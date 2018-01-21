A JSON matcher for chai. This is really useful when you are testing API and want to ignore some attributes like: updatedAt, createdAt, id.
Install with npm
npm install --save-dev chai-like
Compare two JSON and ignore some keys based on expectation.
var object = {
id: 1,
name: 'test',
updatedAt: 'now'
};
object.should.like({
name: 'test'
});
object.should.not.like({
name: 'test1'
});
Deeply compare.
var object = {
id: 1,
name: 'test',
product: {
id: 1,
name: 'product'
},
updatedAt: 'now'
};
object.should.like({
name: 'test',
product: {
name: 'product'
}
});
object.should.not.like({
name: 'test',
product: {
name: 'product1'
}
});
Compare array.
var array = [{
id: 1,
name: 'test',
product: {
id: 1,
name: 'product'
},
updatedAt: 'now'
}];
array.should.like([{
name: 'test',
product: {
name: 'product'
}
}]);
array.should.not.like([{
name: 'test',
product: {
name: 'product1'
}
}]);
Compare JSON with an array sub node.
var object = {
id: 1,
name: 'test',
products: [{
id: 1,
name: 'product'
}],
updatedAt: 'now'
};
object.should.like({
name: 'test',
products: [{
name: 'product'
}]
});
object.should.not.like({
name: 'test',
products: [{
name: 'product1'
}]
});
You can extend chai-like with plugins as below format:
var chai = require('chai');
var like = require('chai-like');
var numberStringPlugin = {
match: function(object) {
return !isNaN(Number(object));
},
assert: function(object, expected) {
return object === Number(expected);
}
};
like.extend(numberStringPlugin);
chai.use(like);
Then we can assert as below:
var object = {
number: 123
};
object.should.like({
number: '123'
});
object.should.not.like({
number: 'not a number'
});
If some strings require fuzzy matching we can do this with a plugin as follows:
var chai = require('chai');
var like = require('chai-like');
var regexPlugin = like.extend({
match: function(object, expected) {
return typeof object === 'string' && expected instanceof RegExp;
},
assert: function(object, expected) {
return expected.test(object);
}
});
like.extend(regexPlugin);
chai.use(like);
Then we can assert as below:
var object = {
text: 'the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog'
};
object.should.like({
text: /.* jumps over .*/
});
object.should.not.like({
text: /\d/
});