Provides selenium-webdriver sugar for the Chai assertion library. Allows you to create expressive integration tests:

expect( '.frequency-field' ).dom.to.contain.text( 'One time' ) expect( '.toggle-pane' ).dom.to.not.be.visible()

What sorts of assertions can we make?

All assertions start with a Sizzle-compatible css selector, for example:

expect('.list')

expect('div > h1')

expect('a[href=http://google.com]')

Then we add the dom flag, like so:

expect(selector).dom

Finally, we can add our assertion to the chain.

expect(selector).dom.to.have.text('string') - Test the text value of the dom against supplied string. Exact matches only.

expect(selector).dom.to.contain.text('string') - Test the text value of the dom against supplied string. Partial matches allowed.

expect(selector).dom.to.match(/regex/) - Test the text value of the dom against the regular expression.

expect(selector).dom.to.have.text(/regex/) - Test the text value of the dom against the regular expression. (Same as match above).

expect(selector).dom.to.be.visible() - Check whether or not the element is being rendered

expect(selector).dom.to.be.disabled() - Check whether or not the form element is disabled

expect(selector).dom.to.have.count(number) - Test how many elements exist in the dom with the supplied selector

expect(selector).dom.to.have.style('property', 'value') - Test the CSS style of the element. Exact matches only, unfortunately, for now.

expect(selector).dom.to.have.value('string') - Test the value of a form field against supplied string.

expect(selector).dom.to.have.htmlClass('warning') - Tests that the element has warning as one of its class attributes.

expect(selector).dom.to.have.attribute('attribute', 'value') - Test an element's attribute against value as an exact match. By omitting value test simply checks for existance of attribute.

expect(selector).dom.to.have.attribute('attribute', /regex/) - Test an element's attribute against a regular expresssion.

You can also always add a not in there to negate the assertion:

expect(selector).dom.not.to.have.style('property', 'value')

Asynchronous flow

Note that all these assertions are presumed to be asynchronous (using selenium-webdriver's promise chain). They can all take callbacks, or be chained with promises. For example:

expect(selector).dom.to.have.text('string', function(){...})

expect(selector).dom.to.have.text('string').then(function(){...})

Setup

Setup is pretty easy. Just:

var sw = require ( 'selenium-webdriver' ); var driver = new sw.Builder() .withCapabilities(sw.Capabilities.chrome()) .build() var chai = require ( 'chai' ); var chaiWebdriver = require ( 'chai-webdriver' ); chai.use(chaiWebdriver(driver)); driver.get( 'http://github.com' ); chai.expect( '#site-container h1.heading' ).dom.to.not.contain.text( "I'm a kitty!" );

Contributing

so easy.

npm install npm run-script build npm test

License

MIT.