chai-roughly

by Tobias Bieniek
1.0.0 (see all)

deep equals assertions with tolerance for chai

Overview

1.9K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

chai-roughly

deep equals assertions with tolerance for chai

Installation

npm install --save-dev chai-roughly

Usage

After importing chai add the following code to use chai-roughly assertions:

var chai = require('chai');
var expect = chai.expect;

chai.use(require('chai-roughly'));

Now you can use the expect(...).to.roughly.deep.equal(...) chain for deep equals assertions with tolerance for numbers. The default tolerance is 1e-6 and can be overwritten by using e.g. expect(...).to.roughly(0.001).deep.equal(...).

it('works', function() {
  expect({ value: 42 }).to.roughly.deep.equal({ value: 41.9999999 });
});

License

chai-roughly is licensed under the MIT License.

