HTTP integration testing with Chai assertions.
expect and
should interfaces
This is an addon plugin for the Chai Assertion Library. Install via npm.
npm install chai-http
Use this plugin as you would all other Chai plugins.
const chai = require('chai');
const chaiHttp = require('chai-http');
chai.use(chaiHttp);
To use Chai HTTP on a web page, just include the
dist/chai-http.js file:
<script src="chai.js"></script>
<script src="chai-http.js"></script>
<script>
chai.use(chaiHttp);
</script>
Chai HTTP provides an interface for live integration testing via superagent. To do this, you must first construct a request to an application or url.
Upon construction you are provided a chainable api that allows you to specify the http VERB request (get, post, etc) that you wish to invoke.
You may use a function (such as an express or connect app) or a node.js http(s) server as the foundation for your request. If the server is not running, chai-http will find a suitable port to listen on for a given test.
Note: This feature is only supported on Node.js, not in web browsers.
chai.request(app)
.get('/')
When passing an
app to
request; it will automatically open the server for
incoming requests (by calling
listen()) and, once a request has been made
the server will automatically shut down (by calling
.close()). If you want to
keep the server open, perhaps if you're making multiple requests, you must call
.keepOpen() after
.request(), and manually close the server down:
const requester = chai.request(app).keepOpen()
Promise.all([
requester.get('/a'),
requester.get('/b'),
])
.then(responses => { /* ... */ })
.then(() => requester.close())
You may also use a base url as the foundation of your request.
chai.request('http://localhost:8080')
.get('/')
Once a request is created with a given VERB (get, post, etc), you chain on these additional methods to create your request:
|Method
|Purpose
.set(key, value)
|Set request headers
.send(data)
|Set request data (default type is JSON)
.type(dataType)
|Change the type of the data sent from the
.send() method (xml, form, etc)
.attach(field, file, attachment)
|Attach a file
.auth(username, password)
|Add auth headers for Basic Authentication
.query(parmasObject)
|Chain on some GET parameters
Examples:
.set()
// Set a request header
chai.request(app)
.put('/user/me')
.set('Content-Type', 'application/json')
.send({ password: '123', confirmPassword: '123' })
.send()
// Send some JSON
chai.request(app)
.put('/user/me')
.send({ password: '123', confirmPassword: '123' })
.type()
// Send some Form Data
chai.request(app)
.post('/user/me')
.type('form')
.send({
'_method': 'put',
'password': '123',
'confirmPassword': '123'
})
.attach()
// Attach a file
chai.request(app)
.post('/user/avatar')
.attach('imageField', fs.readFileSync('avatar.png'), 'avatar.png')
.auth()
// Authenticate with Basic authentication
chai.request(app)
.get('/protected')
.auth('user', 'pass')
// Authenticate with Bearer Token
chai.request(app)
.get('/protected')
.auth(accessToken, { type: 'bearer' })
.query()
// Chain some GET query parameters
chai.request(app)
.get('/search')
.query({name: 'foo', limit: 10}) // /search?name=foo&limit=10
In the following examples we use Chai's Expect assertion library:
const { expect } = chai;
To make the request and assert on its response, the
end method can be used:
chai.request(app)
.put('/user/me')
.send({ password: '123', confirmPassword: '123' })
.end((err, res) => {
expect(err).to.be.null;
expect(res).to.have.status(200);
});
Because the
end function is passed a callback, assertions are run
asynchronously. Therefore, a mechanism must be used to notify the testing
framework that the callback has completed. Otherwise, the test will pass before
the assertions are checked.
For example, in the Mocha test framework, this is
accomplished using the
done callback, which signal that the
callback has completed, and the assertions can be verified:
it('fails, as expected', function(done) { // <= Pass in done callback
chai.request('http://localhost:8080')
.get('/')
.end((err, res) => {
expect(res).to.have.status(123);
done(); // <= Call done to signal callback end
});
});
it('succeeds silently!', () => { // <= No done callback
chai.request('http://localhost:8080')
.get('/')
.end((err, res) => {
expect(res).to.have.status(123); // <= Test completes before this runs
});
});
When
done is passed in, Mocha will wait until the call to
done(), or until
the timeout expires.
done also accepts an
error parameter when signaling completion.
If
Promise is available,
request() becomes a Promise capable library -
and chaining of
thens becomes possible:
chai.request(app)
.put('/user/me')
.send({ password: '123', confirmPassword: '123' })
.then((res) => {
expect(res).to.have.status(200);
})
.catch((err) => {
throw err;
});
Note: Some older web browsers do not have native promise support. You can use any spec compliant library, such as:
global.Promise, before
requiring in chai-http. For example:
// Add promise support if this does not exist natively.
if (!global.Promise) {
global.Promise = require('q');
}
const chai = require('chai');
chai.use(require('chai-http'));
Sometimes you need to keep cookies from one request, and send them with the
next (for example, when you want to login with the first request, then access an authenticated-only resource later). For this,
.request.agent() is available:
// Log in
const agent = chai.request.agent(app)
agent
.post('/session')
.send({ username: 'me', password: '123' })
.then((res) => {
expect(res).to.have.cookie('sessionid');
// The `agent` now has the sessionid cookie saved, and will send it
// back to the server in the next request:
return agent.get('/user/me')
.then((res) => {
expect(res).to.have.status(200);
});
});
Note: The server started by
chai.request.agent(app) will not automatically close following the test(s). You should call
agent.close() after your tests to ensure your program exits.
The Chai HTTP module provides a number of assertions
for the
expect and
should interfaces.
Assert that a response has a supplied status.
expect(res).to.have.status(200);
Assert that a
Response or
Request object has a header.
If a value is provided, equality to value will be asserted.
You may also pass a regular expression to check.
Note: When running in a web browser, the same-origin policy only allows Chai HTTP to read certain headers, which can cause assertions to fail.
expect(req).to.have.header('x-api-key');
expect(req).to.have.header('content-type', 'text/plain');
expect(req).to.have.header('content-type', /^text/);
Assert that a
Response or
Request object has headers.
Note: When running in a web browser, the same-origin policy only allows Chai HTTP to read certain headers, which can cause assertions to fail.
expect(req).to.have.headers;
Assert that a string represents valid ip address.
expect('127.0.0.1').to.be.an.ip;
expect('2001:0db8:85a3:0000:0000:8a2e:0370:7334').to.be.an.ip;
Assert that a
Response or
Request object has a given content-type.
expect(req).to.be.json;
expect(req).to.be.html;
expect(req).to.be.text;
Assert that a
Response or
Request object has a given charset.
expect(req).to.have.charset('utf-8');
Assert that a
Response object has a redirect status code.
expect(res).to.redirect;
expect(res).to.not.redirect;
Assert that a
Response object redirects to the supplied location.
expect(res).to.redirectTo('http://example.com');
expect(res).to.redirectTo(/^\/search\/results\?orderBy=desc$/);
Assert that a
Request object has a query string parameter with a given
key, (optionally) equal to value
expect(req).to.have.param('orderby');
expect(req).to.have.param('orderby', 'date');
expect(req).to.not.have.param('limit');
Assert that a
Request or
Response object has a cookie header with a
given key, (optionally) equal to value
expect(req).to.have.cookie('session_id');
expect(req).to.have.cookie('session_id', '1234');
expect(req).to.not.have.cookie('PHPSESSID');
expect(res).to.have.cookie('session_id');
expect(res).to.have.cookie('session_id', '1234');
expect(res).to.not.have.cookie('PHPSESSID');
chai-http is released with
semantic-release using the plugins:
commit-analyzer to determine the next version from commit messages.
release-notes-generator to summarize release in
changelog to update the CHANGELOG.md file.
github to publish a GitHub release.
git to commit release assets.
npm to publish to npm.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) Jake Luer jake@alogicalparadox.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.