deep equals assertions with tolerance for chai

Installation

npm install --save-dev chai-roughly

Usage

After importing chai add the following code to use chai-roughly assertions:

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); var expect = chai.expect; chai.use( require ( 'chai-roughly' ));

Now you can use the expect(...).to.roughly.deep.equal(...) chain for deep equals assertions with tolerance for numbers. The default tolerance is 1e-6 and can be overwritten by using e.g. expect(...).to.roughly(0.001).deep.equal(...) .

it( 'works' , function ( ) { expect({ value : 42 }).to.roughly.deep.equal({ value : 41.9999999 }); });

License

chai-roughly is licensed under the MIT License.