deep equals assertions with tolerance for chai
npm install --save-dev chai-roughly
After importing
chai add the following code to use
chai-roughly assertions:
var chai = require('chai');
var expect = chai.expect;
chai.use(require('chai-roughly'));
Now you can use the
expect(...).to.roughly.deep.equal(...) chain for deep
equals assertions with tolerance for numbers. The default tolerance is
1e-6
and can be overwritten by using e.g.
expect(...).to.roughly(0.001).deep.equal(...).
it('works', function() {
expect({ value: 42 }).to.roughly.deep.equal({ value: 41.9999999 });
});
chai-roughly is licensed under the MIT License.