JSX React Element assertions for chai. Thin wrapper around react-element-to-jsx-string.

Compare different React elements:

expect(<Component />).jsx.to.equal(<Component />); expect(<Component />).jsx.to.not.equal(<Component prop={value} />); expect(<Component />).jsx.to.not.equal(<OtherComponent />); expect(<Component />).jsx.to.not.equal(<div />); expect(<Component><div /></Component>).jsx.to.equal(<Component><div /></Component>); expect(<Component><div /></Component>).jsx.to.not.equal(<Component><span /></Component>);

Check for inclusion of child elements:

expect( < Parent > < Child /> </ Parent > ).jsx.to.include( < Child /> );

Installation

This is a addon plugin for the Chai Assertion Library. Install via npm.

npm install chai-jsx

Plugin

Use this plugin as you would all other Chai plugins.