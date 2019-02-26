openbase logo
chai-react

by Percy Hanna
4.0.0 (see all)

Chai assertions for React

Readme

Build Status

chai-react

chai-react is an extension to the chai assertion library that provides a set of React-specific assertions.

rquery

Although chai-react is still a great tool for making assertions on components themselves, it started getting a little bloated by trying to solve two problems at once: React tree traversal and tree assertions.

A new library called rquery makes a better attempt at focusing on React tree traversal, and leaving assertions to chai-react. It provides an interface similar to jQuery for traversing rendered React trees. Use rquery to traverse your component's tree, and then chai-react to make assertions on that traversal.

Example:

var $component = $R(component);
expect($component.find('MyComponent')[0]).to.have.prop('something');
expect($component.find('div')[0]).to.have.prop('id', 'abc');

// simulate events
expect($component.find('.save-notice')).to.have.length(0);
$component.find('button.save').click();
expect($component.find('.save-notice')).to.have.length(1);

Contributing

To run the test suite, run npm install (requires Node.js to be installed on your system), and open test/index.html in your web browser.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Andrew Hanna

MIT License (see the LICENSE file)

Credits

Thanks to John Firebaugh for providing chai-jquery, which served as a foundation for this plugin.

