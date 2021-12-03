chai-dom is an extension to the chai assertion library that provides a set of assertions when working with the DOM (specifically HTMLElement and NodeList)
Forked from chai-jquery to use for those of us freed of jQuery's baggage.
attr(name[, value])
attribute(name[, value])
Assert that the HTMLElement has the given attribute, using
getAttribute.
Optionally, assert a particular value as well. The return value is available for chaining.
document.getElementById('header').should.have.attr('foo')
expect(document.querySelector('main article')).to.have.attribute('foo', 'bar')
expect(document.querySelector('main article')).to.have.attr('foo').match(/bar/)
class(className)
Assert that the HTMLElement has the given class, using
classList.
document.getElementsByName('bar').should.have.class('foo')
expect(document.querySelector('main article')).to.have.class('foo')
Also accepts regex as argument.
document.getElementsByName('bar').should.have.class(/foo/)
expect(document.querySelector('main article')).to.have.class(/foo/)
id(id)
Assert that the HTMLElement has the given id.
document.querySelector('section').should.have.id('#main')
expect(document.querySelector('section')).to.have.id('foo')
html(html)
Assert that the html of the HTMLElement is equal to or contains the given html.
document.querySelector('.name').should.have.html('<em>John Doe</em>')
expect(document.querySelector('#title')).to.have.html('Chai Tea')
document.querySelector('.name').should.contain.html('<span>Doe</span>')
expect(document.querySelector('#title')).to.contain.html('<em>Tea</em>')
text(text)
Assert that the text of the HTMLElement or combined text of the NodeList is equal to or contains the given text, using
textContent. Chaining flags:
trimmed - will trim the text before comparing\
rendered - will use
innerText when comparing
document.querySelector('.name').should.have.text('John Doe')
expect(document.querySelector('#title')).to.have.text('Chai Tea')
document.querySelectorAll('ul li').should.have.text('JohnJaneJessie')
document.querySelector('h1').should.have.trimmed.text('chai-tests')
expect(document.querySelector('article')).to.have.rendered.text('Chai Tea is great')
document.querySelector('.name').should.contain.text('John')
expect(document.querySelector('#title')).to.contain.text('Chai')
document.querySelectorAll('ul li').should.contain.text('Jane')
text(text[])
Assert that the
textContent of the NodeList children deep equal those text, or when using the contains flag, all the text items are somewhere in the NodeList.
document.querySelectorAll('.name').should.have.text(['John Doe', 'Jane'])
expect(document.querySelectorAll('ul li')).to.have.text(['John', 'Jane', 'Jessie'])
document.querySelectorAll('.name').should.contain.text(['John Doe'])
expect(document.querySelectorAll('ul li')).to.contain.text(['John', 'Jessie'])
value(value)
Assert that the HTMLElement has the given value
document.querySelector('.name').should.have.value('John Doe')
expect(document.querySelector('input.year')).to.have.value('2012')
empty
Assert that the HTMLElement or NodeList has no child nodes. If the object asserted against is neither of those, the original implementation will be called.
document.querySelector('.empty').should.be.empty
expect(document.querySelector('section')).not.to.be.empty
length(n)
Assert that the HTMLElement or NodeList has exactly
n child nodes. If the object asserted against is neither of those, the original implementation will be called.
document.querySelector('ul').should.have.length(2)
document.querySelector('li').should.have.length(2)
expect(document.querySelector('ul')).not.to.have.length(3)
exist
Assert that the NodeList is not empty. If the object asserted against is not a NodeList, the original implementation will be called.
document.querySelectorAll('dl dd').should.exist
expect(document.querySelectorAll('.nonexistent')).not.to.exist
match(selector)
Assert that the selection matches an HTMLElement or all elements in a NodeList, using
matches. If the object asserted against is neither of those, the original implementation will be called.
Note
matches is DOM Level 4, so you may need a polyfill for it.
document.querySelectorAll('input').should.match('[name="bar"]')
expect(document.getElementById('empty')).to.match('.disabled')
contain(selector or element)
Assert that the HTMLElement contains the given element, using
querySelector for selector strings or using [
contains][contains] for elements. If the object asserted against is not an HTMLElement, or if
contain is not called as a function, the original
implementation will be called.
document.querySelector('section').should.contain('ul.items')
document.querySelector('section').should.contain(document.querySelector('section div'))
expect(document.querySelector('#content')).to.contain('p')
descendant(selector or element)
Same as
contain but changes the assertion subject to the matched element.
document.querySelector('section').should.have.descendant('ul').and.have.class('items')
document.querySelector('section').should.have.descendant(document.querySelector('section div'))
expect(document.querySelector('#content')).to.have.descendant('p')
descendants(selector)
Same as
descendant but uses
querySelectorAll instead of
querySelector to change the assertion subject to a NodeList instead of a single element.
document.querySelector('section').should.have.descendants('ul li').and.have.length(3)
displayed
Assert that the HTMLElement is displayed (that display is not equal to "none"). If the element is attached to the body, it will call
getComputedStyle; otherwise it will look at the inline display attribute.
document.querySelector('dl dd').should.be.displayed
expect(document.querySelector('.hidden')).not.to.be.displayed
visible
Assert that the HTMLElement is visible (that visibility is not equal to "hidden" or "collapse"). If the element is attached to the body, it will call
getComputedStyle; otherwise it will look at the inline visibility attribute.
document.querySelector('dl dd').should.be.visible
expect(document.querySelector('.invisible')).not.to.be.visible
tagName(name)
Assert that the HTMLElement has the given tagName.
document.querySelector('.container').should.have.tagName('div')
expect(document.querySelector('.container')).not.to.have.tagName('span')
style(styleProp, styleValue)
Assert that the HTMLElement has the given style prop name value equal to a given value.
document.querySelector('.container').should.have.style('color', 'rgb(55, 66, 77)')
expect(document.querySelector('.container')).not.to.have.style('borderWidth', '3px')
focus
Assert that the HTMLElement has set focus.
document.querySelector('input').should.have.focus
expect(document.querySelector('.container')).not.to.have.focus
checked
Assert that the HTMLElement is an [HTMLInputElement][] with
type of "checkbox" or "radio", and that its
checked state is true or false.
document.querySelector('input').should.be.checked
expect(document.querySelector('.checkbox')).not.to.be.checked
npm install chai-dom
bower install chai-dom
var chai = require('chai')
chai.use(require('chai-dom'))
require(['chai', 'chai-dom'], function(chai, chaiDom) {
chai.use(chaiDom)
})
<script src="chai.js"></script>
<script src="chai-dom.js"></script>
Use the assertions with chai's
expect or
should assertions.
To run the test suite, run
npm install (requires
Node.js to be installed on your system), and run
npm test or open
test/index.html in your web browser.
MIT License (see the LICENSE file)