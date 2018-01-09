chai-jq is an alternate plugin for the Chai assertion library to provide jQuery-specific assertions.

Usage

You can install chai-jq with the following package managers:

NPM: npm install chai-jq

Bower: bower install chai-jq

The integration notes discuss how to properly patch Chai with the plugin in different environments (browser, AMD, Node.js). The API documentation is a good starting point to learn how to use chai-jq assertions in your tests. The site's own test suites also provide a decent introduction to the API:

Assertions

Integration

chai-jq works in your browser, with AMD/RequireJS, and in Node.js with JsDom.

Standard Browser: To use in a standard HTML page, include chai-jq.js after Chai.

< script src = "chai.js" > </ script > < script src = "chai-jq.js" > </ script >

AMD Browser: To use in a RequireJS/AMD page, require in chai-jq and inject it into Chai before your test imports / runners begin:

require ([ "chai" , "chai-jq" ], function ( chai, plugin ) { chai.use(plugin); });

Node.js / JsDom: To use in Node.js/JsDom, require in chai-jq and inject it into Chai before your test imports / runners begin:

var chai = require ( "chai" ); var plugin = require ( "chai-jq" ); chai.use(plugin);

Object Context Changes

One slight difference from how assertions in chai-jq work from Chai and other plugins is the switching of object context for certain assertions, currently:

$attr

$prop

In general usage, the object under test (e.g., the thing wrapped in an expect() ) remains the current context, so you can do something like:

var $elem = $( "<div id=\"hi\" foo=\"bar time\" />" ); expect($elem) .to.have.$attr( "id" , "hi" ).and .to.contain.$attr( "foo" , "bar" );

In the above example, the jQuery object $elem remains the object under assertion for both $attr calls. However, in the special case for one of the enumerated assertions above where:

There is no expected assertion value given; and ,

assertion value given; , There are no negations (e.g., not ) used in a chain.

Then, the object under assertion switches to the value of the effective method called. So, taking our example again, and calling $attr() without an expected value, we would have:

var $elem = $( "<div id=\"hi\" foo=\"bar time\" />" ); expect($elem) .to.have.$attr( "foo" ).and .to.equal( "bar time" ).and .to.match( /^b/ ).and .to.not.have.length( 2 );

In the above example here, the object under assertion becomes the string "bar time" immediately after the call to $attr("foo") with no expected value.

Plugin API

Asserts that the element is visible.

Node.js/JsDom Note: JsDom does not currently infer zero-sized or hidden parent elements as hidden / visible appropriately.

expect($( "<div> </div>" )) .to.be.$visible;

See: http://api.jquery.com/visible-selector/

Asserts that the element is hidden.

Node.js/JsDom Note: JsDom does not currently infer zero-sized or hidden parent elements as hidden / visible appropriately.

expect($( "<div style=\"display: none\" />" )) .to.be.$hidden;

See: http://api.jquery.com/hidden-selector/

expected ( String|RegExp ) value

( ) value message ( String ) failure message (optional)

Asserts that the element value matches a string or regular expression.

expect($( "<input value='foo' />" )) .to.have.$val( "foo" ).and .to.have.$val( /^foo/ );

See: http://api.jquery.com/val/

expected ( String ) class name

( ) class name message ( String ) failure message (optional)

Asserts that the element has a class match.

expect($( "<div class='foo bar' />" )) .to.have.$ class (" foo "). and . to . have .$ class (" bar ") ;

See: http://api.jquery.com/hasClass/

name ( String ) attribute name

( ) attribute name expected ( String ) attribute content (optional)

( ) attribute content (optional) message ( String ) failure message (optional)

( ) failure message (optional) returns current object or attribute string value

Asserts that the target has exactly the given named attribute, or asserts the target contains a subset of the attribute when using the include or contain modifiers.

expect($( "<div id=\"hi\" foo=\"bar time\" />" )) .to.have.$attr( "id" , "hi" ).and .to.contain.$attr( "foo" , "bar" );

Changes context to attribute string value when no expected value is provided:

expect($( "<div id=\"hi\" foo=\"bar time\" />" )) .to.have.$attr( "foo" ).and .to.equal( "bar time" ).and .to.match( /^b/ );

See: http://api.jquery.com/attr/

name ( String ) data-attribute name

( ) data-attribute name expected ( String ) data-attribute content (optional)

( ) data-attribute content (optional) message ( String ) failure message (optional)

( ) failure message (optional) returns current object or attribute string value

Asserts that the target has exactly the given named data-attribute, or asserts the target contains a subset of the data-attribute when using the include or contain modifiers.

expect($( "<div data-id=\"hi\" data-foo=\"bar time\" />" )) .to.have.$data( "id" , "hi" ).and .to.contain.$data( "foo" , "bar" );

Changes context to data-attribute string value when no expected value is provided:

expect($( "<div data-id=\"hi\" data-foo=\"bar time\" />" )) .to.have.$data( "foo" ).and .to.equal( "bar time" ).and .to.match( /^b/ );

See: http://api.jquery.com/data/

name ( String ) property name

( ) property name expected ( Object ) property value (optional)

( ) property value (optional) message ( String ) failure message (optional)

( ) failure message (optional) returns current object or property string value

Asserts that the target has exactly the given named property.

expect($( "<input type=\"checkbox\" checked=\"checked\" />" )) .to.have.$prop( "checked" , true ).and .to.have.$prop( "type" , "checkbox" );

Changes context to property string value when no expected value is provided:

expect($( "<input type=\"checkbox\" checked=\"checked\" />" )) .to.have.$prop( "type" ).and .to.equal( "checkbox" ).and .to.match( /^c.*x$/ );

See: http://api.jquery.com/prop/

expected ( String ) HTML content

( ) HTML content message ( String ) failure message (optional)

Asserts that the target has exactly the given HTML, or asserts the target contains a subset of the HTML when using the include or contain modifiers.

expect($( "<div><span>foo</span></div>" )) .to.have.$html( "<span>foo</span>" ).and .to.contain.$html( "foo" );

See: http://api.jquery.com/html/

expected ( String ) text content

( ) text content message ( String ) failure message (optional)

Asserts that the target has exactly the given text, or asserts the target contains a subset of the text when using the include or contain modifiers.

expect($( "<div><span>foo</span> bar</div>" )) .to.have.$text( "foo bar" ).and .to.contain.$text( "foo" );

See: http://api.jquery.com/text/

expected ( String ) CSS property content

( ) CSS property content message ( String ) failure message (optional)

Asserts that the target has exactly the given CSS property, or asserts the target contains a subset of the CSS when using the include or contain modifiers.

Node.js/JsDom Note: Computed CSS properties are not correctly inferred as of JsDom v0.8.8. Explicit ones should get matched exactly.

Browser Note: Explicit CSS properties are sometimes not matched (in contrast to Node.js), so the plugin performs an extra check against explicit style properties for a match. May still have other wonky corner cases.

PhantomJS Note: PhantomJS also is fairly wonky and unpredictable with respect to CSS / styles, especially those that come from CSS classes and not explicity style attributes.

expect($( "<div style=\"width: 50px; border: 1px dotted black;\" />" )) .to.have.$css( "width" , "50px" ).and .to.have.$css( "border-top-style" , "dotted" );

See: http://api.jquery.com/css/

Contributions

Please see the Contributions Guide for how to help out with the plugin.

We test all changes with Travis CI, report internal test coverage with Coveralls and check complexity / static analysis with Code Climate. Here is the status for our build, coverage, and complexity:

We also do multi-browser testing of the frontend code using Sauce Labs. Here's our build matrix:

Licenses

All code not otherwise specified is Copyright 2013 Ryan Roemer. Released under the MIT License.

This repository contains various libraries from other folks, and are licensed as follows: