openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cps

chai-passport-strategy

by Jared Hanson
3.0.0 (see all)

Helpers for testing Passport strategies with the Chai assertion library.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chai-passport-strategy

Helpers for testing Passport strategies with the Chai assertion library.

Install

$ npm install chai-passport-strategy

Usage

Use Plugin

Use this plugin as you would all other Chai plugins:

var chai = require('chai');

chai.use(require('chai-passport-strategy'));

Implement Test Cases

Once used, the chai.passport.use helper function will be available to set up a test case which places a Passport strategy under test.

The helper returns a wrapper on which callbacks are registered to be executed when the strategy invokes its final action function. The callbacks correspond to Passport's strategy API: success(), fail(), redirect(), pass(), and error(). If the strategy invokes an action that doesn't have a registered callback, the test helper will automatically throw an exception.

For example, a Mocha test case that tests a strategy which implements bearer token authentication:

it('should authenticate request with token in header', function(done) {
  chai.passport.use(new Strategy(function(token, cb) {
      expect(token).to.equal('mF_9.B5f-4.1JqM');
      return cb(null, { id: '248289761001' }, { scope: [ 'profile', 'email' ] });
    }))
    .request(function(req) {
      req.headers['authorization'] = 'Bearer mF_9.B5f-4.1JqM';
    })
    .success(function(user, info) {
      expect(user).to.deep.equal({ id: '248289761001' });
      expect(info).to.deep.equal({ scope: [ 'profile', 'email' ] });
      done();
    })
    .authenticate();
});

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013-2021 Jared Hanson [https://www.jaredhanson.me/](https://www.jaredhanson.me/)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial