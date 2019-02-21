Matchers for chai to help with common string comparison assertions.
<script src="chai.js"></script>
<script src="chai-string.js"></script>
var chai = require('chai');
chai.use(require('chai-string'));
All assertions are defined for both the BDD and TDD syntax but some aliases exist to make the assertions look good with both styles.
var d1 = 'abcdef',
d2 = 'abc';
d1.should.startWith.d2
expect(d1).to.startsWith(d2)
assert.startsWith(d1, d2)
assert.startsWith('abcdef', 'abc');
expect('abcdef').to.startsWith('abc');
'abcdef'.should.startWith('abc');
assert.endsWith('abcdef', 'def');
expect('abcdef').to.endsWith('def');
'abcdef'.should.endWith('def');
assert.equalIgnoreCase('abcdef', 'AbCdEf');
expect('abcdef').to.equalIgnoreCase('AbCdEf');
assert.equalIgnoreSpaces('abcdef', 'a\nb\tc\r d ef');
expect('abcdef').to.equalIgnoreSpaces('a\nb\tc\r d ef');
assert.containIgnoreSpaces('abcdefgh', 'a\nb\tc\r d ef');
expect('abcdefgh').to.containIgnoreSpaces('a\nb\tc\r d ef');
assert.containIgnoreCase('abcdefgh', 'AbcDefGH');
expect('abcdefgh').to.containIgnoreCase('AbcDefGH');
'abcdef'.should.containIgnoreCase('cDe');
assert.singleLine('abcdef');
expect('abcdef').to.be.singleLine();
assert.reverseOf('abcdef', 'fedcba');
expect('abcdef').to.be.reverseOf('fedcba');
assert.palindrome('abccba');
expect('abccba').to.be.palindrome();
assert.entriesCount('abcabd', 'ab', 2);
expect('abcabd').to.have.entriesCount('ab', 2);
assert.indexOf('abcabd', 'ab', 0);
expect('abcabd').to.have.indexOf('ab', 0);
Thanks to the chai-datetime module for giving me an idea for how to structure and test a chai plugin.