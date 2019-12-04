npm install --save chai-properties

Properties matcher for chai

Make assertions that values have all the same attributes and values without asserting strict object equality.

include chai properties after chai:

< script src = "lodash.js" > </ script > < script src = "chai.js" > </ script > < script src = "chai-properties.js" > </ script >

have chai use chai-properties:

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); chai.use( require ( 'chai-properties' ));

Assertions

partially compare object attributes and values

var subject = { a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }; subject.should.have.properties({ a : 'a' }); subject.should.have.properties({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' }); subject.should.not.have.properties({ a : 'a' , z : 'z' }); subject.should.not.have.properties({ a : '1' }); expect(subject).to.have.properties({ a : 'a' }); expect(subject).to.have.properties({ a : 'a' , b : 'b' }); expect(subject).to.not.have.properties({ a : 'a' , z : 'z' }); expect(subject).to.not.have.properties({ a : '1' }); assert.haveProperties(subject, { a : 'a' }); assert.haveProperties(subject, { a : 'a' , b : 'b' }); assert.notHaveProperties(subject, { a : 'a' , z : 'z' }); assert.notHaveProperties(subject, { a : '1' });

Difference between expectation and actual result

properties assertion will show difference between expectation and actual result when asserion will fail.

var subject = { a : 'a' , b : 'b' , c : 'c' }; expect(subject).to.have.properties({ a : 'a' , b : 'c' });