Helpers for testing Passport strategies with the Chai assertion library.
$ npm install chai-passport-strategy
Use this plugin as you would all other Chai plugins:
var chai = require('chai');
chai.use(require('chai-passport-strategy'));
Once used, the
chai.passport.use helper function will be available to set up
a test case which places a Passport strategy under test.
The helper returns a wrapper on which callbacks are registered to be executed
when the strategy invokes its final action function. The callbacks correspond
to Passport's strategy API:
success(),
fail(),
redirect(),
pass(), and
error(). If the strategy invokes an action that doesn't have a registered
callback, the test helper will automatically throw an exception.
For example, a Mocha test case that tests a strategy which implements bearer token authentication:
it('should authenticate request with token in header', function(done) {
chai.passport.use(new Strategy(function(token, cb) {
expect(token).to.equal('mF_9.B5f-4.1JqM');
return cb(null, { id: '248289761001' }, { scope: [ 'profile', 'email' ] });
}))
.request(function(req) {
req.headers['authorization'] = 'Bearer mF_9.B5f-4.1JqM';
})
.success(function(user, info) {
expect(user).to.deep.equal({ id: '248289761001' });
expect(info).to.deep.equal({ scope: [ 'profile', 'email' ] });
done();
})
.authenticate();
});
Copyright (c) 2013-2021 Jared Hanson [https://www.jaredhanson.me/](https://www.jaredhanson.me/)