chai-jquery is an extension to the chai assertion library that provides a set of jQuery-specific assertions.

Usage

Include chai-jquery.js in your test file, after jquery.js and chai.js (version 1.0.0-rc1 or later):

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "chai.js" > </ script > < script src = "chai-jquery.js" > </ script >

Note that jquery.js and chai.js can be inserted one before another (order does not matter here).

Use the assertions with chai's expect or should assertions.

Assertions

Assert that the first element of the selection has the given attribute, using .attr() . Optionally, assert a particular value as well. The return value is available for chaining.

$( '#header' ).should.have.attr( 'foo' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.attr( 'foo' , 'bar' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.attr( 'foo' ).match( /bar/ );

Assert that the first element of the selection has the given property, using .prop() . Optionally, assert a particular value as well. The return value is available for chaining.

$( '#header' ).should.have.prop( 'disabled' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.prop( 'disabled' , false ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.prop( 'value' ).match( /bar/ );

Assert that the first element of the selection has the given CSS property, using .css() . Optionally, assert the computed value as well. The return value is available for chaining.

$( '#header' ).should.have.css( 'background' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.css( 'background-color' , 'rgb(0, 0, 0)' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.css( 'font-family' ).match( /sans-serif/ );

Assert that the first element of the selection has the given data value, using .data() . Optionally, assert a particular value as well. The return value is available for chaining.

$( '#header' ).should.have.data( 'foo' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.data( 'foo' , 'bar' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.data( 'foo' ).match( /bar/ );

Assert that the first element of the selection has the given class, using .hasClass() .

$( '#header' ).should.have.class( 'foo' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.class( 'foo' );

Assert that the first element of the selection has the given id, using .attr('id') .

$( '.header' ).should.have.id( '#main' ); expect($( 'body' )).to.have.id( 'foo' );

Assert that the html of the first element of the selection is equal to the given html, using .html() .

$( '.name' ).should.have.html( '<em>John Doe</em>' ); expect($( '#title' )).to.have.html( 'Chai Tea' );

Assert that the text of the first element of the selection is equal to the given text, using .text() .

$( '.name' ).should.have.text( 'John Doe' ); expect($( '#title' )).to.have.text( 'Chai Tea' );

Assert that the first element of the selection has the given value, using .val() .

$( '.name' ).should.have.value( 'John Doe' ); expect($( '.year' )).to.have.value( '2012' );

visible

Assert that at least one element of the selection is visible, using .is(':visible') .

$( '.name' ).should.be.visible; expect($( '.year' )).to.be.visible;

hidden

Assert that at least one element of the selection is hidden, using .is(':hidden') .

$( '.name' ).should.be.hidden; expect($( '.year' )).to.be.hidden;

selected

Assert that at least one element of the selection is selected, using .is(':selected') .

$( 'option' ).should.be.selected; expect($( 'option' )).not.to.be.selected;

checked

Assert that at least one element of the selection is checked, using .is(':checked') .

$( '.checked' ).should.be.checked; expect($( 'input' )).not.to.be.checked;

enabled

Assert that at least one element of the selection is enabled, using .is(':enabled') .

$( '.enabled' ).should.be.enabled; expect($( 'enabled' )).to.be.enabled;

disabled

Assert that at least one element of the selection is disabled, using .is(':disabled') .

$( '.disabled' ).should.be.disabled; expect($( 'input' )).not.to.be.disabled;

empty

Assert that at least one element of the selection is empty, using .is(':empty') . If the object asserted against is not a jQuery object, the original implementation will be called.

$( '.empty' ).should.be.empty; expect($( 'body' )).not.to.be.empty;

exist

Assert that the selection is not empty. Note that this overrides the built-in chai assertion. If the object asserted against is not a jQuery object, the original implementation will be called.

$( '#exists' ).should.exist; expect($( '#nonexistent' )).not.to.exist;

Assert that the selection matches a given selector, using .is() . Note that this overrides the built-in chai assertion. If the object asserted against is not a jQuery object, the original implementation will be called.

$( 'input' ).should.match( '#foo' ); expect($( '#empty' )).to.match( ':empty' );

Assert that the selection contains the given text, using :contains() . If the object asserted against is not a jQuery object, or if contain is not called as a function, the original implementation will be called.

$( 'body' ).should.contain( 'text' ); expect($( '#content' )).to.contain( 'text' );

Assert that the selection contains at least one element which has a descendant matching the given selector, using .has() .

$( 'body' ).should.have.descendants( 'h1' ); expect($( '#content' )).to.have.descendants( 'div' );

Assert that at least one element of the selection is visible. Note that this assertion does not use .is(':focus') . It rather uses $('.element').get(0) === document.activeElement , because of incompatibility of .is(':focus') in certain webkit browsers.

$( '#focused' ).should.have.focus(); expect($( '#nonfocused' )).not.have.focus();

Contributing

To run the test suite, run npm install (requires Node.js to be installed on your system), and open test/index.html in your web browser.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 John Firebaugh

MIT License (see the LICENSE file)