chai-jsx

by Cameron Knight
1.0.1 (see all)

JSX React Element assertions for chai

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

chai-jsx

JSX React Element assertions for chai. Thin wrapper around react-element-to-jsx-string.

Compare different React elements:

expect(<Component />).jsx.to.equal(<Component />);
expect(<Component />).jsx.to.not.equal(<Component prop={value} />);
expect(<Component />).jsx.to.not.equal(<OtherComponent />);
expect(<Component />).jsx.to.not.equal(<div />);
expect(<Component><div /></Component>).jsx.to.equal(<Component><div /></Component>);
expect(<Component><div /></Component>).jsx.to.not.equal(<Component><span /></Component>);

Check for inclusion of child elements:

expect(<Parent><Child /></Parent>).jsx.to.include(<Child />);

Installation

This is a addon plugin for the Chai Assertion Library. Install via npm.

npm install chai-jsx

Plugin

Use this plugin as you would all other Chai plugins.

var chai = require('chai')
  , chaiJsx = require('chai-jsx');

chai.use(chaiJsx);

