webdriverio sugar for the Chai assertion library. Allows you to create expressive integration tests:

expect('.frequency-field').to.have.text('One time')
expect('.toggle-pane').to.not.be.displayed()

What sorts of assertions can we make?

All assertions start with a WebdriverIO-compatible selector, for example:

  • expect('.list') (CSS selector)
  • expect('a[href=http://google.com]') (CSS Selector)
  • expect('//BODY/DIV[6]/DIV[1]') (XPath selector)
  • expect('a*=Save') (Text selector)

Then, we can add our assertion to the chain.

  • expect(selector).to.be.there() - Test whether [at least one] matching element exists in the DOM
  • expect(selector).to.be.displayed() - Test whether or not [at least one] matching element is displayed
  • expect(selector).to.have.text('string') - Test the text value of the selected element(s) against supplied string. Succeeds if at least one element matches exactly
  • expect(selector).to.have.text(/regex/) - Test the text value of the selected element(s) against the supplied regular expression. Succeeds if at least one element matches
  • expect(selector).to.have.count(number) - Test how many elements exist in the DOM with the supplied selector
  • expect(selector).to.have.value('x') - Test that [at least one] selected element has the given value
  • expect(selector).to.have.focus() - Test that [at least one] selected element has focus

You can also always add a not in there to negate the assertion:

  • expect(selector).not.to.have.text('property')

Setup

Setup is pretty easy. Just:

var chai = require('chai');
var chaiWebdriver = require('chai-webdriverio').default;
chai.use(chaiWebdriver(browser));

// And you're good to go!
browser.url('http://github.com');
chai.expect('#site-container h1.heading').to.not.contain.text("I'm a kitty!");

Default Wait Time

As an optional argument to the initializer, you can add an options object in this format:

var options = {defaultWait: 500} // 500ms
chai.use(chaiWebdriver(browser, options));

The defaultWait parameter will cause chai-webdriverio to wait the specified number of milliseconds for a given selector to appear before failing (if it is not yet present on the page). You can use immediately to skip this default wait time:

expect(selector).to.immediately.have.text('string'); // fails immediately if element is not found

Beware: For immediately to work, your implicit wait time in WebdriverIO must be set to 0. The immediately flag has no way to skip WebdriverIO's implicit wait.

Compatability

WebdriverIO

WebdriverIO versionCompatible chai-webdriverio version
5.x.x>= 1.0.0
4.x.x0.4.3

Node.js

chai-webdriverio version >= 1.0.0 requires Node.js 8.x

Contributing

so easy.

npm                # download the necessary development dependencies
npm transpile      # compile ES6 into javascript
npm test           # build and run the specs

Contributors:

  • @mltsy : exist, text assertions, documentation & test adjustments

License

Apache 2.0

Thanks

Thanks to goodeggs for creating: chai-webdriver which inspired this module.

