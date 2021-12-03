chai-dom is an extension to the chai assertion library that provides a set of assertions when working with the DOM (specifically HTMLElement and NodeList)

Forked from chai-jquery to use for those of us freed of jQuery's baggage.

Assertions

Assert that the HTMLElement has the given attribute, using getAttribute . Optionally, assert a particular value as well. The return value is available for chaining.

document .getElementById( 'header' ).should.have.attr( 'foo' ) expect( document .querySelector( 'main article' )).to.have.attribute( 'foo' , 'bar' ) expect( document .querySelector( 'main article' )).to.have.attr( 'foo' ).match( /bar/ )

Assert that the HTMLElement has the given class, using classList .

document .getElementsByName( 'bar' ).should.have.class( 'foo' ) expect( document .querySelector( 'main article' )).to.have.class( 'foo' )

Also accepts regex as argument.

document .getElementsByName( 'bar' ).should.have.class( /foo/ ) expect( document .querySelector( 'main article' )).to.have.class( /foo/ )

Assert that the HTMLElement has the given id.

document .querySelector( 'section' ).should.have.id( '#main' ) expect( document .querySelector( 'section' )).to.have.id( 'foo' )

Assert that the html of the HTMLElement is equal to or contains the given html.

document .querySelector( '.name' ).should.have.html( '<em>John Doe</em>' ) expect( document .querySelector( '#title' )).to.have.html( 'Chai Tea' )

document .querySelector( '.name' ).should.contain.html( '<span>Doe</span>' ) expect( document .querySelector( '#title' )).to.contain.html( '<em>Tea</em>' )

Assert that the text of the HTMLElement or combined text of the NodeList is equal to or contains the given text, using textContent . Chaining flags:

trimmed - will trim the text before comparing\ rendered - will use innerText when comparing

document .querySelector( '.name' ).should.have.text( 'John Doe' ) expect( document .querySelector( '#title' )).to.have.text( 'Chai Tea' ) document .querySelectorAll( 'ul li' ).should.have.text( 'JohnJaneJessie' ) document .querySelector( 'h1' ).should.have.trimmed.text( 'chai-tests' ) expect( document .querySelector( 'article' )).to.have.rendered.text( 'Chai Tea is great' )

document .querySelector( '.name' ).should.contain.text( 'John' ) expect( document .querySelector( '#title' )).to.contain.text( 'Chai' ) document .querySelectorAll( 'ul li' ).should.contain.text( 'Jane' )

Assert that the textContent of the NodeList children deep equal those text, or when using the contains flag, all the text items are somewhere in the NodeList.

document .querySelectorAll( '.name' ).should.have.text([ 'John Doe' , 'Jane' ]) expect( document .querySelectorAll( 'ul li' )).to.have.text([ 'John' , 'Jane' , 'Jessie' ])

document .querySelectorAll( '.name' ).should.contain.text([ 'John Doe' ]) expect( document .querySelectorAll( 'ul li' )).to.contain.text([ 'John' , 'Jessie' ])

Assert that the HTMLElement has the given value

document .querySelector( '.name' ).should.have.value( 'John Doe' ) expect( document .querySelector( 'input.year' )).to.have.value( '2012' )

empty

Assert that the HTMLElement or NodeList has no child nodes. If the object asserted against is neither of those, the original implementation will be called.

document .querySelector( '.empty' ).should.be.empty expect( document .querySelector( 'section' )).not.to.be.empty

Assert that the HTMLElement or NodeList has exactly n child nodes. If the object asserted against is neither of those, the original implementation will be called.

document .querySelector( 'ul' ).should.have.length( 2 ) document .querySelector( 'li' ).should.have.length( 2 ) expect( document .querySelector( 'ul' )).not.to.have.length( 3 )

exist

Assert that the NodeList is not empty. If the object asserted against is not a NodeList, the original implementation will be called.

document .querySelectorAll( 'dl dd' ).should.exist expect( document .querySelectorAll( '.nonexistent' )).not.to.exist

Assert that the selection matches an HTMLElement or all elements in a NodeList, using matches . If the object asserted against is neither of those, the original implementation will be called.

Note matches is DOM Level 4, so you may need a polyfill for it.

document .querySelectorAll( 'input' ).should.match( '[name="bar"]' ) expect( document .getElementById( 'empty' )).to.match( '.disabled' )

contain(selector or element)

Assert that the HTMLElement contains the given element, using querySelector for selector strings or using [ contains ][contains] for elements. If the object asserted against is not an HTMLElement, or if contain is not called as a function, the original implementation will be called.

document .querySelector( 'section' ).should.contain( 'ul.items' ) document .querySelector( 'section' ).should.contain( document .querySelector( 'section div' )) expect( document .querySelector( '#content' )).to.contain( 'p' )

descendant(selector or element)

Same as contain but changes the assertion subject to the matched element.

document .querySelector( 'section' ).should.have.descendant( 'ul' ).and.have.class( 'items' ) document .querySelector( 'section' ).should.have.descendant( document .querySelector( 'section div' )) expect( document .querySelector( '#content' )).to.have.descendant( 'p' )

Same as descendant but uses querySelectorAll instead of querySelector to change the assertion subject to a NodeList instead of a single element.

document .querySelector( 'section' ).should.have.descendants( 'ul li' ).and.have.length( 3 )

displayed

Assert that the HTMLElement is displayed (that display is not equal to "none"). If the element is attached to the body, it will call getComputedStyle ; otherwise it will look at the inline display attribute.

document .querySelector( 'dl dd' ).should.be.displayed expect( document .querySelector( '.hidden' )).not.to.be.displayed

visible

Assert that the HTMLElement is visible (that visibility is not equal to "hidden" or "collapse"). If the element is attached to the body, it will call getComputedStyle ; otherwise it will look at the inline visibility attribute.

document .querySelector( 'dl dd' ).should.be.visible expect( document .querySelector( '.invisible' )).not.to.be.visible

Assert that the HTMLElement has the given tagName.

document .querySelector( '.container' ).should.have.tagName( 'div' ) expect( document .querySelector( '.container' )).not.to.have.tagName( 'span' )

Assert that the HTMLElement has the given style prop name value equal to a given value.

document .querySelector( '.container' ).should.have.style( 'color' , 'rgb(55, 66, 77)' ) expect( document .querySelector( '.container' )).not.to.have.style( 'borderWidth' , '3px' )

focus

Assert that the HTMLElement has set focus.

document .querySelector( 'input' ).should.have.focus expect( document .querySelector( '.container' )).not.to.have.focus

checked

Assert that the HTMLElement is an [HTMLInputElement][] with type of "checkbox" or "radio", and that its checked state is true or false.

document .querySelector( 'input' ).should.be.checked expect( document .querySelector( '.checkbox' )).not.to.be.checked

Installation

npm

npm install chai-dom

bower

bower install chai-dom

Usage

CommonJS

var chai = require ( 'chai' ) chai.use( require ( 'chai-dom' ))

AMD

require ([ 'chai' , 'chai-dom' ], function ( chai, chaiDom ) { chai.use(chaiDom) })

Global

< script src = "chai.js" > </ script > < script src = "chai-dom.js" > </ script >

Use the assertions with chai's expect or should assertions.

Contributing

To run the test suite, run npm install (requires Node.js to be installed on your system), and run npm test or open test/index.html in your web browser.

License

MIT License (see the LICENSE file)