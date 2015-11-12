chai-changes is an extension to the chai assertion library that provides a set of change-specific assertions.
All assertions use a
when mechanism.
Using 'expect':
expect(-> codeThatYieldsAChangedResult).to....when ->
executeTheCodeThatCausesTheChange()
The code within the
expect section will be executed first, then the
code in the
when section will be executed and then the code in the
expect section will be executed again and the differences will be
asserted.
Same test using 'should':
(-> codeThatYieldsAChangedResult).should....when ->
executeTheCodeThatCausesTheChange()
Executes the build up pre- and post-conditions. First it executes the pre-conditions, then it will execute the provided callback. And after the callback it will assert the post-conditions. It will change the object in the assertion chain to the result of the callback.
When the callback returns a promise, the post-conditions are executed when the promise is fulfilled.
The
when statement will return an assertion promise when the result of
the
when block is a promise. To use in mocha, you can specify an
notify key to trigger
done()
expect(-> value).to.change.when(
-> promise
notify: done
)
if you use mocha-as-promised, you don't need to specify this notify method
an alternative would be:
expect(-> value).to.change.when(-> promise).then
-> done()
(error) -> done(error)
change
Assert if the 'expect/should' changes its outcome when 'when' is executed
result = 0
(-> result).should.change.when -> result += 1
expect(-> result).to.change.when -> result -= 1
expect(-> result).not.to.change.when -> result = result * 1
change.by(delta)
Assert if the change of the 'expect/should' has the provided delta
result = 0
(-> result).should.change.by(3).when -> result += 3
expect(-> result).not.to.change.by(-3).when -> result += 1
expect(-> result).to.change.by(-2).when -> result -= 2
change.from(startValue)
Assert if the change starts from a certain value. The value is compared using a deep equal.
result = ['a', 'b']
(-> result).should.change.from(['a', 'b']).when -> result.push('c')
(-> result).should.change.from(['a', 'b']).to(['a', 'b', 'c']).when -> result.push('c')
change.to(endValue)
Assert if the change ends in a certain value. The value is compared using a deep equal.
result = ['a', 'b']
(-> result).should.change.to(['a', 'b', 'c']).when -> result.push('c')
(-> result).should.change.from(['a', 'b']).to(['a', 'c']).when -> result = ['a', 'c']
increase
Assert if the value increases when an action is performed
result = 0
expect(-> result).to.increase.when -> result += 1
expect(-> result).not.to.increase.when -> result
expect(-> result).not.to.increase.when -> result -= 1
decrease
Assert if the value decreases when an action is performed
result = 0
expect(-> result).to.decrease.when -> result -= 1
expect(-> result).not.to.decrease.when -> result
expect(-> result).not.to.decrease.when -> result += 1
atLeast(amount)
Assert if the value has a minimal change of 'amount'
result = 0
expect(-> result).to.change.by.atLeast(4).when -> result += 5
expect(-> result).to.change.by.atLeast(4).when -> result -= 10
atMost(amount)
Assert if the value has a maximum change of 'amount'
result = 0
expect(-> result).to.change.by.atMost(7).when -> result += 5
expect(-> result).to.change.by.atMost(14).when -> result -= 10
Do an
npm install chai-changes to get up and running. Then:
var chai = require("chai");
var chaiChanges = require("chai-changes");
chai.use(chaiChanges);
You can of course put this code in a common test fixture file; for an example using Mocha
Chai Changes supports being used as an AMD module, registering itself anonymously (just like Chai). So,
assuming you have configured your loader to map the Chai and Chai Changes files to the respective module IDs
"chai" and
"chai-changes", you can use them as follows:
define(function (require, exports, module) {
var chai = require("chai");
var chaiChanges = require("chai-changes");
chai.use(chaiChanges);
});
<script> tag
If you include Chai Changes directly with a
<script> tag, after the one for Chai itself, then it will
automatically plug in to Chai and be ready for use:
<script src="chai.js"></script>
<script src="chai-changes.js"></script>
Copyright (c) 2012 Matthijs Groen
MIT License (see the LICENSE file)