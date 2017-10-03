openbase logo
caj

chai-ajv-json-schema

by David Middleton
1.0.0

Chai plugin to allow JSON schema to be used with expect

Readme

chai-ajv-json-schema

Chai plugin to allow JSON schema to be used with expect. This is currently a stub and is under heavy development. All contributions are welcome.

Usage

This plugin adds validWithSchema to the expect validation methods.

expect({}).to.be.validWithSchema(['schema1','schema2'])
expect({}).to.be.validWithSchema('schema1')

Simple Example

var chai = require('chai');
var expect = chai.expect;

chai.use(require('chai-ajv-json-schema'))
chai.ajv.addSchema(require('./schemas/complex.json'), "test_schema");

describe("Look we can test against a schema", function(){
  it("checks that doAllTheThings() does all the things.", function(){
    const results = doAllTheThings();
    expect(results).to.validWithSchema("test_schema");
  })
})

Complicated Example

var meta = require('../meta.json');
var chai = require('chai');
var expect = chai.expect;

chai.use(require('chai-ajv-json-schema'))
chai.ajv = require('../myProject/customAjvValidator')

describe("Look we can test against a schema", function(){
  it("checks that doAllTheThings() does all the things.", function(){
    const schemasNames = meta.methods.doAllTheThings.resultSchemas;
    const results = doAllTheThings();
    expect(results).to.validWithSchema(schemasNames);
  })
})

