Chai plugin to allow JSON schema to be used with expect. This is currently a stub and is under heavy development. All contributions are welcome.

Usage

This plugin adds validWithSchema to the expect validation methods.

expect({}).to.be.validWithSchema([ 'schema1' , 'schema2' ]) expect({}).to.be.validWithSchema( 'schema1' )

Simple Example

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); var expect = chai.expect; chai.use( require ( 'chai-ajv-json-schema' )) chai.ajv.addSchema( require ( './schemas/complex.json' ), "test_schema" ); describe( "Look we can test against a schema" , function ( ) { it( "checks that doAllTheThings() does all the things." , function ( ) { const results = doAllTheThings(); expect(results).to.validWithSchema( "test_schema" ); }) })

Complicated Example