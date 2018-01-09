chai-jq is an alternate plugin for the Chai assertion
library to provide jQuery-specific assertions.
You can install
chai-jq with the following package managers:
The integration notes discuss how to properly patch Chai with
the plugin in different environments (browser, AMD, Node.js). The
API documentation is a good starting point to learn how to use
chai-jq assertions in your tests.
The site's own test suites also provide a decent introduction to the API:
chai-jq works in your browser, with AMD/RequireJS, and in Node.js with
JsDom.
Standard Browser: To use in a standard HTML page, include
chai-jq.js
after Chai.
<script src="chai.js"></script>
<script src="chai-jq.js"></script>
AMD Browser: To use in a RequireJS/AMD page, require in
chai-jq and
inject it into Chai before your test imports / runners begin:
require(["chai", "chai-jq"], function (chai, plugin) {
// Inject plugin.
chai.use(plugin);
// Rest of your test code here...
});
Node.js / JsDom: To use in Node.js/JsDom, require in
chai-jq and
inject it into Chai before your test imports / runners begin:
var chai = require("chai");
var plugin = require("chai-jq");
// Inject plugin.
chai.use(plugin);
// Rest of test code here...
One slight difference from how assertions in
chai-jq work from Chai and other
plugins is the switching of object context for certain assertions, currently:
$attr
$prop
In general usage, the object under test (e.g., the thing wrapped in an
expect()) remains the current context, so you can do something like:
var $elem = $("<div id=\"hi\" foo=\"bar time\" />");
expect($elem)
// Assertion object is `$elem`
.to.have.$attr("id", "hi").and
// Assertion object is still `$elem`
.to.contain.$attr("foo", "bar");
In the above example, the jQuery object
$elem remains the object under
assertion for both
$attr calls. However, in the special case for one of the
enumerated assertions above where:
not) used in a chain.
Then, the object under assertion switches to the value of the effective
method called. So, taking our example again, and calling
$attr() without
an expected value, we would have:
var $elem = $("<div id=\"hi\" foo=\"bar time\" />");
expect($elem)
// Assertion object is `$elem`
.to.have.$attr("foo").and
// Assertion object now changed to `$attr()` value: `"bar time"`
.to.equal("bar time").and
.to.match(/^b/).and
.to.not.have.length(2);
In the above example here, the object under assertion becomes the string
"bar time" immediately after the call to
$attr("foo") with no expected
value.
$visible
$hidden
$val(expected, [message])
$class(expected, [message])
$attr(name, [expected], [message])
$data(name, [expected], [message])
$prop(name, [expected], [message])
$html(expected, [message])
$text(expected, [message])
$css(expected, [message])
$visible
Asserts that the element is visible.
Node.js/JsDom Note: JsDom does not currently infer zero-sized or hidden parent elements as hidden / visible appropriately.
expect($("<div> </div>"))
.to.be.$visible;
See: http://api.jquery.com/visible-selector/
$hidden
Asserts that the element is hidden.
Node.js/JsDom Note: JsDom does not currently infer zero-sized or hidden parent elements as hidden / visible appropriately.
expect($("<div style=\"display: none\" />"))
.to.be.$hidden;
See: http://api.jquery.com/hidden-selector/
$val(expected, [message])
String|RegExp) value
String) failure message (optional)
Asserts that the element value matches a string or regular expression.
expect($("<input value='foo' />"))
.to.have.$val("foo").and
.to.have.$val(/^foo/);
See: http://api.jquery.com/val/
$class(expected, [message])
String) class name
String) failure message (optional)
Asserts that the element has a class match.
expect($("<div class='foo bar' />"))
.to.have.$class("foo").and
.to.have.$class("bar");
See: http://api.jquery.com/hasClass/
$attr(name, [expected], [message])
String) attribute name
String) attribute content (optional)
String) failure message (optional)
Asserts that the target has exactly the given named attribute, or
asserts the target contains a subset of the attribute when using the
include or
contain modifiers.
expect($("<div id=\"hi\" foo=\"bar time\" />"))
.to.have.$attr("id", "hi").and
.to.contain.$attr("foo", "bar");
Changes context to attribute string value when no expected value is provided:
expect($("<div id=\"hi\" foo=\"bar time\" />"))
.to.have.$attr("foo").and
.to.equal("bar time").and
.to.match(/^b/);
See: http://api.jquery.com/attr/
$data(name, [expected], [message])
String) data-attribute name
String) data-attribute content (optional)
String) failure message (optional)
Asserts that the target has exactly the given named
data-attribute, or asserts the target contains a subset
of the data-attribute when using the
include or
contain modifiers.
expect($("<div data-id=\"hi\" data-foo=\"bar time\" />"))
.to.have.$data("id", "hi").and
.to.contain.$data("foo", "bar");
Changes context to data-attribute string value when no expected value is provided:
expect($("<div data-id=\"hi\" data-foo=\"bar time\" />"))
.to.have.$data("foo").and
.to.equal("bar time").and
.to.match(/^b/);
See: http://api.jquery.com/data/
$prop(name, [expected], [message])
String) property name
Object) property value (optional)
String) failure message (optional)
Asserts that the target has exactly the given named property.
expect($("<input type=\"checkbox\" checked=\"checked\" />"))
.to.have.$prop("checked", true).and
.to.have.$prop("type", "checkbox");
Changes context to property string value when no expected value is provided:
expect($("<input type=\"checkbox\" checked=\"checked\" />"))
.to.have.$prop("type").and
.to.equal("checkbox").and
.to.match(/^c.*x$/);
See: http://api.jquery.com/prop/
$html(expected, [message])
String) HTML content
String) failure message (optional)
Asserts that the target has exactly the given HTML, or
asserts the target contains a subset of the HTML when using the
include or
contain modifiers.
expect($("<div><span>foo</span></div>"))
.to.have.$html("<span>foo</span>").and
.to.contain.$html("foo");
See: http://api.jquery.com/html/
$text(expected, [message])
String) text content
String) failure message (optional)
Asserts that the target has exactly the given text, or
asserts the target contains a subset of the text when using the
include or
contain modifiers.
expect($("<div><span>foo</span> bar</div>"))
.to.have.$text("foo bar").and
.to.contain.$text("foo");
See: http://api.jquery.com/text/
$css(expected, [message])
String) CSS property content
String) failure message (optional)
Asserts that the target has exactly the given CSS property, or
asserts the target contains a subset of the CSS when using the
include or
contain modifiers.
Node.js/JsDom Note: Computed CSS properties are not correctly inferred as of JsDom v0.8.8. Explicit ones should get matched exactly.
Browser Note: Explicit CSS properties are sometimes not matched
(in contrast to Node.js), so the plugin performs an extra check against
explicit
style properties for a match. May still have other wonky
corner cases.
PhantomJS Note: PhantomJS also is fairly wonky and unpredictable with
respect to CSS / styles, especially those that come from CSS classes
and not explicity
style attributes.
expect($("<div style=\"width: 50px; border: 1px dotted black;\" />"))
.to.have.$css("width", "50px").and
.to.have.$css("border-top-style", "dotted");
See: http://api.jquery.com/css/
Please see the Contributions Guide for how to help out with the plugin.
We test all changes with Travis CI, report internal test coverage with Coveralls and check complexity / static analysis with Code Climate. Here is the status for our build, coverage, and complexity:
We also do multi-browser testing of the frontend code using Sauce Labs. Here's our build matrix:
All code not otherwise specified is Copyright 2013 Ryan Roemer. Released under the MIT License.
This repository contains various libraries from other folks, and are licensed as follows:
jQuery is Copyright jQuery Foundation and licensed under the MIT license.
Mocha is Copyright TJ Holowaychuk and licensed under the MIT license.
Chai is Copyright Jake Luer and licensed under the BSD license.
Sinon.JS is Copyright Christian Johansen and licensed under the BSD license.
Mocha-PhantomJS is Copyright Ken Collins and licensed under the MIT license.
Pure is Copyright Yahoo! and licensed under the MIT license.