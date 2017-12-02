Chai assertion plugin for the Node.js filesystem API. Uses
path and synchronous
fs to assert files and directories.
All assertions are available in
expect,
should and
assert style, and support the optional, message parameter.
Install from npm:
$ npm install chai-fs
Have chai use the chai-fs module:
var chai = require('chai');
chai.use(require('chai-fs'));
No file system.
Assert the return value of
path.basename(path)
expect(path).to.have.basename(name, ?msg);
expect(path).to.not.have.basename(name, ?msg);
path.should.have.basename(name, ?msg);
path.should.not.have.basename(name, ?msg);
assert.basename(path, name, ?msg);
assert.notBasename(path, name, ?msg);
Assert the return value of
path.dirname(path)
expect(path).to.have.dirname(name, ?msg);
expect(path).to.not.have.dirname(name, ?msg);
path.should.have.dirname(name, ?msg);
path.should.not.have.dirname(name, ?msg);
assert.dirname(path, name, ?msg);
assert.notDirname(path, name, ?msg);
Assert the return value of
path.extname(path)
expect(path).to.have.extname(name, ?msg);
expect(path).to.not.have.extname(name, ?msg);
path.should.have.extname(name, ?msg);
path.should.not.have.extname(name, ?msg);
assert.extname(path, name, ?msg);
assert.notExtname(path, name, ?msg);
Assert the path exists.
Uses
fs.existsSync().
expect(path).to.be.a.path(?msg);
expect(path).to.not.be.a.path(?msg);
path.should.be.a.path(?msg);
path.should.not.be.a.path(?msg);
assert.pathExists(path, ?msg);
assert.notPathExists(path, ?msg);
Use of Chai's
exist-chain would've been nice but has issues with negations and the message parameter. So don't do that.
Assert the path exists and is a directory.
Uses
fs.statSync().isDirectory()
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg);
expect(path).to.not.be.a.directory(?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg);
path.should.not.be.a.directory(?msg);
assert.isDirectory(path, ?msg);
assert.notIsDirectory(path, ?msg);
Assert the path exists, is a directory and contains zero items.
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.empty;
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.empty;
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.empty;
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.empty;
assert.isEmptyDirectory(path, ?msg);
assert.notIsEmptyDirectory(path, ?msg);
directory()
fs.readdirSync().length === 0.
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
directory().
Assert the path exists, is a directory and has specific contents (files, sub-directories, symlinks, etc).
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).with.contents(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.contents(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).with.deep.contents(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.deep.contents(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.include.contents(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.include.contents(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).with.contents(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.contents(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).with.deep.contents(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.deep.contents(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.include.contents(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.include.contents(array, ?msg);
assert.directoryContent(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryContent(path, array, ?msg);
assert.directoryDeepContent(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryDeepContent(path, array, ?msg);
assert.directoryInclude(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryInclude(path, array, ?msg);
.deep is in the chain
.include or
.contain is in the chain, then the directory must contain at least the specified contents, but may contain more
.content() or
.contents(). They're both the same.
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
directory().
Assert the path exists, is a directory and contains specific files.
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).with.files(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.files(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).with.deep.files(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.deep.files(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.include.files(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.include.files(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).with.files(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.files(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).with.deep.files(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.deep.files(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.include.files(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.include.files(array, ?msg);
assert.directoryFiles(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryFiles(path, array, ?msg);
assert.directoryDeepFiles(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryDeepFiles(path, array, ?msg);
assert.directoryIncludeFiles(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryIncludeFiles(path, array, ?msg);
.deep is in the chain
.include or
.contain is in the chain, then the directory must contain at least the specified files, but may contain more
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
directory().
Assert the path exists, is a directory and contains specific sub-directories.
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).with.subDirs(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.subDirs(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).with.deep.subDirs(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.deep.subDirs(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.include.subDirs(array, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.include.subDirs(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).with.subDirs(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.subDirs(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).with.deep.subDirs(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.have.deep.subDirs(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.include.subDirs(array, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.include.subDirs(array, ?msg);
assert.directorySubDirs(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectorySubDirs(path, array, ?msg);
assert.directoryDeepSubDirs(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryDeepSubDirs(path, array, ?msg);
assert.directoryIncludeSubDirs(path, array, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryIncludeSubDirs(path, array, ?msg);
.deep is in the chain
.include or
.contain is in the chain, then the directory must contain at least the specified sub-directories, but may contain more
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
directory().
You can chain
.contents,
.files, and
.subDirs with any Chai.js assertion that can operate on an array, including
.lengthOf(),
.satisfy(),
.members(), etc.
expect(path).to.be.a.directory().and.content.is.an('array');
expect(path).to.be.a.directory().and.files.have.lengthOf(5);
path.should.be.a.directory().with.subDirs.that.include.members(['subDir1', 'subDir2']);
path.should.be.a.directory().with.files.that.satisfy(function(files) {
return files.every(function(file) {
return file.substr(-4) === '.txt';
});
})
.deep is in the chain
.content() or
.contents(). They're both the same.
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
directory().
Assert that both paths exist, are directories and contain the same contents (files, sub-directories, symlinks, etc).
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.deep.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.deep.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.deep.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.directory(?msg).and.not.deep.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
assert.directoryEqual(path, otherPath, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryEqual(path, otherPath, ?msg);
assert.directoryDeepEqual(path, otherPath, ?msg);
assert.notDirectoryDeepEqual(path, otherPath, ?msg);
.deep is in the chain
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
directory().
Assert the path exists and is a file.
Uses
fs.statSync().isFile()
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg);
expect(path).to.not.be.a.file(?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg);
path.should.not.be.a.file(?msg);
assert.isFile(path, ?msg);
assert.notIsFile(path, ?msg);
Assert the path exists, is a file and has zero size.
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).and.empty;
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.empty;
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).and.empty;
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.empty;
assert.isEmptyFile(path, ?msg);
assert.notIsEmptyFile(path, ?msg);
file()
fs.statSync().size === 0.
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
file().
Assert the path exists, is a file and has specific content.
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).with.content(data, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.have.content(data, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).with.content(data, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.have.content(data, ?msg);
assert.fileContent(path, data, ?msg);
assert.notFileContent(path, data, ?msg);
.content() or
.contents(). They're both the same.
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
file().
Assert the path exists, is a file and has contents that match the regular expression.
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).with.contents.that.match(/xyz/, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.have.contents.that.match(/xyz/, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).with.contents.that.match(/xyz/, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.have.contents.that.match(/xyz/, ?msg);
assert.fileContentMatch(path, /xyz/, ?msg);
assert.notFileContentMatch(path, /xyz/, ?msg);
.content or
.contents. They're both the same.
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
file().
Assert that both paths exist, are files and contain the same content
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).and.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).and.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
assert.fileEqual(path, otherPath, ?msg);
assert.notFileEqual(path, otherPath, ?msg);
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
file().
Assert that both paths exist, are files, contain the same content, and have the same attributes, including:
stats.uid)
stats.gid)
stats.birthtime)
stats.mtime)
stats.ctime)
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).and.deep.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.deep.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).and.deep.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).and.not.deep.equal(otherPath, ?msg);
assert.fileDeepEqual(path, otherPath, ?msg);
assert.notFileDeepEqual(path, otherPath, ?msg);
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
file().
stats.atime) is not included in the comparison, since just reading this value (via
fs.stat()) causes it to change on some operating systems, which could result in unstable tests
Assert the path exists, is a file and contains json parsable text.
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).with.json;
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).with.not.json;
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).with.json;
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).with.not.json;
assert.jsonFile(path, ?msg);
assert.notJsonFile(path, ?msg);
file()
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
file().
with chain is just syntax sugar.
Assert the path exists, is a file, contains json parsable text conforming to given JSON-Schema.
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).with.json.using.schema(obj);
expect(path).to.be.a.file(?msg).with.json.not.using.schema(obj);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).with.json.using.schema(obj);
path.should.be.a.file(?msg).with.json.not.using.schema(obj);
assert.jsonSchemaFile(path, schema,?msg);
assert.notJsonSchemaFile(path, schema, ?msg);
file().with.json
chai.use().
expect/should you chain the
.not-negation after the regular
json.
with and
using chains are just syntax sugar.
There are some ideas for future assertions saved in this document.
Contributions are welcome. Please follow the code, test and style patterns and keep JSHint happy. Please make sure things work on all platforms, or at least Widows/Mac/Linux.
Install development dependencies in your git checkout:
$ npm install
You need the global grunt command:
$ npm install grunt-cli -g
Build and run tests:
$ grunt
See the
Gruntfile for additional commands.
This plugin uses a prototype of an "assertion plugin test generator" to generates tests for all aspects of the assertions while keeping the specs DRY.
The pattern splits the test into a style declaration tree and a set of variation on 3 types of test scenarios. The generator then combines ('multiplies') every scenario variation with the style tree data to get good coverage of all cases.
The style tree defines ways to use an assertion: first level is the style: expect/should and assert. Then it defines both the normal use and the negation, then divides those into different invocations patterns for each style. So you can test with/without message, or as a chained method or property etc.
The tests are ways to specify assertions and the test expectations.
valid - test expected to pass (but fail the negation)
invalid - test expected to fail (but pass the negation).
error - test expected to always fail (even when negated), because the data is invalid (eg: bad data type, missing parameters etc).
The report field is used the verify the error message if the test fails. It supports a simple template format using the assertion data object.
This looks a bit complex and cumbersome but it does allow to quickly add large amount of detailed tests for all assertions. So far it seems to work empowering so I might extract this to a separate npm module later.
Note it will generate a large amount of case variations so a small error in the code or your test setup can explode the suite wit a many failing assertions. Look closely at which tests are failing to see what is causing what.
Copyright (c) 2013 Bart van der Schoor
Licensed under the MIT license.