Helpers for testing Passport strategies with the Chai assertion library.

Install

npm install chai-passport-strategy

Usage

Use Plugin

Use this plugin as you would all other Chai plugins:

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); chai.use( require ( 'chai-passport-strategy' ));

Implement Test Cases

Once used, the chai.passport.use helper function will be available to set up a test case which places a Passport strategy under test.

The helper returns a wrapper on which callbacks are registered to be executed when the strategy invokes its final action function. The callbacks correspond to Passport's strategy API: success() , fail() , redirect() , pass() , and error() . If the strategy invokes an action that doesn't have a registered callback, the test helper will automatically throw an exception.

For example, a Mocha test case that tests a strategy which implements bearer token authentication:

it( 'should authenticate request with token in header' , function ( done ) { chai.passport.use( new Strategy( function ( token, cb ) { expect(token).to.equal( 'mF_9.B5f-4.1JqM' ); return cb( null , { id : '248289761001' }, { scope : [ 'profile' , 'email' ] }); })) .request( function ( req ) { req.headers[ 'authorization' ] = 'Bearer mF_9.B5f-4.1JqM' ; }) .success( function ( user, info ) { expect(user).to.deep.equal({ id : '248289761001' }); expect(info).to.deep.equal({ scope : [ 'profile' , 'email' ] }); done(); }) .authenticate(); });

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2013-2021 Jared Hanson [https://www.jaredhanson.me/](https://www.jaredhanson.me/)