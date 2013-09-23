Chai Factories

This is a addon plugin for the Chai Assertion Library.

Chai Factories is a simple straightforward factory builder for your awesome tests.

Installation

npm install chai-factories

Browser

Include chai-factories.js after including chai.js .

< script src = "chai-factories.js" > </ script >

Plug In

If you are using chai-factories in the browser, there is nothing you need to do. It will detect chai in the global namespace and automagically get used.

If you are using node, here is a useful bit.

var chai = require ( 'chai' ) , factories = require ( 'chai-factories' ); chai.use(factories);

Building for the Browser

If you are developing an addon for chai, one thing you might find useful is the contents of the support folder. This directly contains everything that is needed to package all js files in a directory for browser use. Provided there are no external dependencies, everything will be packaged and wrapped with a CommonJS require style loader by folio, a small JS packaging tool. Please consult the comments in support/compile.js .

Usage

Register a factory

chai.factory( 'person' , { name : 'John Doe' , age : 29 }); chai.factory( 'cat' , { name : 'Boo' });

Build from factory

var user = chai.create( 'person' );

Overwrite property

chai.factory( 'cat' , { cute : true , age : 4 }); var cat = chai.create( 'cat' , { cute : false });

Extend a factory

var cat = chai.factory( 'cat' , { cute : true , age : 4 }); chai.factory( 'tiger' , cat.extend({ scary : true })); var tiger = chai.create( 'tiger' );

Tests

Tests are written using mocha. Node tests can be executed using make test . Browser tests can be seen by opening test/browser/index.html .

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) Veselin Todorov hi@vesln.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.