chai-react is an extension to the chai assertion library that provides a set of React-specific assertions.

rquery

Although chai-react is still a great tool for making assertions on components themselves, it started getting a little bloated by trying to solve two problems at once: React tree traversal and tree assertions.

A new library called rquery makes a better attempt at focusing on React tree traversal, and leaving assertions to chai-react . It provides an interface similar to jQuery for traversing rendered React trees. Use rquery to traverse your component's tree, and then chai-react to make assertions on that traversal.

Example:

var $component = $R(component); expect($component.find( 'MyComponent' )[ 0 ]).to.have.prop( 'something' ); expect($component.find( 'div' )[ 0 ]).to.have.prop( 'id' , 'abc' ); expect($component.find( '.save-notice' )).to.have.length( 0 ); $component.find( 'button.save' ).click(); expect($component.find( '.save-notice' )).to.have.length( 1 );

