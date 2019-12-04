npm install --save chai-properties
Properties matcher for chai
Make assertions that values have all the same attributes and values without asserting strict object equality.
include chai properties after chai:
<script src="lodash.js"></script>
<script src="chai.js"></script>
<script src="chai-properties.js"></script>
have chai use chai-properties:
var chai = require('chai');
chai.use(require('chai-properties'));
partially compare object attributes and values
var subject = { a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c' };
subject.should.have.properties({ a: 'a' });
subject.should.have.properties({ a: 'a', b: 'b' });
subject.should.not.have.properties({ a: 'a', z: 'z' });
subject.should.not.have.properties({ a: '1' });
expect(subject).to.have.properties({ a: 'a' });
expect(subject).to.have.properties({ a: 'a', b: 'b' });
expect(subject).to.not.have.properties({ a: 'a', z: 'z' });
expect(subject).to.not.have.properties({ a: '1' });
assert.haveProperties(subject, { a: 'a' });
assert.haveProperties(subject, { a: 'a', b: 'b' });
assert.notHaveProperties(subject, { a: 'a', z: 'z' });
assert.notHaveProperties(subject, { a: '1' });
properties assertion will show difference between expectation and actual result when asserion will fail.
var subject = { a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c' };
expect(subject).to.have.properties({ a: 'a', b: 'c' });
AssertionError: expected { a: 'a', b: 'b', c: 'c' }
to have properties { a: 'a', b: 'c' }, but found { a: 'a', b: 'b' }
+ expected - actual
{
"a": "a"
- "b": "b"
- "c": "c"
+ "b": "c"
}