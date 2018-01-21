A JSON matcher for chai. This is really useful when you are testing API and want to ignore some attributes like: updatedAt, createdAt, id.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev chai-like

Assertions

Compare two JSON and ignore some keys based on expectation.

var object = { id : 1 , name : 'test' , updatedAt : 'now' }; object.should.like({ name : 'test' }); object.should.not.like({ name : 'test1' });

Deeply compare.

var object = { id : 1 , name : 'test' , product : { id : 1 , name : 'product' }, updatedAt : 'now' }; object.should.like({ name : 'test' , product : { name : 'product' } }); object.should.not.like({ name : 'test' , product : { name : 'product1' } });

Compare array.

var array = [{ id : 1 , name : 'test' , product : { id : 1 , name : 'product' }, updatedAt : 'now' }]; array.should.like([{ name : 'test' , product : { name : 'product' } }]); array.should.not.like([{ name : 'test' , product : { name : 'product1' } }]);

Compare JSON with an array sub node.

var object = { id : 1 , name : 'test' , products : [{ id : 1 , name : 'product' }], updatedAt : 'now' }; object.should.like({ name : 'test' , products : [{ name : 'product' }] }); object.should.not.like({ name : 'test' , products : [{ name : 'product1' }] });

Plugins

You can extend chai-like with plugins as below format:

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); var like = require ( 'chai-like' ); var numberStringPlugin = { match : function ( object ) { return ! isNaN ( Number (object)); }, assert : function ( object, expected ) { return object === Number (expected); } }; like.extend(numberStringPlugin); chai.use(like);

Then we can assert as below:

var object = { number : 123 }; object.should.like({ number : '123' }); object.should.not.like({ number : 'not a number' });

Plugin for testing strings with RegExp

If some strings require fuzzy matching we can do this with a plugin as follows:

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); var like = require ( 'chai-like' ); var regexPlugin = like.extend({ match : function ( object, expected ) { return typeof object === 'string' && expected instanceof RegExp ; }, assert : function ( object, expected ) { return expected.test(object); } }); like.extend(regexPlugin); chai.use(like);

Then we can assert as below: