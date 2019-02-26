chai-react is an extension to the chai assertion library that provides a set of React-specific assertions.
Although
chai-react is still a great tool for making assertions on components
themselves, it started getting a little bloated by trying to solve two problems
at once: React tree traversal and tree assertions.
A new library called
rquery makes a better
attempt at focusing on React tree traversal, and leaving assertions to
chai-react.
It provides an interface similar to jQuery for traversing rendered React trees. Use
rquery to traverse your component's tree, and then
chai-react to make assertions
on that traversal.
Example:
var $component = $R(component);
expect($component.find('MyComponent')[0]).to.have.prop('something');
expect($component.find('div')[0]).to.have.prop('id', 'abc');
// simulate events
expect($component.find('.save-notice')).to.have.length(0);
$component.find('button.save').click();
expect($component.find('.save-notice')).to.have.length(1);
To run the test suite, run
npm install (requires
Node.js to be installed on your system), and open
test/index.html in your web browser.
Copyright (c) 2014 Andrew Hanna
MIT License (see the LICENSE file)
Thanks to John Firebaugh for providing chai-jquery, which served as a foundation for this plugin.