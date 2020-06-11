Provides selenium-webdriver sugar for the Chai assertion library. Allows you to create expressive integration tests:
expect('.frequency-field').dom.to.contain.text('One time')
expect('.toggle-pane').dom.to.not.be.visible()
All assertions start with a Sizzle-compatible css selector, for example:
expect('.list')
expect('div > h1')
expect('a[href=http://google.com]')
Then we add the dom flag, like so:
expect(selector).dom
Finally, we can add our assertion to the chain.
expect(selector).dom.to.have.text('string') - Test the text value of the dom against supplied string. Exact matches only.
expect(selector).dom.to.contain.text('string') - Test the text value of the dom against supplied string. Partial matches allowed.
expect(selector).dom.to.match(/regex/) - Test the text value of the dom against the regular expression.
expect(selector).dom.to.have.text(/regex/) - Test the text value of the dom against the regular expression. (Same as
match above).
expect(selector).dom.to.be.visible() - Check whether or not the element is being rendered
expect(selector).dom.to.be.disabled() - Check whether or not the form element is disabled
expect(selector).dom.to.have.count(number) - Test how many elements exist in the dom with the supplied selector
expect(selector).dom.to.have.style('property', 'value') - Test the CSS style of the element. Exact matches only, unfortunately, for now.
expect(selector).dom.to.have.value('string') - Test the value of a form field against supplied string.
expect(selector).dom.to.have.htmlClass('warning') - Tests that the element has
warning as one of its class attributes.
expect(selector).dom.to.have.attribute('attribute', 'value') - Test an element's
attribute against
value as an exact match. By omitting
value test simply checks for existance of attribute.
expect(selector).dom.to.have.attribute('attribute', /regex/) - Test an element's
attribute against a regular expresssion.
You can also always add a
not in there to negate the assertion:
expect(selector).dom.not.to.have.style('property', 'value')
Note that all these assertions are presumed to be asynchronous (using selenium-webdriver's promise chain). They can all take callbacks, or be chained with promises. For example:
expect(selector).dom.to.have.text('string', function(){...})
expect(selector).dom.to.have.text('string').then(function(){...})
Setup is pretty easy. Just:
// Start with a webdriver instance:
var sw = require('selenium-webdriver');
var driver = new sw.Builder()
.withCapabilities(sw.Capabilities.chrome())
.build()
// And then...
var chai = require('chai');
var chaiWebdriver = require('chai-webdriver');
chai.use(chaiWebdriver(driver));
// And you're good to go!
driver.get('http://github.com');
chai.expect('#site-container h1.heading').dom.to.not.contain.text("I'm a kitty!");
so easy.
npm install # download the necessary development dependencies
npm run-script build # compile coffee-script into javascript
npm test # build and run the specs
MIT.