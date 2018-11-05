chai-jquery is an extension to the chai assertion library that provides a set of jQuery-specific assertions.
Include
chai-jquery.js in your test file, after
jquery.js and
chai.js (version 1.0.0-rc1 or later):
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="chai.js"></script>
<script src="chai-jquery.js"></script>
Note that
jquery.js and
chai.js can be inserted one before another (order does not matter here).
Use the assertions with chai's
expect or
should assertions.
attr(name[, value])
Assert that the first element of the selection has the given attribute, using
.attr().
Optionally, assert a particular value as well. The return value is available for chaining.
$('#header').should.have.attr('foo');
expect($('body')).to.have.attr('foo', 'bar');
expect($('body')).to.have.attr('foo').match(/bar/);
prop(name[, value])
Assert that the first element of the selection has the given property, using
.prop().
Optionally, assert a particular value as well. The return value is available for chaining.
$('#header').should.have.prop('disabled');
expect($('body')).to.have.prop('disabled', false);
expect($('body')).to.have.prop('value').match(/bar/);
css(name[, value])
Assert that the first element of the selection has the given CSS property, using
.css().
Optionally, assert the computed value as well. The return value is available for chaining.
$('#header').should.have.css('background');
expect($('body')).to.have.css('background-color', 'rgb(0, 0, 0)');
expect($('body')).to.have.css('font-family').match(/sans-serif/);
data(name[, value])
Assert that the first element of the selection has the given data value, using
.data().
Optionally, assert a particular value as well. The return value is available for chaining.
$('#header').should.have.data('foo');
expect($('body')).to.have.data('foo', 'bar');
expect($('body')).to.have.data('foo').match(/bar/);
class(className)
Assert that the first element of the selection has the given class, using
.hasClass().
$('#header').should.have.class('foo');
expect($('body')).to.have.class('foo');
id(id)
Assert that the first element of the selection has the given id, using
.attr('id').
$('.header').should.have.id('#main');
expect($('body')).to.have.id('foo');
html(html)
Assert that the html of the first element of the selection is equal to the given html, using
.html().
$('.name').should.have.html('<em>John Doe</em>');
expect($('#title')).to.have.html('Chai Tea');
text(text)
Assert that the text of the first element of the selection is equal to the given text, using
.text().
$('.name').should.have.text('John Doe');
expect($('#title')).to.have.text('Chai Tea');
value(value)
Assert that the first element of the selection has the given value, using
.val().
$('.name').should.have.value('John Doe');
expect($('.year')).to.have.value('2012');
visible
Assert that at least one element of the selection is visible, using
.is(':visible').
$('.name').should.be.visible;
expect($('.year')).to.be.visible;
hidden
Assert that at least one element of the selection is hidden, using
.is(':hidden').
$('.name').should.be.hidden;
expect($('.year')).to.be.hidden;
selected
Assert that at least one element of the selection is selected, using
.is(':selected').
$('option').should.be.selected;
expect($('option')).not.to.be.selected;
checked
Assert that at least one element of the selection is checked, using
.is(':checked').
$('.checked').should.be.checked;
expect($('input')).not.to.be.checked;
enabled
Assert that at least one element of the selection is enabled, using
.is(':enabled').
$('.enabled').should.be.enabled;
expect($('enabled')).to.be.enabled;
disabled
Assert that at least one element of the selection is disabled, using
.is(':disabled').
$('.disabled').should.be.disabled;
expect($('input')).not.to.be.disabled;
empty
Assert that at least one element of the selection is empty, using
.is(':empty').
If the object asserted against is not a jQuery object, the original implementation will be called.
$('.empty').should.be.empty;
expect($('body')).not.to.be.empty;
exist
Assert that the selection is not empty. Note that this overrides the built-in chai assertion. If the object asserted against is not a jQuery object, the original implementation will be called.
$('#exists').should.exist;
expect($('#nonexistent')).not.to.exist;
match(selector)
Assert that the selection matches a given selector, using
.is(). Note that this overrides
the built-in chai assertion. If the object asserted against is not a jQuery object, the original implementation will be called.
$('input').should.match('#foo');
expect($('#empty')).to.match(':empty');
contain(text)
Assert that the selection contains the given text, using
:contains().
If the object asserted against is not a jQuery object, or if
contain is not called as a function, the original
implementation will be called.
$('body').should.contain('text');
expect($('#content')).to.contain('text');
descendants(selector)
Assert that the selection contains at least one element which has a descendant matching the given selector,
using
.has().
$('body').should.have.descendants('h1');
expect($('#content')).to.have.descendants('div');
focus()
Assert that at least one element of the selection is visible. Note that this assertion does not use
.is(':focus').
It rather uses
$('.element').get(0) === document.activeElement, because of incompatibility of .is(':focus') in certain webkit browsers.
$('#focused').should.have.focus();
expect($('#nonfocused')).not.have.focus();
To run the test suite, run
npm install (requires
Node.js to be installed on your system), and open
test/index.html in your web browser.
Copyright (c) 2012 John Firebaugh
MIT License (see the LICENSE file)