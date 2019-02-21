Matchers for chai to help with common string comparison assertions.

Usage

Browser

< script src = "chai.js" > </ script > < script src = "chai-string.js" > </ script >

Server

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); chai.use( require ( 'chai-string' ));

Assertions

startsWith/startWith

endsWith/endWith

equalIgnoreCase

equalIgnoreSpaces

containIgnoreSpaces

containIgnoreCase

singleLine

reverseOf

palindrome

entriesCount

indexOf

All assertions are defined for both the BDD and TDD syntax but some aliases exist to make the assertions look good with both styles.

var d1 = 'abcdef' , d2 = 'abc' ; d1.should.startWith.d2 expect(d1).to.startsWith(d2) assert.startsWith(d1, d2)

assert.startsWith( 'abcdef' , 'abc' ); expect( 'abcdef' ).to.startsWith( 'abc' ); 'abcdef' .should.startWith( 'abc' );

assert.endsWith( 'abcdef' , 'def' ); expect( 'abcdef' ).to.endsWith( 'def' ); 'abcdef' .should.endWith( 'def' );

equalIgnoreCase

assert.equalIgnoreCase( 'abcdef' , 'AbCdEf' ); expect( 'abcdef' ).to.equalIgnoreCase( 'AbCdEf' );

equalIgnoreSpaces

assert.equalIgnoreSpaces( 'abcdef' , 'a

b\tc\r d ef' ); expect( 'abcdef' ).to.equalIgnoreSpaces( 'a

b\tc\r d ef' );

containIgnoreSpaces

assert.containIgnoreSpaces( 'abcdefgh' , 'a

b\tc\r d ef' ); expect( 'abcdefgh' ).to.containIgnoreSpaces( 'a

b\tc\r d ef' );

containIgnoreCase

assert.containIgnoreCase( 'abcdefgh' , 'AbcDefGH' ); expect( 'abcdefgh' ).to.containIgnoreCase( 'AbcDefGH' ); 'abcdef' .should.containIgnoreCase( 'cDe' );

singleLine

assert.singleLine( 'abcdef' ); expect( 'abcdef' ).to.be.singleLine();

reverseOf

assert.reverseOf( 'abcdef' , 'fedcba' ); expect( 'abcdef' ).to.be.reverseOf( 'fedcba' );

palindrome

assert.palindrome( 'abccba' ); expect( 'abccba' ).to.be.palindrome();

entriesCount

assert.entriesCount( 'abcabd' , 'ab' , 2 ); expect( 'abcabd' ).to.have.entriesCount( 'ab' , 2 );

indexOf

assert.indexOf( 'abcabd' , 'ab' , 0 ); expect( 'abcabd' ).to.have.indexOf( 'ab' , 0 );

Thanks

Thanks to the chai-datetime module for giving me an idea for how to structure and test a chai plugin.